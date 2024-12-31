LG QNED QNED81 75 inch TV 2022

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
CES 2022 Innovation Awards
LG QNED
Accessibility
Quantum Dot meets NanoCell
See Pure Colours Even Richer
Experience colour that's out of this world with the combined power of Quantum Dot and NanoCell.
*QNED91/86/81 feature the α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K.
AI Picture Pro
The perfect picture is closer than ever with AI Picture Pro. The upgraded AI 4K Upscaling and AI Tone Mapping enhance contrast and resolution for optimal detail, while Fore/Background Effect Enhancement and Dynamic vivid maximise depth of field and colour expression for outstandingly lifelike images.
There is a close-up of a woman’s face on left and on right. On left seems darker and less clearer image and on right seems a brighter and clearer image of a woman’s face.
*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
*QNED99 feature AI 8K Upscaling.
*QNED91/86/81 feature AI 4K Upscaling.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
AI Sound Pro
Using deep-learning from audio data points, the processor recognises voices, audio effects, and audio frequencies, allowing it to optimise sound based on the type of content you're watching for more immersive, spatial sound.
A TV screen shows a very bright Ferris wheel in night and there is a visual effect of sound on left and right side of a TV.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
Smart Assistant & Connectivity
Support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit, and many more make controlling your TV and connected devices quicker and more convenient than before.
There are four logos displaced in order – Hey Google, alexa built-in, Works with Apple AirPlay, Works with Apple HomeKit.
*Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
*Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.
*QNED99/91 features hands-free voice control.
Sports Alert
Don't miss out on the latest news from your favourite teams and leagues, even when watching other content with real-time updates and reminders for all the big games.
There are Sports Alert graphic UI showing two sports team logos (Jungle King and Dragon) and the two buttons on the right that says “Watch” and “No Alert”. The tagline says "This is the score for the current sports channel".
HDR10 Pro
LG's own high dynamic range technology, HDR10 Pro, automatically adjusts screen brightness and intensifies regular HDR content to reveal more detail and clarity in every image.
A man is staring outside, looking mad. The image is divided into two part. On left half of image appears to be dull and less vibrant colour, while on the right half of image looks more vibrant with more colours. On left top corner says ‘conventional’, on right top corner says ‘HDR 10 PRO’.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
FILMMAKER MODE
View movies exactly as the director intended with FILMMAKER MODE™. The mode preserves the original colours, settings, and frame rates to bring the director's original vision to you.
A movie director is looking at a big TV monitor, editing something. The TV screen shows a tower crane in purple sky. FILMMAKER Mode logo is placed on bottom right corner.
Game Optimiser & Dashboard
Game Optimiser keeps all of your gaming settings in one easy-to-use menu while the new Gaming Dashboard gives you quick access to your current settings.
An image of a Game dashboard – its palette shows icons of game status, dark mode, App on App, Game optimizer, all settings, and user guide.
*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.
*Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series.
HGiG
LG is partnered with some of the biggest names in the gaming industry to bring you the latest HDR games with utmost realism and immersion.
An image shows a woman holding a gun, wearing a full-covered face mask. A left half of image is pale with less colour, and right half of image is relatively more colourful.
*Supported partnerships may differ by country.
*Game Dashboard & Optimizer on cloud gaming will be available from the second half of 2022.
*QNED99/91/86/81 feature AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Netflix streaming membership required.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region. Separate subscription required for Disney+. (c) 2022 Disney and its related entities.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Apple TV+ and/or select content may not be available in all regions.
*Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Supported services may differ by country.
Level-up your experience with an LG Soundbar
Hear everything you watch at its best
Pair your LG TV with a matching LG Soundbar. Thanks to TV Sound Mode Share, you can enjoy immersive surround sound that's optimized for any genre.
TV and sound in perfect harmony
LG Soundbars are specifically designed to match your LG TV with their sleek, modern form, for a TV and audio pair that looks as good as it sounds.
One remote controls them all
Say goodbye to clutter and lost remotes with the LG TV remote—it not only controls your TV but also control your connected LG Soundbar.
*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV models.
*TV AI Processor version varies by TV models.
*Sound Bar Mode Control may vary by sound bar models.
*LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
Best Matching Sound Bar for Your LG QNED
Key Spec
Display Type
4K QNED
Refresh Rate
100Hz Native
Wide Colour Gamut
Nano Colour Pro
Picture Processor
α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1675 x 964 x 44.5
TV Weight without Stand
36.6
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
Display Type
4K QNED
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
-
Edge
-
100Hz Native
-
Nano Colour Pro
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
Yes
-
α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
AI Picture Pro
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
AI 4K Upscaling
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
4K 120 fps (HDMI)
-
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Local Dimming
-
Motion Pro
GAMING
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
Yes
-
Yes
SMART TV
-
webOS 22
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
31/12/2026
AUDIO
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes (v 5.0)
ACCESSIBILITY
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
1675 x 964 x 44.5
-
1820 x 1205 x 253
-
50.2
-
1675 x 1043 x 405
-
895 x 405
-
36.6
-
40
-
400 x 400
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
-
-
-
-
