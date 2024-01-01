Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
75 inch LG QNED86 4K & US70TR Soundbar
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

75 inch LG QNED86 4K & US70TR Soundbar

Product Information Sheet
75QNED86T6A.US70TR

75 inch LG QNED86 4K & US70TR Soundbar

Products in this Bundle: 2

75QNED86T6A

75 inch LG QNED86 4K Smart TV 2024
UK EU
Product Information Sheet
Front view of LG Soundbar US70TR, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers

US70TR

LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 5.1.1. channel US70TR 2024

TV details

It's all about the new QNED

Crisp colour and clarity on colossal LG QNED. Our new chipset and dimming zones perfect contents so every pixel stays razor sharp.

LG QNED85 screen featuring a colorful artwork.

*Screen image simulated.

Explore LG QNED's new innovations

The alpha 8 AI Processor 4K is shown with orange light emanating from underneath. A red, yellow and purple spiral shape is shown between the words "Upgradeable webOS" and "webOS Re:New Program". LG QNED89, QNED90 and QNED99 TVs are shown in order from left to right. Each TV shows a colorful splash and the words "Ultra Big TV" are shown above the TVs.

alpha 8 AI Processor 4K

Outstanding intelligence for QNED elevates your TV experience

Immersion from within. Our advanced alpha 8 AI Processor 4K auto-optimizes audio and picture quality to sync to you.

*Screen image simulated.

Intelligence that refines the QNED experience

Intelligence that's bright in any light

Come day or night, Brightness Control detects the light in your space and balances the picture accordingly for crisp and clear visuals.

LG TV and LG Soundbar in a modern living space in nighttime. The screen image of the aurora borealis is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.

Night

LG TV and LG Soundbar in a modern living space in daytime. The screen image of the aurora borealis is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.

Day

webOS 24

Make your TV experience yours

Experience TV that's made for you with My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, and Quick Cards.

webOS 24 home screen with Home Office, Game, Music, Home Hub, and Sports Categories. The bottom of the screen shows personalized recommendations under "Top picks for you."

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country and be different upon release.

**Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day and are only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language. 

***Applied to OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD model manufactured in the year of 2023 and after.

****A total of 4 upgrades will be provided in the 5 year period, and the schedule may vary depending on the region or country.

*****Screen images simulated.

Dimming Pro

Dive into incredible depth and detail

Advanced dimming technology ensures you see fine detail and remarkable true-to-life imagery, by operating dimming areas across the screen.

*QNED85 and QNED80 feature Advanced Local Dimming and Dimming Pro.

Super Slim Design

Sleek design integrates into your interior

Designed super slim, your screen blends seamlessly into your space and sits perfectly against the wall.

*QNED85 and QNED80 feature Super Slim Design.

**QNED85 and QNED80 come in a maximum of 86 inches.

***Applied models may vary by region.

Advanced Gameplay

Set your sights on colossal victories

Play stays smooth at high-speed with FreeSync and VRR, while easy settings make victory a cinch.

A blurry scene of a car driving fast in a racing game. The scene is refined, resulting in smooth and clear action. FreeSync Premium logo and VRR logo in the top right corner.

*QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 and QNED85 feature AMD FreeSync™ Premium and VRR.

**QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85, and QNED80 feature GeForce NOW, Game Dashboard & Optimizer, ALLM, eARC, and HGiG.

***VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.

****HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

*****Support for HGiG may vary by country.

Soundbar details

LG Soundbar and LG QNED TV against the wall with the QNED Matching Bracket in a grey and wooden living space in angled perspective, displaying a man playing a guitar in front of the ocean. LG Soundbar and LG TV in a living room playing an orchestra performance. White waves of droplets representing soundwaves shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar and project from the TV, as subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. LG Soundbar and LG TV in a black room playing a musical performance. White droplets representing soundwaves shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar, as subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom.

Triple Level Spatial Sound

A virtual layer creates lifelike sound

Triple Level Spatial Sound adds a virtual layer to create a sound dome around you of richer sound.

*Triple Level Spatial Sound is available through Cinema and AI Sound Pro modes.

**The mid-layer is created using the Soundbar’s speaker channel. The sound of the front and front-top speakers are synthesized to build a sound field. If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.

***Screen images simulated. 

****If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.

5.1.1ch Surround Sound

Captivating sound all around

Experience the immersion of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X fill your room with a 500W 5.1.1ch surround sound system, subwoofer, and rear speakers.

LG Soundbar, LG TV, rear speakers and a subwoofer are in a living room of a skyscraper, playing a musical performance. White soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar, looping around the sofa. A subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. Dolby Atmos logo DTS X logo

*Dolby and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**The double-D symbol is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

***Screen images simulated. 

LG Soundbar, LG TV, and a subwoofer are placed in a modern city apartment. LG Soundbar is emitting soundwaves made of white droplets filling the room and a subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. As a whole, they are creating a dome effect across the room.

*Smart up-mixing algorithm applies the sound for each channel in AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Game, and Sports Modes.

**The multi-channel audio experience operates via a smart up-mixing algorithm. This algorithm does not apply to Standard Mode or Music Modes. Bass Blast doesn't use the smart up-mixing algorithm but copies 2ch information and outputs it to all channels. 

***Screen images simulated.

Print

Key Spec

Display Type

4K QNED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Colour Gamut

QNED Colour

Picture Processor

α8 AI Processor 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Audio Output

20W

Speaker System

2.0 channel

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1677 x 965 x 30.9

TV Weight without Stand

33.3

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K QNED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Backlight Type

Edge

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Colour Gamut

QNED Colour

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

Picture Processor

α8 AI Processor 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

AI Upscaling

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

Picture Mode

10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, APS(Auto Power Save), Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Dimming Technology

Local Dimming

Motion

Motion Pro

GAMING

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimiser

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 24

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Family Settings

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

Amazon Alexa

Yes (Built-in)

Full Web Browser

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

LG Channels

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

AUDIO

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

AI Sound

α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

Audio Output

20W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.0 channel

CONNECTIVITY

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 3)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.1)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

CI Slot

1ea

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

x2

USB Input

x2 (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1677 x 965 x 30.9

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1820 x 1205 x 228

Packaging Weight (kg)

52.4

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1677 x 1042 x 370

TV Stand (WxD)

380 x 370

TV Weight without Stand

33.3

TV Weight with Stand

41.5

VESA Mounting (WxH)

400 x 300

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

EAN Code (Barcode)

8806096004029

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR24

Power Cable

Yes (Detachable)

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(75QNED86T6A)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(75QNED86T6A)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(75QNED86T6A)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(75QNED86T6A)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (75QNED86T6A)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Print

Key Spec

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Main

950 x 63 x 115 mm

Subwoofer

200 x 377 x 285 mm

All Spec

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Standard

Yes

Music

Yes

Cinema

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Sports

Yes

Game

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

Sampling

24bit/96kHz

AUDIO FORMAT

Dolby Atmos

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

AAC

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

Wireless Rear Ready

Yes

Optical

1

USB

1

HDMI SUPPORTED

Pass-through

Yes

Pass-through (4K)

Yes

VRR / ALLM

Yes

120Hz

Yes

HDR10

Yes

Dolby Vision

Yes

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

Soundbar Mode Control

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

WOW Orchestra

Yes

WOW Interface

Yes

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)

Main

950 x 63 x 115 mm

Rear Speaker

100.0 x 176.5 x 120.0 mm

Subwoofer

200 x 377 x 285 mm

WEIGHT

Main

3.0 kg

Rear Speaker (x2)

2.1 kg

Subwoofer

5.7 kg

Gross Weight

15.4 kg

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

HDMI Cable

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

BARCODE (EAN CODE)

Barcode (EAN Code)

8806098762149

GENERAL_PDR

The security update is supported for

2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(US70TR)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

