LG OLED evo C3 83 inch 4K Smart TV 2023
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG OLED evo C3 83 inch 4K Smart TV 2023

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
OLED83C34LA

LG OLED evo C3 83 inch 4K Smart TV 2023

(6)
Front view in screen 1 with 10 year logo
Award

Award

TechRadar (03/2023)

LG OLED 65C3

"LG has delivered another winner with the C3.."
Which?

Award

What Hi-Fi? (05/2023)

LG OLED 65C3

"The image is refined, subtle and detailed..."
Award

Award

What Hi-Fi? (06/2023)

LG OLED 42C3

"...the best 42-inch TV we've tested..."
A video shows the 10 Years World's No.1 OLED TV emblem appear gradually against a black backdrop with purple, pink, and orange fireworks.

10 Years of LG OLED.
A Decade at the Top.

10 Years of LG OLED.<br>A Decade at the Top. FIND OUT MORE

*Source: Omdia. Unit shipments, 2013-2022. Results are not an endorsement of LG Electronics. Any reliance on these results is at the third-party’s own risk. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

LG OLED evo.
The Trailblazer of a Definitive Decade.

What makes  LG OLED evo the pinnacle of the world's No.1 OLED brand? Iconic firsts with alluring form factors that challenge your imagination. A brighter, bolder picture² ³ ⁴ so lifelike, you feel like you're in the scene. Spectacular sound⁵ that amplifies the realism of anything you watch. And advanced technology¹ that's constantly evolving and refining how you experience TV.

An image presenting the key features of the LG OLED evo C3 against a black background with a pink and purple firework display. The pink reflection from the firework display on the ground shows the words "OLED evo." Within the picture, an image depicting the α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6 shows the chip standing before a picture of a lake scene being remastered with the processing technology. An image presenting Brightness Booster Max shows a bird's bright feathers. An image presenting the SC9 Soundbar shows the LG OLED evo C3 and SC9 Soundbar neatly on the wall with a music concert playing on the TV. An image presenting AI Sound Pro shows a rock show playing on the TV with music bubbles depicting soundwaves filling the living space.

*Screen images simulated. 

**Brightness differs by series and size.

***Soundbar can be purchased separately.

A Harmony of Spectacular Sights and Sounds with a 10-Year Legacy

*Screen images simulated.
**Soundbar can be purchased separately.

***Video shows TV connected to LG USC9S soundbar - bracket connection not applicable to 42/48/83" C3 models.

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6

A Decade of Evolution at Its Core

Enter the world of α-realism¹, refined over 10 years of innovation. A portal to new universes and the sensation of feeling like you're really there. Be the main character surrounded by the exceptional picture and sound refinements of α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6.

AI Super Upscaling

The AI processing system uses AI Noise Reduction and AI Super Resolution to classify images and remove noise based on their category. Then, deep learning algorithms enhance faces and objects to make them look more defined, expressive, and multi-dimensional without appearing artificial.

An image of a woman in a city. A square overlay is applied on top of the woman representing AI Super Upscaling, putting her in focus with detail against an artfully blurred backdrop.

OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro refines imagery through an enhancement process that emphasizes contrast in low-gradation areas, brightens mid-tone areas, and adds expressive detail to high-gradation areas.

 

A video showing an image of a person camping among mountains. A grid overlays the image to represent the different areas refined for brighter, more expressive imagery.

HDR Expression Enhancer

HDR Expression Enhancer applies individual tone mapping curves to the objects your eyes are naturally drawn to, making them stand out sharply and expressively.

 

A video of a pink flamingo standing in a lake. A grid overlay covers only the flamingo, making it stand out brightly and vividly against its muted surroundings.

*Screen images simulated.

 

AI Sound Pro

Step Into a Realm of Cinematic Sound

Following 10 years of innovation, AI Sound Pro virtually mixes the sound to create the effect of 9.1.2 surround speakers, remastered for clarity and balance control.

An image of an LG OLED TV in a room showing a music concert. Bubbles depicting virtual surround sound fill the space.

*Screen images simulated.

**Soundbar can be purchased separately.

Brightness Booster

Behold Even Brighter OLED

LG OLED's iconic self-lit pixels shine brighter² ³ than before with the Light Boosting Alogirthm⁴, Light Control Architecture, and other refinements driven by α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6.

*Brightness differs by series and size.

USC9S Soundbar

Screen and speakers in harmony

The LG USC9S Soundbar - available to purchase seperately - is designed specifically for LG OLED C3, supplied with a bracket which fits seamlessly to your TV.

*Screen images simulated.
**Soundbar can be purchased separately.
***Video shows TV connected to LG USC9S soundbar - bracket connection not applicable to 42/48/83" C3 models.

Hear Sounds and Sights Come Together as One

WOW Orchestra

WOW Interface

TV and Soundbar in Harmony

Use your LG OLED TV with an LG Soundbar, and they work together like one speaker to create three-dimensional concert hall sound.

More Sound Settings

Enjoy better control of your soundbar through your LG TV's on-screen settings menu.

*Soundbar Mode may vary by TV models.

**Soundbar Mode control may vary by soundbar models.

***Soundbar can be purchased separately.

Ultra Slim Design

Boundary-Defying Dimensions

Sleek in virtually every way. LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with almost invisible bezels⁶ for a screen with no boundaries. Watch its slim dimensions, refined over 10 years of design iterations, harmonize with your space.

An image of LG OLED G3 on the wall of an ornate room showcasing its One Wall Design. A side view of LG OLED G3's incredibly slim dimensions. An angled view of LG OLED G3 on the wall of a city view apartment with a Soundbar below.

*Screen images simulated.
**Soundbar can be purchased separately.
***Images show he TV connected to LG USC9S soundbar - bracket connection not applicable to 42/48/83" C3 models

SELF-LIT OLED

No Backlight Necessary

Pixels reachest their brightest, most brilliant potential when they stand alone and shine without the dull glow of a backlight.

What Makes OLED Different?

While traditional LCD TVs feature bulky layers of backlights and color filters, OLED is made up purely of self-lit pixels for unrivaled contrast and sleek design.

A side-by-side view of an LCD and an OLED. The LCD side shows low contrast and grayish dark areas of the rocky landscape. The OLED side shows dark blacks, vivid colors, and high, natural contrast. A comparison between LCD and OLED's layers of display. LCD's many layers are shown, featuring a polarizer and glass, color filter, cell, TFT glass, polarizer, combined optical sheet, and backlight/edge-lit LEDs. OLED's few layers are presented, showing just a polarizer and glass, color refiner, and TFT/OLED.

Infinite Contrast

With deep dark blacks that can only be achieved by self-lit pixels, bold contrast reveals details your eyes usually miss with crisp, defined visuals.

 

A video of a man hiking shown through a caved tunnel. A slider moves across the screen, applying Infinite Contrast to the image.

100% Color Fidelity & 100% Color Volume

With 100% color fidelity and volume, colors are displayed exactly like the original, with rich tones in both bright and dark environments.

Intertek Color Fidelity certification. Intertek Color Volume certification. An image of a parrot's tail against a black background is displayed on the top corner of a slim OLED TV against a black background. Each color on the parrot's feathers is vivid and boldly defined.

*Screen images simulated.
**LG OLED Panel is certified by Intertek for 100% colour Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 colour patterns.
***Display colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as verified independently by Intertek.

Vast Size Range

Any Size You Like

From the 42" for solo movie marathons to the crowd-pleasing 83" for the most exciting sporting showdowns, the vast LG OLED C3 size range features something for everyone.

An image comparing LG OLED C3's varying sizes, showing 42", 48", 55", 65", 77", and 83".

webOS 23 new Home

Tailored to Your Liking

From your favorite content to your preferred way to view, webOS 23 new Home is the hub that revolves around you.

*Screen images simulated.

A video showing WebOS's home screen. A cursor clicks on the initial in the top right corner and switches to another profile.

My Profile

Get tailored movie recommendations, an overview of your team's next games, and your own notifications, all from one place dedicated to you.

A video showing WebOS's home screen. The cursor clicks on the Game Quick Card and then the Sports Quick Card, both of which lead to screens with related content.

Quick Cards

Easily find apps, content recommendations and more for various interests including Music, Gaming, Home Office and more in the dedicated Quick Cards.

A video showing WebOS's home screen. The cursor clicks on the Game Quick Card and then the Sports Quick Card, both of which lead to screens with related content.

AI Picture Wizard

Pick your favorite images, and AI Picture Wizard analyzes 85M cases from 27 categories to set your ideal sharpness, contrast, and chroma.

An image of an LG OLED TV and remote control. The mic button on the remote control is lit up, and voice search keyword recommendations appear on the screen.

AI Concierge

Get recommendations for new things to watch based on your voice search history.

*Screen images simulated.
**Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
***Menus displayed may be different upon release.
****Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

Sights and Sounds
Come To Life

DOLBY VISION

FILMMAKER MODE™

ENTERTAINMENT

Spellbinding Cinema

Scenes come to life with Dolby Vision's ultra-vivid picture and the immersive, spatial audio of Dolby Atmos.

The True Picture

Picture processing can remove a movie's intended charm. Filmmaker Mode preserves the director's cut for a more authentic way to enjoy films.

Endless Libraries of Entertainment

Tune into all the streaming services you love straight from your TV, including Netflix⁷, Paramount+, SkyShowtime, Disney+⁸, Prime Video⁹, Apple TV+¹⁰, and LG Channels.

*Content and app availability may vary by country or region.

**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.

Ultimate Gaming

Embark on Epic Gaming Adventures

Feel like a winner every time you play. A blazing-fast 0.1ms response time, NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR support come together to create a clear, smooth picture that can't be rivaled, while the gamer-oriented UX and simple game streaming let you dive straight in and play on.

An image of three men playing a racing game on an LG OLED TV in a modern city apartment.

*Response time tested and certified by Intertek.
**VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.

Game Dashboard & Optimizer

Game Settings at a Glance

Apply the ideal settings for your game genre and playing environment with Game Optimizer. Dive into Sound Tab and amplify the action or Game Tab to make sure everything looks and feels just right. There's no need to pause. Simply access the menu from Game Dashboard, which hovers over the action while you play.

Three game screens are shown against a black gradient background. One shows a car racing game with the Game Dashboard hovering over the action. Another shows a Sci-Fi game with the Game Optimizer menu. And the last screen shows Game Optimizer's Game Tab over a music game.

Cloud Gaming

A World of Games to Play

Access GeForce NOW directly from your TV and discover a library with a colossal number of games to choose from.

Cyberpunk 2077 game poster.

*GeForce NOW subscription may be required.

The Sports Sensation

The Only Match for Games That Take Your Breath Away

Sports step into the spotlight. A personalized Sports Alert keeps you in the know about your favorite team, with direct access to match schedules from your home screen. With a decade of innovation, only LG OLED brings you stadium-like realism with a vast display and the crisp definition of the α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6 — ideal for watching two games at once with Multi View.

An image of the display showing a soccer game with a player in a red strip about to kick the ball across the stadium. The game score is visible at the bottom of the screen. The green grass from the pitch stretches beyond the screen to the black backdrop.

*Image is for illustration purposes only.

Recommended Soundbars for this TV

Perfect Match for this TV

1.α-realism refers to the realistic image and sound quality driven by LG's α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6.

2.All LG OLED evo models, with the exception of 48/42 C3, are brighter than conventional OLED televisions.

3.Compared to non OLED evo models and based on the Full White measurement.

4.Light Boosting Algorithm does not apply to 48/42 C3.

5.Synergy bracket compatible with 77/65/55 C3.

6.Narrow Bezel dimensions do not apply to 83/48 C3.

7.Netflix streaming membership required.

8.Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at http://www.disneyplus.com ⓒ 2023 Disney and its related entities.

9.Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.

10.Subscription required for Apple TV+. Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.

Key Spec

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

100Hz Native

Wide Colour Gamut

OLED Colour

Picture Processor

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Audio Output

40W

Speaker System

2.2 channel

Dolby Atmos

Yes

All Spec

AUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Audio Output

40W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing (Front Firing when standing)

Speaker System

2.2 channel

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Ethernet Input

x1

HDMI Input

x4 (supports 4K 120Hz, VRR, ALLM, QMS as specified in HDMI 2.1 on all ports)

CI Slot

x1

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

x2

USB Input

x3 (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

x1

SMART TV

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Hands-free Voice Control

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

Art Gallery

Yes

Family Settings

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS 23

Sports Alert

Yes

ThinQ

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

LG Channels

Yes

Who.Where.What?

Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Grey Scale

Yes

Invert Colours

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD mm)

1851x1062x55.3

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD mm)

1851x1092x279

TV Stand (WxD mm)

1199x279

TV Weight without Stand (kg)

32.3

TV Weight with Stand (kg)

41.6

Packaging Dmensions (WxHxD mm)

2050x1210x285

Packaging Weight (kg)

56.0

VESA Mounting (WxH mm)

400x400

GAMING

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes

Game Optimiser

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K OLED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Refresh Rate

100Hz Native

Wide Colour Gamut

OLED Colour

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Picture

AI Picture Pro

AI Upscaling

AI Super Upscaling 4K

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

Motion

OLED Motion

Picture Mode

10 modes (Personalised Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Picture Processor

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

EAN Code (Barcode)

8806087097269

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote

IR Blaster Cable

Yes

Power Cable

Yes (TV Attached)

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(OLED83C34LA)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(OLED83C34LA)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(OLED83C34LA)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(OLED83C34LA)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (OLED83C34LA)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Front view in screen 1 with 10 year logo

OLED83C34LA

LG OLED evo C3 83 inch 4K Smart TV 2023

UK EU
Product Information Sheet