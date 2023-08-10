About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG NanoCell NANO81 75 inch TV 2022
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

  • 50% of Selected Soundbars with this TV. Click here.

LG NanoCell NANO81 75 inch TV 2022

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
75NANO816QA

LG NanoCell NANO81 75 inch TV 2022

(4)
A front view of the LG NanoCell TV
A TV in a stark white room displays bright, hypnotic moving colors on the screen.

Blooming with the essence of pure colour

Experience colour anew with Pure Colours and Real 4K on LG NanoCell TV.

Impure colors as seen on conventional TVs on top passing through NanoCell filters to create pure colors on the bottom.
NanoCell Technology

Essential colour technology

LG NanoCell technology uses nanoparticles to filter out impure colours from RGB wavelengths.
Close-up details of a colorful parrot's wing are enhanced with the α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K.
α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

Remastered pure colour powered by intelligent processing

The α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K analyses the original content and optimises it for improved quality.

AI Brightness Control

Automatically adjusts your screen's brightness to match the surrounding ambient lighting levels, ensuring optimal viewing in any setting.

A screen, half in darkness, half in light, shows an image of colorful macarons. The brightness is adjusted to each side.

AI Sound Pro

Enjoy immersive audio with AI Sound Pro. AI deep learning algorithms convert 2 channels of audio into 5.1.2 virtual surround, allowing any content to be appreciated with rich, enhanced sound. AI Sound Pro also adjusts sound settings based on the type of content you're enjoying for an exceptional audio-visual experience no matter what.

An epic battle plays out on screen. Arrows show sound flowing from the TV coming from multiple directions and sources.
A TV carries out commands spoken while pressing a button on a remote control, such as "Turn volume up."
ThinQ AI

Convenience customised to fit you

LG NanoCell TV features a convenient voice-activated interface that's personalised for you.

Smart Assistant & Connectivity

LG NanoCell takes convenience to a new level with support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay, and Homekit. Conveniently monitor connected appliances, check information almost instantly with your voice.

A remote control with a speech bubble reading "Find me landscapes." Logos of affiliated OTT services are pictured.

My Profile

Set a personalised profile for every member of the family to quickly find the content you want and select frequently used apps with ease.
LG NanoCell TV showing three different users' LG Account pages and customized recommendations.

Sports Alert

Don't miss out on updates from your favourite teams and most important matches.
A game notification appears at the bottom of the screen. After clicking "Watch" the channel changes to a soccer match.

*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
*Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
*Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.
*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.
*Supported sports and leagues may differ by country.

Scenes from Disney's animated film "Encanto" showcase bright, vivid colors on an LG NanoCell TV.
NanoCell Cinema

Bring fantasy to your home

Enjoy your favourite movies in stunning Pure Colour on LG NanoCell TV's ultra-large screen.

FILMMAKER MODE™

Enjoy movies as the director intended, without adjustments to the texture or other visual settings of the film.

A filmmaker is sitting at a desk using two montiors to edit the colors of a video.

HDR 10 Pro

By applying dynamic tone mapping on a frame-by-frame basis, all types of content are displayed with greater contrast for a more impactful and immersive viewing experience.

A screen shows a scene from Avengers Endgame. Below, a diagram shows two of the above image, divided to show contrast.

*Supported service may differ by country.

A video following a car from behind in a video game as it drives through a brightly-lit city street at dusk.
NanoCell Gaming

AAA gaming begins here

Transform your experience with fast, smooth gaming and feel like you're truly immersed in the game.

Stay connected to your hero

LG NanoCell now supports NVIDIA GeForce Now, a cloud gaming platform that brings the latest PC games directly to your TV. You can even pick up where you left off thanks to connectivity with different devices.

An image featuring the GEFORCE Now logo on a dark background. Cover art and titles of several popular games are shown.

Game Optimizer & Dashboard

Streamline your gaming experience. Access various settings on a single menu for faster, more intuitive operation.

A gaming menu with features like Low Latency and FPS and settings like Game Optimizer and Dark Room Mode is shown.

Game-changing specs

Enjoy high-speed HDR gaming on NanoCell TV with the latest gaming specifications, including ALLM, eARC, and HGiG. An enhanced audio system helps you become even more immersed in the game.

A gaming menu with features like Low Latency and FPS and settings like Game Optimizer and Dark Room Mode is shown.

*Supported partnerships may differ by country.
*Game Dashboard & Optimiser for cloud gaming will be available from the second half of 2022.
*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.
*Items in the Game Optimiser menu may vary by series.
*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make guidelines available for the public in order to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

Rows of OTT content side-scrolls while displaying the OTT provider logo and the thumbnails of content offered.

Endless content,
  hours of enjoyment

With direct access to major streaming services, you're bound to find something for everyone.

*Netflix streaming membership required.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region. Separate subscription required for Disney+.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*®2022 WarnerMedia Direct, LLC. All Rights Reserved. HBO Max™ is used under license. HBO Max subscription required.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Supported service may differ by country.

An LG QNED in a dark room. Dyed powders create an explosion of rainbow colors on the TV.

Explore new worlds of colour with LG QNED TV

Recommended Soundbars for this TV

Print

Key Spec

Display Type

4K NanoCell

Refresh Rate

50Hz Native

Wide Colour Gamut

Nano Colour

Picture Processor

α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K NanoCell

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Backlight Type

Edge

Refresh Rate

50Hz Native

Wide Colour Gamut

Nano Colour

GAMING

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimiser

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

Yes

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

AUDIO

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

Picture Processor

α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

AI Upscaling

4K Upscaling

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes

Picture Mode

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Dimming Technology

Local Dimming

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 22

ThinQ

Yes

Home Dashboard

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Homekit

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Sports Alert

Yes

Family Settings

Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Grey Scale

Yes

Invert Colours

Yes

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806091640338

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD mm)

1675 x 964 x 44.5

Packaging Dmensions (WxHxD mm)

1820 x 1205 x 253

Packaging Weight (kg)

50.2

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD mm)

1675 x 1043 x 405

TV Stand (WxD mm)

895 x 405

TV Weight without Stand (kg)

36.6

TV Weight with Stand (kg)

40

VESA Mounting (WxH mm)

400 x 400

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(75NANO816QA)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(75NANO816QA)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(75NANO816QA)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (75NANO816QA)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Buy Directly from LG

A front view of the LG NanoCell TV

75NANO816QA

LG NanoCell NANO81 75 inch TV 2022

UK EU
Product Information Sheet