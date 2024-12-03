We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
6.0mm 6,000 nits Stadium Series for Outdoor
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes only.
*Except the LBS060DA1D, LBS060DA3D, LBF160DA1D models
All Spec
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
Pixel Configuration
3 in 1 SMD
Pixel Pitch (mm)
6.00
Module Resolution (W x H)
32 x 32
Module Dimensions (W x H, mm)
192 x 192
Weight per Module (kg)
0.54
No. of Modules per Unit Case (W x H)
6 x 4
Unit Case Resolution (W x H)
192 x 128
Unit Case Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)
1,152 x 768 x 217
Unit Case Surface Area (㎡)
0.885
Weight per Unit Case (kg/unit)
42.0
Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)
47.5
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)
27,777
Flatness of Unit Case (mm)
± 1.0
Unit Case material
Aluminum
Service Access
Front or Rear
OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)
6,000
Color Temperature
3500-8500
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
160°
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
135
Brightness Uniformity
≥97%
Colour Uniformity
±0.05Cx,Cy
Contrast Ratio
3,000
Processing Depth (bit)
16
ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Power Consumption (W/Unit, Max.)
580
Power Consumption (W/Unit, Avg.)
232
Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)
656
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
Frame Rate (Hz)
50 / 60
Refresh Rate (Hz)
4,000
OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS
Lifetime (Half brightness)*
100,000
Operating Temperature (°C)
-20 to +50
Operating Humidity
< 90%RH
CONTROLLER
Controller
LCLH001