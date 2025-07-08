Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
  • Front view of 55QNED85A6C TV and US80TR Soundbar
  • dimension view
  • Detailed view
  • AI picture and pro
  • Remote specification
  • USP QNED evo
  • AI 4k Processor
  • Life style view
  • USP Epic sport
  • USP Epic gaming
  • US80TR
TV Details

LG QNED TV sits slightly angled facing left and depicts colourful paintlike textures coming together in red, yellow, green, blue and purple. Behind the TV is the alpha 8 4K AI Processor emitting orange and pink light. Logo of LG QNED evo AI sits on the bottom left corner. The background is a colorful green gradient. Text is also visible, powered by LG alpha AI processor.

Every Colour Redefined for Immersive Viewing
on a Grand Scale

*QNED and QNED evo are each equipped with different colour solutions that utilize LG's latest and unique wide colour gamut technology, which replaces quantum dots.

The smarter and faster alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 from a decade of innovation

Our processor’s AI engine is capable of recognizing content by genre. Based on this information, it provides the most optimal picture quality settings to deliver better depth and detail.

The alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 lights up orange and pink, and colourful bolts of light shoot out from it. The title talks about how the processor delivers 4K quality, stunning color and brightness. Image text reads approximately 1.7 times NPU greater AI Neural Processing and 1.4 times CPU Faster Operation.

*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.

All New Dynamic QNED Colour

LG's latest and unique wide colour gamut technology replacing Quantum Dot provides enhanced colour reproduction rate.

Splashes of paint burst from the floor up in diverse colours.

Intertrek certification for 100% Color Volume to DCI-P3.

Certified 100% Colour Volume with LG QNED evo

*Display Colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as verified independently by Intertek.

 

 

 

 

Bring every frame to life with AI Picture Pro

AI Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro analyze each frame's elements to enhance resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.

*AI Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro applies to QNED92, QNED9M, and QNED87/QNED86/QNED85.

*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

Soundbar Details

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop reveals its design starting from the left corner, then pans out to show the whole soundbar. An LG QNED TV appears with Synergy Bracket. The Soundbar sits on top of the Synergy Bracket, presses against the wall with the lower screen of the TV being visible, displaying a man playing the guitar.

Elevating your LG TV experience with top-notch soundbar

Complete the LG TV experience with the soundbar that beautifully complements its design and sonic performance.

Stunning soundscapes surround you

LG Soundbar and LG TV in a black room playing a musical performance. White droplets representing soundwaves shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar, as subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. LG Soundbar and LG TV in a living room playing an orchestra performance. White waves of droplets representing soundwaves shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar and project from the TV, as subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. LG Soundbar, LG TV, rear speakers and a subwoofer are in a living room. A grid overlay appears over the room, like a scan of the space. White soundwaves made of droplets show the Rear Speakers and Soundbar playing in harmony together.

*Screen images simulated.

Feel the realism of an audio panorama

Center Up-firing Channel

Soundscapes put you at their epicenter

The Center Up-firing Channel creates more lifelike sound, making voices clearer and on-screen action perfectly synced with the audio — no delays or stutters.

LG Soundbar and LG TV in a black room playing a musical performance. White droplets representing soundwaves shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar. A subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom.

*The above is confirmed through an investigation of its own standards.

**Screen images simulated.

What people are saying

