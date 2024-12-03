We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Standard Performance SM5KC Series
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
43" (108cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
1920 x 1080(FHD)
-
Brightness
450cd/m²
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178° x 178°
-
Surface Treatment
Hard coating (3H), Anti-glare treatment of the front polariser (Haze 1 % (Typ.))
-
Life Time
50,000 hrs (Typ.)
-
Orientation
Portrait and Landscape
-
Response Time
12ms (G to G BW), 9.4ms (WOT)
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (1), DP (1), DVI-D (1), RGB (1), Audio, SD card (1), USB 3.0 (1)
-
Output
DP, Audio, External Speaker
-
External Control
RS232C in/out, RJ in, IR Receiver, Pixel Sensor
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Colour
Black
-
Bezel Width
11.9mm(T/R/L), 18mm(B)
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
970 x 564 x 39 mm
-
Weight (head)
9.8 kg
-
Carton Dimensions(W × H × D)
1,052 x650 x 123 mm
-
Weight(head+stand)
12.3kg
-
Monitor with Optional Stand & Speaker Dimensions (W x H x D)
970 x 622 x 193 mm
-
Packed Weight
12.4 kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
200mm x 200mm
-
Weight(head+stand+speaker)
12.8 kg
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Additional
Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness Sensor, Tile Mode (Up to 15x15), DPM Select, DPM wake up, Energy Saving, Smart Energy Saving, File Play with USB, PIP/PBP (2), Internal Memory (8 GB), USB Cloning, Easy Brightness Control, Holiday Schedule, Limited Mode, Wake on LAN, Failover, Mirroring, BEACON, Embedded Template
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built In Power
-
Power Switch
No
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ
75 W
-
Smart Energy Saving
55 W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
AS/NZS 60950, CB Scheme
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR 22, RCM (Class A)
-
Energy Rating
N/A
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type Compatible
Yes
-
External Media Player Attachable
Yes (MP500/MP700)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign W/Lite
Yes
-
SuperSign C
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller (included 2ea batteries), Power Cord, QSG, RGB Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Memory cover
-
Optional
Speaker (SP-5000),Stand (ST-432T), Pixel sensor (KT-SP0), Media player, Wall bracket (LSW230B), VESA Adapter (AM-B220S), OPS Kit (KT-OPSA), HDBaseT (EB-B100)