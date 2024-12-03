About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
55" OLED Hotel TV

Features

Gallery

Specs

Resource

Find a dealer

55" OLED Hotel TV

55ET961H0TA

55" OLED Hotel TV

(2)

OLED Hotel TV

With the premium LG OLED Hotel TV, LG has embraced cutting edge hospitality management technology – LG Pro:Centric. It delivers greater usability and convenience for immersive exploration of TV content, and also provides a great platform for hotel management.

AMAZING DISPLAY & SOUND

Perfect Black. Intense Colour

This state-of-the-art OLED Display generates over a billion rich and beautiful colours. Combine this with no backlight, and you also get the most hair-raising blacks imaginable for enhanced contrast.
AMAZING DISPLAY & SOUND

Cinematic Sound to Impress Visitors

The LG OLED TV provides a high-quality sound experience with an impressive 40W sound system and Dolby Atmos® compatibility.

AMAZING DISPLAY & SOUND

4K Cinema HDR

4K Cinema HDR delivers a stunning high dynamic range picture, while Dolby Vision™ dramatically enhances the colour and contrast of HDR content frame-by-frame, for a truly cinematic viewing experience.

AMAZING DISPLAY & SOUND

OLED Gallery Mode

Bring the wonders of the world to your Hotel space with OLED Gallery Mode. From photography of beautiful places to world-renowned artwork, Gallery Mode provides a great selection of beautiful images and videos. Stunning content helps create a perfect atmosphere that suits your visitor's mood.
PRO:CENTRIC SMART APPLICATION PLATFORM

Pro:Centric Hotel Management Solution

Pro:Centric® SMART* is optimised for customising hospitality platforms for hotel branding and guests experiences through an IP & RF infrastructure. With its high picture quality, sophisticated design and advanced connectivity, it upscales in-room entertainment and convenience.

*Actual UI may differ

PRO:CENTRIC SMART APPLICATION PLATFORM

Pro:Centric Direct Solution

Pro:Centric Direct is a hotel content management system that supports simple editing tools and provides various solutions such as IP-network based remote management. With Pro:Centric Direct, users can design adaptable user interfaces and provide customised service.

*Customized UI may differ
*When PCS400R and PCD 3.5 are used, it can have PCD feature even in RF infrastructure. However, to have interactive services in RF infrastructure, Wi-Fi is required (RF+Wireless Infrastructure is needed)

USER FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

SoftAp

SoftAP is a Software enabled Access Point. This “Virtual” Wi-Fi feature uses software on the device to create a wireless hotspot.

*SoftAP works with SoftAP enabled mobile devices and should be set in the installation menu after the TV is turned on.
*Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.

Print

All Spec

INFO

  • Category

    Pro:Centric Smart

DESIGN

  • Tool Name

    C9

  • Stand Type

    1 Pole (Fixed)

VIDEO

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    YES

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    YES

AUDIO (SOUND)

  • AI Sound

    YES

  • Speaker (Audio Output)

    40W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    YES

  • LG Sound Sync

    YES

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    55

  • Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    500 nit

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital

    DVB-T2/C

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    SECAM / PAL

  • Teletext (Auto Teletext)

    YES(Teletext Only)

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

  • Pro:Centric Smart

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Direct

    YES

  • Pro:Centric V

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Server

    YES

  • Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom (DRM)

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

    YES

SMART FUNCTION

  • webOS version

    webOS 4.5

  • Web Browser

    YES

  • Magic Remote Compatibility

    YES (Built-in)

  • Gallery Mode

    YES

  • Wi-Fi

    YES

  • Bluetooth

    YES

  • Soft AP

    YES

  • Screen Share

    YES

  • DIAL

    YES

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    YES

  • Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

    YES

  • IoT

    YES

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

  • EzManager

    YES

  • USB Cloning

    YES

  • Wake on RF

    YES

  • WOL

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • Diagnostics

    YES (IP Remote)

  • HTNG-CEC (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • IR Out

    YES (RS-232C, HDMI)

  • Multi IR Code

    YES

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    YES

  • Welcome Video

    YES

  • One Channel Map

    YES

  • External Speaker Out / Line Out

    YES (Ext. Speaker Out)

  • Instant ON

    YES

  • V-Lan Tag

    YES

  • Lock mode

    YES (Limited)

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

    YES

  • External Power Out

    YES

  • Energy Saving mode

    YES

VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)

  • Healthcare Headphone Mode

    YES

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

  • NTP sync timer

    YES

  • BEACON

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • VESA Compatible

    300 x 200 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    1228 x 738 x 251 mm

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

    1345 x 810 x 207 mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    1228 x 706 x 46.9 mm

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

    9.2/9.2/9.0/12.9 mm

  • Weight in Shipping

    28.6 kg

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

    3.3/3.3/3.3/3.3 mm

  • Weight with Stand

    23.0 kg

  • Weight without Stand

    18.9 kg

POWER SPEC.

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption(Max)

    360W

  • Power Consumption(Typ)

    293W

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

STANDARD

  • Safety

    CB, CU TR

  • EMC

    CE

ACCESSORIES

  • Remote type

    MMR

CONNECTIVITIES

  • HDMI In

    YES (3ea)

  • USB (Ver.)

    YES (2ea / 2.0)

  • RF In

    YES (1ea)

  • AV In

    YES

  • Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video)

    YES

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    YES

  • External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

    YES

  • Headphone Out

    YES

  • CI Slot

    YES (CI+ 1.4)

  • RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

    2 (Ethernet, Aux)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

    1 (Control & Service)

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 