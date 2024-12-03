We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
86" 350 nits UHD Interactive Digital Board
*All parties require an internet connection and compatible displays for data mirroring.
*Images dramatised for illustrative effect.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
85.6"
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)
-
Brightness (Typ.)
350cd/m2 (w/Protection Glass)
-
Viewing Angle (H × V)
178 × 178
-
Surface Treatment
Anti Glare(coating, 4%)
-
Lifetime (Typ.)
30,000 Hrs
-
Operation Hours
16 Hrs
-
Orientation
Landscape
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI(2),DP,DVI-D,USB Type C(DP interface), USB Type C(USB2.0), USB Type A (USB 2.0)(2)
-
Output
Touch USB (2)
-
External Control
RS232C in/out, RJ45 in
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Colour
Black
-
Bezel Width
(T/L/R/B) 28.8mm
-
Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)
1952.6 x 1164.1 x 86.4 mm
-
Weight (Head)
66.7 kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
600 × 400 mm
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
≤ 360 W
-
Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)
≤ 108 W
AUDIO
-
Built-in Speaker
20 W (10W × 2)
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR32,RCM(Class A)
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type Compatible
Yes
-
optional
OPS Kit (KT-OPSF)
TOUCH SPECIFICATIONS
-
Touch Type
In-Cell
-
Available Object Size for Touch
Ø 5 mm ↑
-
Accuracy
1.5 mm
-
Interface
USB 2.0
-
Protection Glass Thickness
1.85T (Anti-Glare)
-
Protection Glass Transmission
88%
-
Multi Touch Point 1)
Max. 20 Points