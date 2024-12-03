65" 700 nits UHD Signage

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
65"
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
-
Brightness (Typ.)
700 cd/m2
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Surface Treatment
Haze 3%
-
Lifetime (Typ.)
50,000 Hrs
-
Operation Hours
24Hrs
-
Orientation
Landscape & Portrait
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB
-
Output
DP, Audio (Off/Fixed/Variable), Built-In Speakers
-
External Control
RS232C In/out, RJ45 (LAN) In, IR In, Pixel Sensor In
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Colour
Black
-
Bezel Width
9.9mm(T/R/L), 14.4mm(B)
-
Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)
1,453.3 × 844.0 × 39.9 mm
-
Weight (Head)
28.2 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,600mm x 1,095mm x175mm
-
VESATM Standard Mount Interface
300 x 300 mm
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
-
Power Consumption-Typ.
130 W
-
Power Consumption-Smart Energy Saving
100 W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR32,RCM(Class A)
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes(EU Only) / Yes (Energy Star 8.0)
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type Compatible
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Optional
OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)