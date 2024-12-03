We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UQ901C 43 inch 4K UHD Commercial TV with ThinQ & WebOS
*Native 4K content required for full 4K resolution effect.
*Image quality dependent on source material.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
Television just for you
Television just for you
*Internet connection and subscriptions may be required for certain features and to access certain content. Internet usage charges and conditions apply. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. LG ThinQ AI account/s required.
Smart Assistant & Connectivity
Details showing logos of Hey Google, alexa, Apple Airplay, and Apple HomeKit in which ThinQ AI is compatible with.
*Hey Google™ , Amazon Alexa™ and Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit functionality require an internet connection as well as a Google, Amazon or Apple Account (as applicable). Internet connection and subscriptions may be required for certain features and to access certain content. Internet usage charges and conditions apply. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. *Overseas dashboard shown. Certain features may not be available in Australia.
My profile
Video of LG UHD TV showing three different profiles under one account.
*Internet connection and subscriptions may be required for certain features and to access certain content. Internet usage charges and conditions apply. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. LG ThinQ AI account/s required. An unlimited number of profiles can be created, but home screen will display up to ten profiles only.
Sport Alert
*Internet connection required. Subscription and data costs may apply. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice.
HDR10 Pro
FILMMAKER MODE™
All your favourites in one place
*High Dynamic Range (HDR 10) content required for this function.
**FILMMAKER MODE™ is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.
***Internet connection and subscriptions may be required for certain services, features and to access certain content. Internet usage charges and conditions apply. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV and Apple TV+ are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries. ⓒ 2020 Disney and its related entities. Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
Watch, search & discover 30+ Channels of TV
Shows, Movies, News, Sport & more.
Live & On Demand. All for FREE!
All Spec
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Input
3ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
USB Input
2ea
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
1ea
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
1ea
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
-
CI Slot
1ea
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
4K UHD
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Backlight Type
Direct
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
-
Brightness (Set Typ.)
270 nit
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
AI Upscaling
4K Upscaling
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI)
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
-
Picture Mode
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
GAMING
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimiser
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 22
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
Yes
-
Art Gallery
Yes
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Family Settings
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
-
Works with Apple Home
Yes
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
20W
-
AI Sound
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Speaker System
2.0 channel
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
ACCESSIBILITY
-
Grey Scale
Yes
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Invert Colours
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
967 x 564 x 57.1 mm
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
967 x 622 x 216 mm
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
1055 x 660 x 142 mm
-
TV Weight without Stand
8.8 kg
-
TV Weight with Stand
8.9 kg
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
200 x 200 mm
-
Packaging Weight
10.7 kg
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
Magic Remote w/ NFC
-
Power Cable
Yes (Detachable)
-
Remote Control Batteries
Yes (AA x 2EA)