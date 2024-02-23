LG BUSINESS SOLUTIONS TRANSFORMS SYDNEY DANCE COMPANY STUDIOS WITH CUTTING-EDGE DISPLAY SOLUTIONS

Delivering tailored display solutions to complement the unique character of each space within the building, the use of High Brightness Signage and Outdoor Display in both the exterior and interior was an immersive addition to the venue. Known for outstanding readability and vibrant colour expression, these displays are dynamic points of engagement for both passersby and visitors, while a slim and robust design blended seamlessly into the venue’s architecture.







Gemma Lemieux, Marketing Director at LG Electronics, commented on the harmony between historic and modern in the new space: “LG Business Solutions has a global reputation for delivering best-in-class commercial technologies across many industries, providing businesses with reliable and premium display solutions that enhance customer experiences and anticipate their future needs”.