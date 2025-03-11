Canberra Institute of Technology Woden Campus Transforms Learning with LG & Cisco

BENEFITS: SMARTER, MORE ACCESSIBLE LEARNING
By deploying Cisco technology integrated with LG’s certified displays, CIT has created classrooms that are interactive, accessible, and easy to operate.
Neiberding explains: “Classrooms are no longer just avenues to teach. They listen. With Cisco technology enabled by LG screens, we can offer live dictation in more than 40 languages and deliver live captions for hearing-impaired students. It’s not just a classroom anymore — it’s a living environment that adjusts to student needs.”
RESULTS: A FUTURE-READY CAMPUS
The CIT Woden campus delivers a consistent, user-friendly, and accessible learning experience that requires no in-room AV support. Systems are monitored remotely, proactively managed, and fully integrated into the ACT Government’s Cisco network.
Neiberding summarises: “Seeing Cisco and LG work together means I don’t have to worry about integration. It’s seamless. It makes life easier, and ultimately it’s about the student experience. It just works.”
Beyond teaching, LG displays are also leveraged for digital signage and campus marketing. When classrooms are idle, screens automatically display menus, announcements, or promotional content, extending the value of the investment.
“The LG panels have delivered high quality across every space,” adds Neiberding. “They’re not just for learning — they’ve become a central part of how we communicate with students and staff.”