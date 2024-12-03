55" OLED Hotel TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*Actual UI may differ
*Customized UI may differ
*When PCS400R and PCD 3.5 are used, it can have PCD feature even in RF infrastructure. However, to have interactive services in RF infrastructure, Wi-Fi is required (RF+Wireless Infrastructure is needed)
*SoftAP works with SoftAP enabled mobile devices and should be set in the installation menu after the TV is turned on.
*Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.
All Spec
INFO
-
Category
Pro:Centric Smart
DESIGN
-
Tool Name
C9
-
Stand Type
1 Pole (Fixed)
VIDEO
-
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
YES
-
HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
YES
AUDIO (SOUND)
-
AI Sound
YES
-
Speaker (Audio Output)
40W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
YES
-
LG Sound Sync
YES
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
55
-
Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Brightness (Typ.)
500 nit
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital
DVB-T2/C
-
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
SECAM / PAL
-
Teletext (Auto Teletext)
YES(Teletext Only)
HOSPITALITY SOLUTION
-
Pro:Centric Smart
YES
-
Pro:Centric Direct
YES
-
Pro:Centric V
YES
-
Pro:Centric Server
YES
-
Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)
YES
-
Pro:Idiom (DRM)
YES
-
Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)
YES
SMART FUNCTION
-
webOS version
webOS 4.5
-
Web Browser
YES
-
Magic Remote Compatibility
YES (Built-in)
-
Gallery Mode
YES
-
Wi-Fi
YES
-
Bluetooth
YES
-
Soft AP
YES
-
Screen Share
YES
-
DIAL
YES
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
YES
-
Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)
YES
-
IoT
YES
HOSPITALITY FEATURE
-
EzManager
YES
-
USB Cloning
YES
-
Wake on RF
YES
-
WOL
YES
-
SNMP
YES
-
Diagnostics
YES (IP Remote)
-
HTNG-CEC (Version)
YES (1.4)
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
YES (1.4)
-
IR Out
YES (RS-232C, HDMI)
-
Multi IR Code
YES
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
YES
-
Welcome Video
YES
-
One Channel Map
YES
-
External Speaker Out / Line Out
YES (Ext. Speaker Out)
-
Instant ON
YES
-
V-Lan Tag
YES
-
Lock mode
YES (Limited)
-
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
YES
-
External Power Out
YES
-
Energy Saving mode
YES
VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)
-
Healthcare Headphone Mode
YES
VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)
-
NTP sync timer
YES
-
BEACON
YES
MECHANICAL
-
VESA Compatible
300 x 200 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
1228 x 738 x 251 mm
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
1345 x 810 x 207 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
1228 x 706 x 46.9 mm
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)
9.2/9.2/9.0/12.9 mm
-
Weight in Shipping
28.6 kg
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)
3.3/3.3/3.3/3.3 mm
-
Weight with Stand
23.0 kg
-
Weight without Stand
18.9 kg
POWER SPEC.
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption(Max)
360W
-
Power Consumption(Typ)
293W
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
STANDARD
-
Safety
CB, CU TR
-
EMC
CE
ACCESSORIES
-
Remote type
MMR
CONNECTIVITIES
-
HDMI In
YES (3ea)
-
USB (Ver.)
YES (2ea / 2.0)
-
RF In
YES (1ea)
-
AV In
YES
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video)
YES
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
YES
-
External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
YES
-
Headphone Out
YES
-
CI Slot
YES (CI+ 1.4)
-
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
2 (Ethernet, Aux)
-
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)
1 (Control & Service)