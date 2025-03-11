Canberra Institute of Technology Woden Campus Transforms Learning with LG & Cisco

OVERVIEW

The newly opened A$300m Canberra Institute of Technology (CIT) Woden campus has set a new benchmark for modern learning environments. With over 66 flexible teaching spaces spanning five storeys, the digitally-enabled vertical campus was designed to be future-ready, sustainable, and accessible. To achieve this, CIT partnered with Audio Systems Logic (ASL), Cisco, and LG to create a fully integrated digital learning environment that is seamless, inclusive, and easy to manage — without the need for an in-house AV department.

CHALLENGE: CONSISTENCY & ACCESSIBILITY

CIT wanted to deliver a consistent learning experience across all classrooms while ensuring the system was simple for educators and students to use. The goal was to eliminate complexity in AV operations, reduce onsite technical support requirements, and make classrooms accessible for every learner.

CIT Chief Information Officer, Craig Neiberding, explains: “Historically, you needed racks of equipment in every room and staff to maintain them. If something didn’t work, people would unplug and re-plug, often making the situation worse. For CIT, that wasn’t an option. We needed a platform that just works — every time.”

Accessibility was also a key priority. CIT wanted to provide real-time support for students with hearing impairments and non-English speakers, ensuring equal participation in both face-to-face and hybrid learning.