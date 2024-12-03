We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
WINDOW-FACING DISPLAY 75XS2C SERIES
Increased Brightness
Less Noise. No Cooling Fan
Smart Brightness Control
Dust & Humidity Protection
High Operating Temperature
Real-Time Remote Monitoring
Saving System Log Files
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
75" (189cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS, M+ (WRGB)
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
-
Brightness
2,500cd/m2 (Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio
1200:1
-
Dynamic CR
500,000:1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Surface Treatment
AGLR(Haze 3%) ,QWP
-
Orientation
Landscape & Portrait
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI(2), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB
-
Output
DP, External Speaker Out (L/R)
-
External Control
RS232C In/Out, RJ45, IR Receiver, Pixel Sensor
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Colour
Black
-
Bezel Width
11.8 mm (even bezel)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
1,675.2 x 953.6 x 116 mm
-
Weight (Head)
43 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,816 x 1,106 x 285 mm
-
Packed Weight
52.2 kg
-
VESATM Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400 mm
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Temperature sensor, Tile mode (Up to 15x15), Natural mode@Tile mode, Source selection, Brightness/Contrast/Backlight, DPM select, Energy saving, Smart energy saving, File play with USB, Internal memory, Wi-Fi dongle ready
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature Range
0°C to 40°C(w/o Direct sunlight),
0°C to 30°C (Direct sunlight)
-
Operation Humidity Range
10% to 85%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
-
Power Consumption (Typ./Max)
650 W / 650 W
-
Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)
280 W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
AS/NZS 60950,CB Scheme
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR32,RCM(Class A)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign Control/Control+
ACCESSORIES
-
Accessories
Remote controller (including battery 2ea), Power cord, HDMI cable, Manual (ESG&EIG)
-
Optional Accessories
LSW630 (Wall-mount), AN-WF500(Wi-Fi Dongle), KT-SP0(Pixel sensor)