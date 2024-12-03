About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
UHD Standard Signage

Features

Gallery

Specs

Resource

Find a dealer

UHD Standard Signage

55UL3J-N

UHD Standard Signage

(0)
Digital Signage 43UL3J-N, Front view with infill image

LG webOS UHD Signage

There are five people conducting a meeting in a room with UL3J series installed on the wall. There is another UL3J series installed across the meeting room on the wall past the window on the left.

* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

LG's Wireless Screen Sharing Solution, LG One:Quick Share

LG One:Quick Share is a wireless screen sharing solution available on the UL3J series, USB transmission unit, and its app. You can simply share a personal PC screen to the display with it's USB dongle button and embedded Wi-Fi*, and can adjust the basic setting values (volume, picture mode, auto bright, etc.) of the connected display without a remote control. Also, the Office Meeting Mode** helps you display the agenda before the meeting starts.

This consist of images displaying the 3-step instructions on installing LG One:Quick Share USB Dongle and sharing the personal screen. The first image pairs the USB Dongle and the LG signage. The second image describes a person holding the USB dongle, attempting to connect it to the PC. The last image consists of people having a meeting by connecting an USB dongle device to a laptop, then sharing the screen through the UL3J on the wall.

* LG One:Quick Share needs to be purchased separately.
** Users need to set up Soft AP enabled at Network Menu of the Signage.
*** Users can enable Office Meeting Mode at EZ Setting Menu of the Signage.

UL3J series is remotely controlled and monitored in a remote location through Control Manager on mobile devices and/or laptops.

Remote Monitoring and Control

This web-based monitoring solution enables the user to have full access from their mobile phone or PC under a network-accessible environment to current data. It allows the user to monitor the unit, make adjustments and control the unit remotely in real time.

*The image is for illustrative purposes only.
*Internet connection is required for web-based monitoring

Compatible with AV Control Systems

Compatible with AV Control Systems

The UL3J series supports Crestron Connected®* for high compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control**.

*Initial setting from display is required for Crestron Connected® compatibility.
** Network based control

A video conference is being held as people are screened on signage installed on the wall.

Compatible with Video Conference Systems

The UL3J series is compatible with Cisco Solutions* for video conferencing.

* Using an HDMI cable connection (HDMI cable is optional)

UL3J series is on the wall and a woman is using a personal PC and mobile phone. This image shows that the signage can operate as a virtual router so that the PC and mobile can be connected on the display to get wireless access.

Wireless Access Point

UL3J series operates as a virtual router which can be awireless access point for mobile devices.*
Number of connected mobile devices is limited.

Presenting a vivid and lively content with ULTRA HD's high screen resolution.

Superb Picture Quality with Ultra HD Resolution

With UHD resolution, displayed content has colours and details that are vivid and realistic. In addition the IPS panel provides wide viewing angles.

It is displaying the bezel size as 6.9mm by 18.4mm and demonstrating its thinness at 57.5mm depth. The figures are based on 55

Narrow Bezel & Slim Depth

The UL3J series has a small bezel size and thickness, which saves space and enables easy installation. In addition, it provides an immersive experience and has a sophisticated design that improves the decor of the space where the product is installed.

* Compared to LG's UL3G series

A number of tasks that can be done simultaneously are easily arranged through the web OS platform.

High Performance with LG webOS 6.0

WebOS 6.0 from LG is upgraded in the SoC and web engine, and is available on the UL3J series of panels, enabling the smooth running of many tasks. The LG webOS smart signage platform’s intuitive GUI adds convenience for the user.

* SoC : System On Chip
** GUI : Graphical User Interface

Various kind of external sensors can be connected with the signage through a USB plug-in, providing easy value-added solutions.

Sensor Connections

The webOS smart signage platform provides value-added solutions* including simple connections with external sensors** such as GPIO, NFC/RFID and temperature sensors via USB plug-in.

* e.g. showing specific promotional information according to weather change to store visitors
** External sensors need to be purchased separately and tested for compatibility with webOS platform.

Easy Content Distribution and Software Update1

Easy Content Distribution and Software Update

The UL3J series features embedded WiFi, which makes it easy to distribute content wireless and update the firmware under the same network.

* Wi-Fi performance may vary depending on your router and circumstance

One signage on the wall has a built-in speaker which renders rich audio.

Built-in Speaker

Content will be enriched with sound effects from built-in speakers, without the need for purchasing or installing external speakers.

* Image dramatised for illustrative effect.

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the UR640S series installed in a different place by using cloud-based LG monitoring solution.

REAL-TIME LG ConnectedCare Service

Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional LG ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of display in client workplace for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, supporting the stable operation of clients' businesses.

* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.

    Print

    All Spec

    PANEL

    • Screen Size

      55"

    • Panel Technology

      ADS

    • Back Light Type

      Direct

    • Aspect Ratio

      16:9

    • Native Resolution

      3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

    • Refresh Rate

      60Hz

    • Brightness (Typ.)

      400 nit

    • Contrast Ratio

      1,200:1

    • Dynamic CR

      1,000,000 : 1

    • Color gamut

      DCI 80%

    • Viewing Angle (H x V)

      178 × 178

    • Color Depth

      1.07G (8bits + FRC)

    • Response Time

      8ms (G to G)

    • Surface Treatment

      1%

    • Lifetime

      30,000Hrs (Min)

    • Operation Hours (Hours / Days)

      16 / 7

    • Portrait / Landscape

      Yes / Yes

    MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

    • Bezel Colour

      Ashed Blue

    • Bezel Width

      Off : 6.9/6.9/6.9/18.4 mm
      On : 12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9 mm

    • Weight (Head)

      14.0kg

    • Packed Weight

      18.8 kg

    • Monitor Dimensions (W × H × D)

      1,235 x 715 x 57.5 mm

    • Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)

      1,360 x 810 x 162 mm (Box outer size)

    • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

      300 x 300 mm

    KEY FEATURE

    • HW

      Internal Memory (eMMC) 16 GB, Built-in Wi-Fi, Sensor (Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness Sensor), Local Key Operation (Power On/Off Only)

    • SW

      webOS 6.0, Embedded CMS (Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), USB Plug & Play, Fail Over, Background Image (Booting Logo Image, No Signal Image), Sync Mode (RS-232C Sync, Local Network Sync), Screen Share, Video Tag (4, Max One HDMI Input), Play via URL, Rotation (Screen Rotation, External Input Rotation), Gapless Playback, Tile Mode Setting, Setting Data Cloning, SNMP, ISM Method, Auto Set ID, Status Mailing, Control Manager, 3rd Party Compatibility (Cisco Certi. (TBD, ~`23.7)), Crestron Inside, Power (Smart Energy Saving, PM Mode, Wake on LAN, Network Ready), Beacon, HDMI-CEC, SI Sever Setting, webRTC, Pro:Idiom

    ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

    • Operation Temperature

      0 °C to 40 °C (Portrait Scene : 0 °C to 35 °C)

    • Operation Humidity

      10 % to 80 %

    POWER

    • Power Supply

      AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

    • Power Type

      Built-In Power

    POWER CONSUMPTION

    • Typ./Max.

      105 W / 160 W

    • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

      73.5 W

    • DPM

      0.5W

    • Power Off

      0.5W

    • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

      358 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 546 BTU/Hr(Max.)

    CERTIFICATION

    • Safety

      CB

    • EMC

      FCC Class "A" / CE

    • ErP

      Yes (OldErP for Jordan)

    SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

    • SuperSign CMS

      Yes

    • SuperSign Control+

      Yes

    • SuperSign WB

      Yes

    • LG ConnectedCare

      Yes

    CONNECTIVITY

    • Input

      HDMI (3, HDCP 2.2/1.4), RS-232C In (4 Pin Phone-jack), RJ45 (LAN), USB 2.0 (2, Type A)

    • Output

      Audio Out, RS-232C Out (4 Pin Phone-jack)

    SOUND

    • Speaker

      Yes (10W X 2)

    LANGUAGE

    • OSD

      English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic, polski

    ACCESSORY

    • Basic

      Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, Regulation Book, Phone to D-Sub9 Gender, Cable Holder

    White Paper

    extension : pdf
    Crestron_White_Paper.pdf
    Download

    To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

    Pay with Zip

    Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

    • cart

      Add your favourites to cart

    • checkout

      Select Afterpay at checkout

    • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

    • installment

      Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

    All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

    Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

    LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

    Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

    zip
    An account for everyone

    Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

    picture
    Repay your way
    Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
    picture
    Shop just about everywhere
    Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
    picture
    Rewards
    Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
    Most popular
    icon-payment-au-zip-pay

    Up to $1,000

    Interest free always

    For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

    Apply Now

    • Interest free always1

    • Flexible repayments

    • No establishment fee

    • $9.95 monthly account fee

      Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

    • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

    icon-payment-au-zip-money

    Over $1,000

    Bigger purchases

    For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

    Apply Now

    • Interest free for first 3 months1

      Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

    • Flexible repayments

      Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

    • One-off establishment fee

      A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

    • $9.95 monthly account fee

      Waived if you have nothing owing.

    • Interest free instalment plans2

      For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

    Frequently Asked Questions
    1. Zip Pay

    Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

    2. Zip Money

    Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

    Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
    Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
     