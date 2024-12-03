LAPA136-GF

About Cookies on This Site

All-in-One LED Display with webOS

A wide display is installed on the wall of the conference hall, and presentation is prominently and clearly displayed on the large screen.

* Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use..

All-in-One LED Screen with Built-in Speaker

Experience the convenience of LG’s LED All-in-One LAPA series, featuring a stunning 136-inch screen. This all-in-one package includes an embedded controller and built-in speaker, making setup a breeze. Dispelling the notion that LED displays are difficult and complex to install, it requires no controller connections or module configuration.

A large LAPA screen mounted on the wall of a retail store is displaying a lecture featuring products, with sound playing through its built-in speaker.

Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

Easy Installation

The installation process for the LED All-in-One is straightforward. First, secure the cabinets (three for the LAPA136). Next, attach each LED display module to the cabinets, and finally, plug in the power cable. This simple installation saves time and labour, allowing users to easily manage the LED screen.

This consists of a total of three images illustrating the steps for securing three cabinets, attaching LED modules, and connecting the power cable.

* The image is illustrated as an example of LAPA136 model.

* Fixing screws or installing wall mounts/accessories are required, and must be purchased separately at additional cost.

Simple Power Connection

The LAPA series operates with a double AC cable, simplifying power connections and ensuring a clean, tidy installation.

Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

Easy & Seamless Installation

In case of a failure related to the LED module or the system board, it can be serviced from the front. The LED module can be easily detached using the provided magnetic tool and replaced quickly without cabling.

Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

Versatile Installation with Dedicated Accessories

The product is offered with the necessary component including the landscape wall mount and tools for installation. For added convenience, a dedicated stand is available as an option, allowing you to easily position the screen based on your installation needs. Additionally, the LAPA series can be seamlessly arranged side by side in a 1 × N configuration, accommodating up to 10 screens to suit your specific installation site and purpose.

This consists of a total of three images illustrating the steps for securing three cabinets, attaching LED modules, and connecting the power cable.

Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

* Stand accessories vary by model and must be purchased separately.

Real-time LG ConnectedCare

Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional LG ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, enabling the stable operation of clients’ businesses.

This consists of a total of three images illustrating the steps for securing three cabinets, attaching LED modules, and connecting the power cable.

Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

* LG ConnectedCare requires a wifi or LAN internet connection.

High Performance SoC with webOS

Built-in Quad Core SoC can execute several tasks at once while providing smooth content playback without the need for a media player. Also, LG webOS smart signage platform offers an intuitive GUI and simple app development tools.

This consists of a total of three images illustrating the steps for securing three cabinets, attaching LED modules, and connecting the power cable.

* The webOS Signage Developer site (https://webossignage.developer.lge.com) provides SDK tools and documentation for creating apps on LG Digital Signage.  This function is only open to authorised LG partners.

Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

Compatible with AV Control Systems

The LAPA series supports Crestron Connected®* for high compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control**, boosting business management efficiency.

* Initial setting from display is required for Crestron Connected® compatibility.

** Network based control

*** Crestron Connected® needs to be purchased separately.

There is an LAPA screen in the meeting room and an AV control system that helps users control the display.

Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use

Office Meeting Mode

With Office Meeting Mode, easily configure meeting room details such as room number. It also includes convenient features like automatic input switching, a presentation timer, and adjustable settings such as auto-brightness and picture mode.

 

* Users can enable Office Meeting Mode at EZ Setting menu of the Signage.

Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

Wireless Screen Sharing

The LAPA series is compatible with LG One:Quick Share*, a wireless screen sharing solution. It helps to simply share one’s personal PC screen to the display with its button and embedded Wi-Fi**, and it can also adjust the basic setting values (volume, picture mode, auto bright, etc.) of the connected display without a remote control.

 

* LG One:Quick Share needs to be purchased separately.

** Users need to set up SoftAP enabled at Network Menu of the Signage.

***A wifi connection is required for wireless screen sharing.

There is an LAPA screen in the meeting room and an AV control system that helps users control the display.

Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use

Flame Spread Protection

The LAPA series has satisfied the standards for the BS476 Part7 Class 1 rating, confirming its compliance with flame spread standards. Its excellent fire resistance can help improve safety at the installation site.

 

* The LAPA series was evaluated for spread of flame at 1.5 min and final spread of flame under BS476 Part7:1997 (R2016) procedures, verified by TUV SUDCertification and Testing (China) Co., Ltd. in December 2024, and satisfied Class 1 (165+25mm) standard requirements. (Technical Reprot No. 68.189.24.0712.01).

** Actual results or performance may vary depending on the use environment.

There is an LAPA screen in the meeting room and an AV control system that helps users control the display.

5,000m Operational Capability

The LAPA series is designed to function at altitudes of up to 5,000 meters. To support this capability, the original power supply unit (PSU) on the power board was replaced with a new PSU optimized for high-altitude performance.

This consists of a total of three images illustrating the steps for securing three cabinets, attaching LED modules, and connecting the power cable.

* Actual results or performance may vary depending on the use environment.

Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use

Print

All Spec

INFORMATION

  • Model name

    LAPA136-GF

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pixel Configuration

    Single SMD

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    1.56

  • Module Resolution (WxH)

    192*108

  • Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)

    300*168.75

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)

    409,600

  • Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

    ±0.15

  • Cabinet material

    Aluminum

  • Service access

    Front

  • No. of Modules per Screen (WxH)

    10x10 (Total 100)

  • Screen Resolution (WxH)

    1,920x1,080

  • Screen Dimensions (W x H x D, mm, including bezel)

    3,005 X 1,692.5 X 29.95 (Thickest 59.5)

  • Screen Surface Area (㎡)

    5.06

  • Weight of the screen

    108.5

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)

    Typ. 500

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

    150

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

    150

  • Brightness Uniformity

    98

  • Color Uniformity

    ±0.015Cx,Cy

  • Contrast Ratio

    3,000:1

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

  • Color Temperature

    3,200~9,300

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)

    260

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)

    888

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    3,840

  • Power Consumption (W/Screen, Max.)

    1,300

  • Power Consumption (W/Screen, Avg.)

    650

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Screen, Max.)

    4,436

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Screen, Avg.)

    2,218

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • Operating Temperature(℃)

    0℃ to +40℃

  • Operating Humidity

    10~90%RH

  • IP rating Front

    IP30

  • IP rating Rear

    IP30

  • LED Lifetime (Half brightness)

    100,000

STANDARD

  • Certification

    CE,FCC,ETL,CB,CE-RED EMC Class A

ENVIRONMENT

  • Environment

    RoHS, REACH

CONTROLLER

  • Controller

    Embedded(webOS)

SPEAKER

  • Speaker

    Built-in(9W+9W)

I/O PORT

  • I/O Port

    HDMI(3), DP(1), USB, LAN, RS232C In/Out, IR, Digital Audio Out (1, SPDIF Optical)

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

