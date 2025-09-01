Bring your favourite films and shows to life with LG NanoCell TVs, designed for ultra-vibrant colours and sharp contrast. With Nano Accuracy, these TVs deliver precise colour reproduction from every angle, making every seat the best seat in the house. LG NanoCell technology enhances HDR content, ensuring deep blacks and bright highlights.

With AI-powered 4K upscaling, even non-4K content looks stunning. Plus, Filmmaker Mode ensures movies are displayed as intended, making this one of the best LG TVs for film enthusiasts. Plus, with webOS smart features, accessing your favourite streaming services is seamless, and voice commands make navigation easier than ever.