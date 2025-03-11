About Cookies on This Site

Canberra Institute of Technology Woden Campus Transforms Learning with LG & Cisco

Canberra Institute of Technology Woden Campus Transforms Learning with LG & Cisco

11/03/2025

Canberra, Australia

OVERVIEW

The newly opened A$300m Canberra Institute of Technology (CIT) Woden campus has set a new benchmark for modern learning environments. With over 66 flexible teaching spaces spanning five storeys, the digitally-enabled vertical campus was designed to be future-ready, sustainable, and accessible. To achieve this, CIT partnered with Audio Systems Logic (ASL), Cisco, and LG to create a fully integrated digital learning environment that is seamless, inclusive, and easy to manage — without the need for an in-house AV department.

 

CHALLENGE: CONSISTENCY & ACCESSIBILITY

 

CIT wanted to deliver a consistent learning experience across all classrooms while ensuring the system was simple for educators and students to use. The goal was to eliminate complexity in AV operations, reduce onsite technical support requirements, and make classrooms accessible for every learner.

 

CIT Chief Information Officer, Craig Neiberding, explains: “Historically, you needed racks of equipment in every room and staff to maintain them. If something didn’t work, people would unplug and re-plug, often making the situation worse. For CIT, that wasn’t an option. We needed a platform that just works — every time.”

 

Accessibility was also a key priority. CIT wanted to provide real-time support for students with hearing impairments and non-English speakers, ensuring equal participation in both face-to-face and hybrid learning.

 

SOLUTION: LG WORKING WITH CISCO

 

Working with consultant Sam Dockrill from ASL, CIT standardised its teaching spaces on the integrated Cisco Classroom platform with LG’s Cisco-certified display portfolio.

 

Each general learning space includes:

  • Three LG displays: one interactive and one standard display at the front, plus a rear display for lecturers to view remote participants.
  • Sennheiser TCC2 ceiling microphone arrays for crystal-clear audio pickup.
  • Q-SYS DSP and QSC loudspeakers for in-room sound.
  • Cisco cameras to track both lecturers and student contributions.

 

The choice of LG was critical.

 

“For our design to be Cisco-certified, we needed Cisco-certified displays,” says Dockrill. “LG was one of the few suppliers with certification across the full suite — from 43-inch panels to 98-inch touchscreens. That breadth, combined with quality and reliability, made LG the perfect choice.”

 

Specialised learning spaces also benefit from LG technology, for example, the Cyber Centre of Excellence features a 2x3 LG video wall using ultra-narrow bezel displays.

 

BENEFITS: SMARTER, MORE ACCESSIBLE LEARNING

 

By deploying Cisco technology integrated with LG’s certified displays, CIT has created classrooms that are interactive, accessible, and easy to operate.

 

Neiberding explains: “Classrooms are no longer just avenues to teach. They listen. With Cisco technology enabled by LG screens, we can offer live dictation in more than 40 languages and deliver live captions for hearing-impaired students. It’s not just a classroom anymore — it’s a living environment that adjusts to student needs.”

 

RESULTS: A FUTURE-READY CAMPUS

 

The CIT Woden campus delivers a consistent, user-friendly, and accessible learning experience that requires no in-room AV support. Systems are monitored remotely, proactively managed, and fully integrated into the ACT Government’s Cisco network.

 

Neiberding summarises: “Seeing Cisco and LG work together means I don’t have to worry about integration. It’s seamless. It makes life easier, and ultimately it’s about the student experience. It just works.”

 

Beyond teaching, LG displays are also leveraged for digital signage and campus marketing. When classrooms are idle, screens automatically display menus, announcements, or promotional content, extending the value of the investment.

 

“The LG panels have delivered high quality across every space,” adds Neiberding. “They’re not just for learning — they’ve become a central part of how we communicate with students and staff.”

 

KEY TAKEAWAYS

  • Consistency across 66+ classrooms with Cisco Classroom and LG displays.
  • Accessibility features including live captions, multilingual dictation, and MobileConnect hearing augmentation.
  • Cisco certification ensures seamless integration and long-term supportability.
  • Future-proof displays ranging from 43-inch panels to 98-inch interactive screens.
  • Beyond the classroom: LG displays double as campus-wide digital signage.
