Floor Stand for One:Quick Flex
* Stands are sold separately.
* The product needs to be plugged into the appropriate power source to operate.
* Stands are sold separately. Screen is rotated manually.
* To use it vertically, users can rotate counter clockwise, and vice versa to switch back to landscape mode.
* Some apps may not support vertical view mode.
*The height is adjusted manually.
All Spec
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Weight
16.6 kg
-
Packed Weight
20.3 kg
-
Dimension(W x H x D)
662.0 x 610.0 x 1,129.0 mm
-
Packed Dimension(W x H x D)
758.0 x 609.0 x 362.0 mm
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
200x200
KEY FEATURE
-
Key Feature
Swivel, Height Control (Max. 95 mm)
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Installation Guide, Screws, Cable Holders