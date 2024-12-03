We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Interactive Digital Board
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
75”
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
-
Brightness*
500 cd/m2 (410 cd/m2 w/Protection Glass)
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, RGB, Audio, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, OPS USB 2.0
-
Output
Touch USB 2.0 (2)
-
External Control
RS232C in/out, RJ45 in
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
41.6 mm(T/L/R/B)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
1,732.8 x 1011.1 x 69.7 mm (w/o Handle)
-
Weight (Head)
74.5 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,870 x 1,264 x 285 mm(with pallet)
-
Packed Weight
94 kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400 mm
KEY FEATURES
-
Key Features
webOS 3.0+, Embedded IDB App, Crestron Connected® (Network Based Control), Mirroring, Soft AP, Beacon, Reader Mode, Auto Brightness Sensor, Internal Memory 64GB(System 8GB for TC3D and 4GB for TR3E)
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
SPECIAL FEATURES
Temperature Sensor, ISM Method, DPM Select, Brightness Control, PM Mode, Wake on LAN, Energy Saving, File Play with USB, 2 PIP/PBP, Built-in Wi-Fi (802.11n Combo), USB Cloning, Failover, No Signal Image
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature Range
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity Range
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
-
Power Consumption-Typ.
≤ 240 W
-
Power Consumption-Smart Energy Saving
≤ 170 W
-
Power Consumption-DPM
≤ 0.5 W
AUDIO
-
Built-in Speker
20 W (10W×2)
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
AS/NZS 60950,CB Scheme
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR32,RCM(Class A)
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type Compatible
Yes
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign Control/Control +
ACCESSORIES
-
Basic
Remote Controller (2 BatteriesIncluded), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI (3M), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Touch Pen (2ea), Eyebolt (2ea, 86TR3E Only), Touch Pen Tip (1ea, TC3D Only)
-
Optional
OPS Kit (KT-OPSA), Wall Mount (LSW640A/B)
TOUCH SPECIFICATIONS
-
Touch Type
P-Cap (Ag Metal Mesh)
-
Available Object Size for Touch
more than Ø 6 mm
-
Accuracy
2 mm
-
Interface
USB 2.0
-
Protection Glass Thickness
4T (Anti-glare)
-
Multi Touch Point
Max. 40 Points (Supported by Windows Application, Max 10 Points for WebOS)