4K UHD Smart TV

65UQ751C0LF

4K UHD Smart TV

(3)
Tampak depan dengan gambar sisipan

4K UHD Smart TV

4K UHD Smart TV

LG 4K UHD TVs delivers a broad spectrum of colours and life-like accuracy with 4 times more pixel accuracy than Full HD.

4K UHD, Vibrant Viewing in Ultra High Resolution

*The image is simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

ThinQ AI, Think You Know Smart? Think Again.

Maximise your smart TV viewing experience. Bring convenience to your TV with personalised alerts, customised recommendations, and more.

ThinQ AI, Think You Know Smart? Think Again.

*The image is simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
* Internet connection required. Subscription and data costs may apply. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice.

HGiG, Immerse Yourself in the Game

HGiG (HDR Gaming Interest Group) recognises the TV’s performance and picture quality, then tunes the HDR graphics to provide the immersive HDR gaming experience.#

HGiG

*High Dynamic Range (HDR10) content required for this function.
*Internet connection required. Subscription and data costs may apply. Content features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice.

Thrilling Sports Experience

Feel like you’re there in the stadium. Bluetooth Surround Ready* helps you experience the game as though you’re right on the sidelines. And with Sports Alerts# you can receive match reminders and real-time updates for all the big games on your TV screen, even when watching other content.

Thrilling Sports Experience

*Bluetooth Surround Ready (BTR) products TV on your Sound bar via a Bluetooth connection and controls the sound.
#Sports Alerts requires Internet Connection. Subscription and data costs may apply. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice.

Bring the Cinema Home

LG’s own High Dynamic Range technology, HDR10* Pro automatically adjusts screen brightness and intensifies regular HDR content to help reveal superb detail and clarity. Be mesmerised by how realistic your content can look.

Bring the Cinema Home

*HDR10 is open High-Dynamic-Range video standard.

    Print

    All Spec

    CONNECTIVITY

    • HDMI Input

      3ea

    • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

      YES

    • HDMI Audio Return Channel

      eARC (HDMI 2)

    • USB Input

      1ea

    • Bluetooth Support

      YES (v 5.0)

    • Ethernet Input

      1ea

    • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

      2ea

    • Wi-Fi

      YES (Wi-Fi 5)

    • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

      1ea

    • CI Slot

      1ea

    POWER

    • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

      AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

    • Standby Power Consumption

      Under 0.5W

    PICTURE (DISPLAY)

    • Display Type

      4K UHD

    • Display Resolution

      4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

    • Backlight Type

      Direct

    • Refresh Rate

      60Hz Native

    • Brightness (Set Typ.)

      360 nit

    PICTURE (PROCESSING)

    • Picture Processor

      α5 AI Processor 4K Gen5

    • AI Upscaling

      4K Upscaling

    • AI Brightness Control

      YES

    • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

      HDR10 / HLG

    • FILMMAKER MODE™

      YES

    • Dynamic Tone Mapping

      YES

    • Picture Mode

      9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

    GAMING

    • HGIG Mode

      YES

    • Game Optimiser

      YES (Game Dashboard)

    • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

      YES

    SMART TV

    • Operating System (OS)

      webOS 22

    • ThinQ

      YES

    • Intelligent Voice Recognition

      Ready

    • Magic Remote Control

      Ready

    • Works with Apple Airplay2

      YES

    • Full Web Browser

      YES

    • Sports Alert

      YES

    • Family Settings

      YES

    • USB Camera Compatible

      YES

    • Works with Apple Home

      YES

    AUDIO

    • Audio Output

      20W

    • AI Sound

      AI Sound (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)

    • Speaker System

      2.0 channel

    • AI Acoustic Tuning

      Ready

    • Speaker Direction

      Down Firing

    • LG Sound Sync

      YES

    • Clear Voice Pro

      YES

    • Sound Mode Share

      YES

    • Simultaneous Audio Output

      YES

    • Bluetooth Surround Ready

      YES (2 Way Playback)

    • Audio Codec

      AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

    ACCESSIBILITY

    • Grey Scale

      YES

    • High Contrast

      YES

    • Invert Colours

      YES

    DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

    • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

      1463 x 850 x 87.8 mm

    • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

      1463 x 910 x 255 mm

    • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

      1600 x 970 x 190 mm

    • TV Stand (WxD)

      1324 x 255 mm

    • TV Weight without Stand

      21.3 kg

    • TV Weight with Stand

      21.5 kg

    • VESA Mounting (WxH)

      300 x 300 mm

    • Packaging Weight

      28.3 kg

    ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

    • Remote

      Standard Remote

    • Power Cable

      YES (Detachable)

    • Remote Control Batteries

      YES (AAA x 2EA)

    To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

