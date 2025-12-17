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UHD Signage
Contact us

UHD Signage

Contact us

UHD Signage

50UL3Q-E
LG UHD Signage, 50UL3Q-E
LG UHD Signage, 50UL3Q-E
LG UHD Signage, 50UL3Q-E
LG UHD Signage, 50UL3Q-E
LG UHD Signage, 50UL3Q-E
LG UHD Signage, 50UL3Q-E
LG UHD Signage, 50UL3Q-E
LG UHD Signage, 50UL3Q-E
LG UHD Signage, 50UL3Q-E
LG UHD Signage, 50UL3Q-E
LG UHD Signage, 50UL3Q-E
LG UHD Signage, 50UL3Q-E
LG UHD Signage, 50UL3Q-E
LG UHD Signage, 50UL3Q-E
LG UHD Signage, 50UL3Q-E
LG UHD Signage, 50UL3Q-E
LG UHD Signage, 50UL3Q-E
LG UHD Signage, 50UL3Q-E

Key Features

  • Resolution : 3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)
  • Brightness : 350 nit (Typ.)
  • Face Up/Down with Tilt Support
  • High-Performance with webOS 6.1
  • Enhanced Security
  • Sustainability for ESG
More

LG webOS UHD Signage

A signage display is mounted on the wall of a meeting room, clearly showing meeting content on the screen.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Presenting vivid and lively screen quality by magnifying part of the display’s content.

Superb Picture Quality with Ultra HD Resolution

With the resolution of UHD, it makes the color and details of the contents vivid and realistic. In addition, the wide viewing angle provides clear contents.

A number of tasks that can be done simultaneously are easily arranged through the webOS platform.

High-Performance with LG webOS 6.1

LG webOS 6.1 is available on the UL3Q series for smooth execution of multiple tasks. The LG webOS smart signage platform enhances user convenience with an intuitive GUI*.

 

* GUI : Graphical User Interface

One UL3Q is mounted on the wall in landscape orientation, and the other in portrait orientation, with an enlarged image showing the uniform bezel thickness of the UL3Q.

Easy Installation with Uniform Bezel Design

The UL3Q series features perfectly balanced horizontal and vertical bezels, creating a visually harmonious display solution. Its specialized design simplifies installation in retail environments while delivering a truly immersive viewing experience. The sophisticated, symmetrical bezels enhance the aesthetic appeal of any space, transforming ordinary displays into elegant focal points.

One UL3Q is installed on the store ceiling with a Face Down tilt, and the other is mounted below the counter with a Face Up tilt, both displaying content.

Adaptive Viewing Experience

Experience enhanced flexibility with the UL3Q's innovative Face Up/Down tilt support. Whether mounted high or low, each display can adjusted to better meet viewers at eye level, promoting maximum engagement regardless of installation height. This versatility optimizes both spatial efficiency and visual comfort, delivering clear information from various viewing angles.

 

* 76”/86” are not supported.

** This display tilts up/down up to 15 degrees; do not exceed this rangeto prevent damage.

The UL3Q series can be remotely controlled and monitored through Control Manager on mobile devices and/or laptops.

Remote Monitoring and Control

This web-based monitoring solution is user-friendly and allows the user to be at ease. It enables the user to have full access anywhere at anytime from their mobile phone & PC under network-accessible environment while having access to both current and past data. It allows the user to monitor the unit, make adjustments and control the unit remotely in real time.

A UL3Q is mounted on the wall, with a close-up of the brightness sensor located on the lower front of the display.

Built-In Brightness Sensor

The UL3Q's front-mounted sensor automatically adjusts brightness to match various lighting conditions, helping to optimize viewing quality and energy efficiency without manual intervention. This adaptive feature helps maintain consistent display performance while supporting power savings, delivering improved visual experience that responds to environmental changes.

The UL3Q series provides security features to protect important data from external access or attacks.

Advanced Security Architecture

The UL3Q incorporates LG’s Enhanced Kernel Protection (EKP) technology, safeguarding critical data from unauthorized access and potential security threats. This commitment to information security is validated by the ISO/IEC 15408 Common Criteria EAL2 certification, providing businesses with the confidence that their sensitive content and operations remain protected in today’s challenging security landscape.

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the UL3Q series installed in another location.

LG ConnectedCare

Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional LG ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, supporting the stable operation of clients' businesses.

 

* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.

Print

All Spec

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Original), Portugues (Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues (Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkiye, Arabic, Polski

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    10 W × 2

CERTIFICATION

  • EMC

    FCC Class "B" / CE

  • Safety

    CB

  • ERP / Energy Star

    Yes (NewErP) / Yes

  • ePEAT(US only)

    Yes

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Power Built-in

    No

  • OPS Type compatible

    No

POWER

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240 V ~, 50/60 Hz

PANEL

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    50"

  • Panel Technology

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60 Hz

  • Brightness

    350 nits

  • Contrast Ratio

    4,500 : 1

  • Dynamic CR

    1,000,000 : 1

  • Color Gamut

    DCI 80%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 × 178

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07 Billion Colors (10 bit (D))

  • Response Time

    8m (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    25%

  • Life time

    30,000 Hrs

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    16 / 7

  • Portait / Landscape

    Yes / Yes

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Tilt (Face down)

    Yes (Max. 15° Degree)

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    Yes

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • DPM

    0.5 W

  • Typ.

    90 W

  • Max.

    152 W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    307.093 BTU/Hr (Typ.), 518.645 BTU/Hr (Max.)

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    63 W

  • Power off

    0.5 W

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1,120.2 × 641.4 × 59.9 mm (Without IR)

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    10.8 mm (Even)

  • Weight (Head)

    9.3 kg

  • Packed Weight

    12.2 kg

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1,255 × 118 × 760 mm

  • Handle

    No

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    200 × 200 mm

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Mobile CMS

    Yes

  • SuperSign CMS

    Yes

  • SuperSign Control+

    Yes

  • SuperSign WB

    Yes

  • SuperSign Cloud

    Yes

  • Connected Care

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller, Power Cord, Regulation Book, Easy Setup Guide, Warranty Card, Phone to D-Sub9 Gender

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

White Paper

extension : pdf
Crestron_White_Paper.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees, eligibility criteria and T&Cs apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. Australian Credit Licence 527911. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

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Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
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Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
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Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit assessment. Other charges may be payable. Fees and charges subject to change. T&Cs apply. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit Licence Number 441878.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 