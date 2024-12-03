We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Premium Slim Series
All Spec
PHYSICAL PARAMETER
-
Pixel Configuration
3 in 1 SMD
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
6.25
-
Module Resolution (W x H)
64 × 64
-
Module Dimensions (W x H, mm)
400 × 400
-
Weight per Module (kg)
2.45
-
No. of Modules per Cabinet (W × H)
2 × 4
-
Cabinet Resolution (W × H)
128 × 256
-
Cabinet Dimensions (W × H × D)
800 × 1600 × 143.5
-
Cabinet Surface Area (m²)
1.280
-
Weight per Cabinet (kg/cabinet)
40.0
-
Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)
31.3
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)
25,600
-
Flatness of Cabinet
±1.0 mm
-
Cabinet Material
Aluminum Sheet
-
Service Access
Front and Rear
OPTICAL PARAMETER
-
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)
6,000
-
Color Temperature
3500 ~ 8500
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
160
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
130
-
Brightness Uniformity
97%
-
Color Uniformity
±0.05Cx,Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
3,000
-
Processing Depth (bit)
16
ELECTRICAL PARAMETER
-
Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Max.)
940
-
Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Avg.)
376
-
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)
734
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)
3,207
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)
1,283
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/m², Max.)
2,504
-
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
50 / 60
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
4,000
OPERATION CONDITIONS
-
Lifetime (Hours to Half Brightness)
100,000
-
Operating Temperature (°C)
-30° to +50°
-
Operating Humidity
< 90%RH
CERTIFICATION
-
Certification
CE,FCC,ETL
ENVIRONMENT
-
Environment
RoHS, REACH
CONTROLLER
-
Controller
LCLH001