4K UHD Smart TV
4K UHD, Vibrant Viewing in Ultra High Resolution
*The image is simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
ThinQ AI, Think You Know Smart? Think Again.
*The image is simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
* Internet connection required. Subscription and data costs may apply. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice.
HGiG, Immerse Yourself in the Game
*High Dynamic Range (HDR10) content required for this function.
*Internet connection required. Subscription and data costs may apply. Content features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice.
Thrilling Sports Experience
*Bluetooth Surround Ready (BTR) products TV on your Sound bar via a Bluetooth connection and controls the sound.
#Sports Alerts requires Internet Connection. Subscription and data costs may apply. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice.
Bring the Cinema Home
*HDR10 is open High-Dynamic-Range video standard.
All Spec
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Input
3ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
YES
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
USB Input
1ea
-
Bluetooth Support
YES (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
1ea
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
2ea
-
Wi-Fi
YES (Wi-Fi 5)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
-
CI Slot
1ea
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
4K UHD
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
-
Backlight Type
Direct
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
-
Brightness (Set Typ.)
360 nit
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α5 AI Processor 4K Gen5
-
AI Upscaling
4K Upscaling
-
AI Brightness Control
YES
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
YES
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
YES
-
Picture Mode
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
GAMING
-
HGIG Mode
YES
-
Game Optimiser
YES (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
YES
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 22
-
ThinQ
YES
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Ready
-
Magic Remote Control
Ready
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
YES
-
Full Web Browser
YES
-
Sports Alert
YES
-
Family Settings
YES
-
USB Camera Compatible
YES
-
Works with Apple Home
YES
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
20W
-
AI Sound
AI Sound (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)
-
Speaker System
2.0 channel
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Ready
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
LG Sound Sync
YES
-
Clear Voice Pro
YES
-
Sound Mode Share
YES
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
YES
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
YES (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
ACCESSIBILITY
-
Grey Scale
YES
-
High Contrast
YES
-
Invert Colours
YES
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1463 x 850 x 87.8 mm
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
1463 x 910 x 255 mm
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
1600 x 970 x 190 mm
-
TV Stand (WxD)
1324 x 255 mm
-
TV Weight without Stand
21.3 kg
-
TV Weight with Stand
21.5 kg
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
300 x 300 mm
-
Packaging Weight
28.3 kg
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
Standard Remote
-
Power Cable
YES (Detachable)
-
Remote Control Batteries
YES (AAA x 2EA)