86 inch Class LG QNED evo AI QNED9MA Mini LED TV + 32 inch UltraFine Monitor Bundle

UKEU
UKEU
TVMN
UKEU
UKEU
TVMN

86 inch Class LG QNED evo AI QNED9MA Mini LED TV + 32 inch UltraFine Monitor Bundle

86QNED9MA6B.32UR550
QNED9M USP introductory video.
QNED9M USP introductory video.
Front view of 86 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED9M MiniLED 4K Smart TV 2025 86QNED9MA6B. Along with the LG UltraFine Display 32UR550K Monitor.
Zero Connect Box with its corresponding size dimensions in millimeters.
Front view and side view of LG QNED evo AI QNED9M 4K Smart TV showing its length, width, height, and depth dimensions.
WebOS
A whale swims out towards the viewer through a QNED9M placed amidst the corals in the ocean. Text talks about how detail is impressive showing visually lossless 4K quality.
A dimly lit living room with a game screen depicted on the QNED9M. Zero Connect Box sits inside a coffee table. Text talks about 144Hz ultra-responsive wireless gaming with low latency.
Three icons that represent the 3 Free benefits from LG True Wireless TV. Location-free, clutter-free, hassle-free. Text talks about breaking free from the limits of wired TV and enjoying an effortless setup and clean, open space.
Splashes of paint burst from the floor up in diverse colors. Intertrek certification for 100% Color Volume to DCI-P3. The title talks about LG’s new and unique wide color gamut technology that allows you to see vivid color on your screen.
3D holographic flower in many different shades and hues against a black background. The definition and detail of the flower shows off QNED MiniLED's capability to produce visuals with exceptional color, brightness, and contrast. The title talks about how MiniLED enhances clarity and provides exceptional contrast.
The alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 lights up with different shades of blue and bolts of light shoot out from it highlighting its circuits. Performance statistics are visible. 1.7 times greater AI neural processing, NPU. 1.7 times faster operation, CPU. 2.1 times improved graphics, GPU.
A family sits on a couch facing a LG QNED TV mounted on a wall above a LG Soundbar with a little girl pointing to a screen depicting two dolphins. The title talks about how every action is more thrilling on a massive screen.
LG AI Magic Remote with the AI button highlighted. Around it are the different functionalities that a user can access from the button. AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard. The text explains that the LG AI Magic Remote completes your AI experience with a dedicated AI button and can be used like an air mouse. Just point and click.
LG TV screen with an AI Magic Remote on the foreground. The AI button is highlighted and a speech bubble shows text, suggest a movie I like. On the screen we see the user icon E, indicating how AI Voice ID was able to identify which user it was and give personalized recommendations just based on their voice.
Key Features

  • TV - 4K 144Hz wireless transfer with visually lossless quality through the Zero Connect Box
  • TV - Incredibly rich colour palette from All New Dynamic QNED Colour
  • TV - 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8
  • Monitor - 32-inch UltraFine 4K (3840x2160) with HDR10 with DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
  • Monitor - Stereo Speaker with Waves MaxxAudio®
  • Partial return is not available
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view of LG QNED evo AI QNED9M TV. LG QNED evo AI Logo on the. op corner. LG QNED evo TV depicts colorful paintike textures coming together. Zero Connect Box in the corner with the title, Zero Connect Box with 4K 144Hz wireless video & audio transfer.

86QNED9MA6B

86 Inch Class LG QNED evo AI QNED9MA Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2025 with True Wireless Video & Audio Transfer
UKEU
Product Information Sheet
Front view of 32" LG TV Monitor, HD Ready LED display, Cinema Mode, webOS, 2 x 5W Stereo Speakers, Black -32UR550K-B

32UR550K-B

32" LG UltraFine Monitor, 4K Display, HDR10, Black Stabiliser, Stereo Speaker, Black
UKEU
Product Information Sheet

TV Details

CES Awards badge for Android Authority with a best of CES 2025.

Best of CES 2025 (QNED9M)

We Loved The Value Offered By the LG 4K True Wireless QNED TV

CES Innovation Awards badge with a 2025 Honoree citation.

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Cybersecurity

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

Only on LG True Wireless TV — Wireless Freedom, Wired Performance

4K wireless transfer is here. Our True Wireless technology frees you from the limits of wired connections while still delivering the same breathtaking picture and sound as wired TV.

Close up of a QNED9M mounted on a wall connected to multiple devices. Wires and devices fade leaving just the QNED9M mounted on a wall. Zooms out to show the QNED9M mounted in a modern home. Zero Connect Box sits on a coffee table.

Experience visually lossless 4K clarity, just like a wired TV

Our True Wireless technology with 4K 144Hz video and audio transfer ensures you get the same viewing experience like wired TV. Enjoy content with no delays and no visible quality degradation.

A whale swims out towards the viewer through a QNED9M placed amidst the corals in the ocean.

*Visually lossless, based on internal test results with ISO/IEC 29170-2 and actual performance varies based on setting, environment conditions, and usage.

Play seamlessly with extreme low-latency wireless gaming

Certified for smooth and seamless gaming performance even through wireless transfer. Enjoy 144Hz gaming with AMD FreeSync Premium and more.

A dimly lit living room with a game screen depicted on the QNED9M. Zero Connect Box sits inside a coffee table. VRR logo and 144Hz logo are also visible.

VRR logo and other relevant certifications are visible.

VRR logo and other relevant certifications are visible.

*It only works with games or PC inputs that support 144Hz. 

*144Hz is the maximum refresh rate based on the variable refresh rate (VRR).

*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

*Support for HGiG may vary by country.

*Actual performance may vary depending on settings, network connection, and usage environment.

 

Break free from the limits of wired TV

Enjoy the freedom of an effortless setup, giving you a clean, open space. Plug in your other devices to the Zero Connect Box and go wire-free.

Location-Free

The Zero Connect Box is easy to install anywhere. Without the need for a direct connection to the TV, you can design your space any way you like. 

Clutter-Free

Transform your space to be as visually pleasing as possible. Keep everything clean and neat without cable clutter.

Hassle-Free

Plug all your devices into the Zero Connect Box instead of your TV and conveniently create your perfect entertainment setup.

Simplify flush-fit wall installation with Zero Connect Box

Mount your TV to the wall with less hassle. Since your Zero Connect Box wirelessly connects other devices to your TV, there's no need for additional wall modifications that may incur added costs.

Side-by-side comparison of a wired TV and LG True Wireless TV when it comes to installation. On the wired TV side, extra construction seemed to be needed to try to hide all other devices behind the TV. The messy setup and wires can still be seen through the gaps. Label reads, in-wall installation with extra cost. On the LG True Wireless side, the TV is wall-mounted cleanly to the wall. No wires or devices are visible. Label reads, no hassle, cost-free installation.

*Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver.

*Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box.

*Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.

*When purchasing a wireless TV, customers will receive the LG QNED Zero Connect Box. 

*Placement of Zero Connect Box in a cabinet may result in signal interference depending on the material and thickness of the cabinet.

*Depending on installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall. Installation requirements vary. See installation guide for details.

All New Dynamic QNED Colour

LG's latest and unique wide colour gamut technology replacing Quantum Dot provides enhanced colour reproduction rate.

Splashes of paint burst from the floor up in diverse colours.
Intertrek certification for 100% Colour Volume to DCI-P3.

Certified 100% Colour Volume with LG QNED

*Display Colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as verified independently by Intertek.

MiniLED with Advanced Local Dimming

MiniLED powered by New alpha AI Processor makes ultra-sharp contrast and lifelike detail on LG QNED evo.

3D holographic flower in many different shades and hues against a black background. The definition and detail of the flower shows off QNED MiniLED's capability to produce visuals with exceptional colour, brightness, and contrast.

*Specifications may vary by inches, models and region. 

The next-level visual detail with brilliant alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8

Our processor's AI engine analyses and upscales every frame in detail. By recognising faces, it delivers not only 4K visual quality, but enhanced facial expressions and depth.

alpha 9 Al Processor Gen8 is against a dark background. It glows with teal light from within illuminating the microchip circuits around it. Performance statistics are visible. 1.7 times greater Al neural processing, NPU. 1.7 times faster operation, CPU. 21 times improved graphics, GPU.

*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.

AI Picture Pro brings every frame to life

AI Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro analyse each frame's elements to enhance resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.

Lines animate across a very dull and almost gray image of a parrot in a forest as if a supercomputer is analyzing the elements in the frame. A laser traces the parrot's silhouette and then it is enhanced to be brighter, sharper, and more colourful. The background also transforms from left to right, now with improved contrast, depth, and colours.

*AI Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro applies to QNED92, QNED9M, and QNED85.

*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

Monitor Details

LG UltraFine Monitor 4K.

LG UltraFine Monitor 4K.

Details mastered

Experience stunning visual clarity and vibrant colours with the LG UltraFine 4K HDR monitor. With its expansive 31.5-inch display, you can work efficiently and immerse yourself in streaming.

Experience stunning visual clarity and vibrant colors with the LG UltraFine 4K HDR monitor.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Display

31.5” UHD 4K (3840x2160)

3-side Virtually Borderless Design

Image quality

HDR10

DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)

Feature

Tilt, Height and Pivot Adjustable

Features focused on the gaming

Immersive gaming

32UR550K not only brings thrills with its decent image and stereo sound (featuring Waves MaxxAudio®), but also provides Dynamic Action Sync, and Black Stabiliser for a realistic gaming experience.

Immersive experience in 4K HDR console gaming.

*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Enjoy 4K and HDR contents

Visual splendour

Discover HDR content from various streaming services and enjoy vivid brightness and a wide colour range on the LG UltraFine 4K monitor. With HDR technology supporting DCI-P3 colour space, immerse yourself in stunning visuals that bring your entertainment to life.

The monitor enabling users to enjoy 4K and HDR Contents.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The OTT streaming service is only available by connecting an OTT device to a monitor. The OTT device and remote control are NOT included in the package (sold separately).

Ergonomic design

Easy and comfy

Achieve suitable positioning with the Ergonomic Stand: easily adjust Height, Tilt, and Pivot for your ideal viewing experience.

One Click Stand for an easy set-up of monitor without any other equipment.

One Click Stand

Easy installation

The monitor offering tilt adjustment.

Tilt

-5~20˚

The monitor offering pivot adjustment.

Pivot

90°, Clockwise

The monitor offering height adjustment.

Height

110mm

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Print

Key Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

4K QNED MiniLED

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Colour Gamut

Dynamic QNED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

GAMING - FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

AUDIO - Audio Output

20W

AUDIO - Speaker System

2.0 channel

AUDIO - Dolby Atmos

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1929 x 1114 x 51.9

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand

45.5

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K QNED MiniLED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Backlight Type

Mini LED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

Wide Colour Gamut

Dynamic QNED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

Picture Processor

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

AI Upscaling

α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

Picture Mode

10 modes

Dimming Technology

Local Dimming

Motion

Motion Pro

AI Picture Pro

Yes

Auto Calibration

Yes

QMS (Quick Media Switching)

Yes

GAMING

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimiser

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 144Hz)

Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

Yes

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 25

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

AI Chatbot

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Google Cast

Yes

Google Home / Hub

Yes

Home Hub

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

LG Channels

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

The security update is supported until

31/12/2029

Voice ID

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay

Yes

Works with Apple Home

Yes

AUDIO

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Dolby Atmos

Yes

AI Sound

α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (AI Voice Remastering)

Audio Output

20W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.0 channel

WOW Orchestra

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.3)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Input

3ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (3 port))

CI Slot

1ea (Except for UK,Ireland)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

x2

USB Input

x2 (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1929 x 1114 x 51.9

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

2400 x 1215 x 253

Packaging Weight (kg)

69.3

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1929 x 1213/1165 x 415

TV Stand (WxD)

496 x 415

TV Weight without Stand

45.5

TV Weight with Stand

52.8

VESA Mounting (WxH)

600 x 400

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

EAN Code (Barcode)

8806096353714

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR25GA / MR25GB (UK, Italy)

Power Cable

Yes (Detachable)

BROADCASTING

Analog TV Reception

Yes

Digital TV Reception

DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(86QNED9MA6B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(86QNED9MA6B)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(86QNED9MA6B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(86QNED9MA6B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (86QNED9MA6B)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(86QNED9MA6B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Print

Key Spec

Display - Size [Inch]

31.5

Display - Resolution

3840 x 2160

Display - Panel Type

VA

Display - Aspect Ratio

16:9

Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Display - Response Time

4ms (GtG at Faster)

Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UHD

Year

Y24

DISPLAY

Size [Inch]

31.5

Size [cm]

80

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Panel Type

VA

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.06053 x 0.18159

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

200

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

250

Color Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 80%(CIE1976)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Colour Bit

10bit (8bit+FRC)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

2100:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

3000:1

Response Time

4ms (GtG at Faster)

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

YES

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

YES(2ea)

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DP Version

1.4

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

SOUND

Speaker

5W x 2

Maxx Audio

YES

POWER

Type

External Power(Adapter)

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

0.5W

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

DC Output

48W (19V 2.53A)

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

714.3x597.1x239.3(↑)

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

714.3x420.1x45.7

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

821x226X507

Weight with Stand [kg]

7.0

Weight without Stand [kg]

5.2

Weight in Shipping [kg]

12

ACCESSORY

Adapter

YES

Power Cord

YES

HDMI

YES

HDMI (Color/Length)

Black / 1.5m

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(32UR550K-B)
extension:pdf
ENERGY LABEL(32UR550K-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(32UR550K-B)
extension:pdf
External Power supply ErP(32UR550K-B)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(32UR550K-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(32UR550K-B)
extension:pdf
U.K Energy Label(32UR550K-B)
extension:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(32UR550K-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (32UR550K-B)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(32UR550K-B)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(32UR550K-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

