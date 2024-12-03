49" FHD Transparent Signage

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
49” (123 cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Transparency
9.5% (Typ)
-
Contrast Ratio
1,300
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178° x 178°
-
Guaranteed Operating Hour
24 hrs / 7 days
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
LVDS (40Pin)
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
64.1 mm (T), 18.7 mm (B), 18.7 mm (L), 125.9 mm (R)
-
Monitor Dimension (WxHxD)
1,222.3 x 690.8 x 11.2 mm
-
Weight (Head)
5.4 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,303 x 771 x 118 mm
-
Packed Weight
9.0 kg
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Typical)
5.4W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
AS/NZS 60950, CB Scheme
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR32, RCM (Class A)
ACCESSORIES
-
Basic
Simple Book