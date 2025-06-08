About Cookies on This Site

LG ELECTRONICS AUSTRALIA LAUNCHES AI-POWERED MULTI V i COMMERCIAL HVAC AIR SOLUTION

LG ANZ launches Smart Inverter Dehumidifiers for quieter, smarter homes

08/06/2025

Sydney, Australia

SYDNEY, 6 August 2025 - LG Electronics (LG) has announced its launch into the dehumidifier market in Australia and New Zealand, introducing its new range of Smart Inverter Dehumidifiers, designed to create more comfortable and efficiently managed indoor environments. The new line-up includes the 24L (DD12GMWE0) and 26L (DD14GMWE0) models1, both featuring advanced Smart Inverter Compressor™ technology and intelligent Smart+ Mode for optimal performance.

 

Hun Oh, Product Director of HVAC Solutions at LG Electronics ANZ commented:

 

“At LG, our mission is to empower a better life through smart, intuitive solutions. We're excited to bring our range of advanced Smart Inverter Dehumidifiers to Australia and New Zealand, designed to redefine home comfort and hygiene. We understand that a truly comfortable home environment, powered by intelligent technology, is important to enriching daily life and fostering the good life our customers deserve.

 

These dehumidifiers harness innovative LG technology, including our Smart Inverter, to address the evolving needs of our customers, improving air quality and delivering efficient operation. For Australians and Kiwis, this means a cost-effective solution that not only creates a balanced home environment but also fosters joyful experiences, allowing them to rest, work, and play more comfortably and with greater peace of mind."

 

Engineered for efficiency and lasting value

 

At the heart of the new LG Smart Inverter Dehumidifier lineup is the Smart Inverter Compressor™. This technology not only ensures powerful and effective dehumidification but also delivers efficient and quiet operation, backed by a 10-year parts warranty on the compressor itself.2

 

By intelligently managing humidity, these units help maintain a comfortable home environment while being able to monitor energy consumption via the ThinQ app, empowering them with greater control over their usage.3

 

Additionally, Smart+ Mode is an innovative feature designed to deliver a better life through intelligent humidity control. In an era where humidity levels are constantly fluctuating, LG has developed Smart+ Mode to intuitively optimise performance for peak efficiency and comfort.

 

Rather than requiring constant manual intervention or operating at a fixed level, Smart+ Mode automatically adjusts both the compressor speed and fan intensity. This adaptive operation means the dehumidifier only works as hard as necessary to reach and maintain the desired humidity level, empowering users to optimise energy consumption when full-level operation is not needed.

 

Intuitive design for everyday comfort

 

For moments requiring a more peaceful environment, the Ultra Quiet Operation in Silent Mode runs at only 31.94dB,4 minimising noise and making it an ideal addition for the bedroom or home office. Doubling down on smart integration, LG ThinQ also enables users to control the dehumidifier remotely via the LG ThinQ app, allowing them to manage humidity levels and prepare the living environment for optimised comfort before householders return home .3 The 24L & 26L models also feature LG UVnano technology, which helps to keep the internal fan blades hygienic.5

 

Focusing on a customer-centric design, the new LG dehumidifiers integrate with the everyday experiences of the user, including blending seamlessly with home decor. Recognised in the 2024 Red Dot Design Awards for its sleek aesthetic, the new dehumidifiers complement a range of home designs.6

 

With design features such as a hidden handle, easy-roll casters, and convenient cord storage, the dehumidifiers are portable and tuck neatly away for a tidy appearance. For users’ ease, the removable 5.0L water tank includes a clear indicator and an auto shut-off function when full, with notifications sent via the ThinQ app to conveniently remind users,2 while versatile accessories, including a Y-hose for drying shoes and a T-hose for targeting moisture in drawers and wardrobes, helps maintain a fresher, drier home. Customers can also purchase a HEPA7 filter kit separately to support users sensitive to dust.

 

To find out more, visit: https://www.lg.com/au/residential-air-conditioner/dehumidifier/  for Australia and https://www.lg.com/nz/dehumidifier/ for New Zealand.

