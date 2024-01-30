REINVENTING THE FUTURE: LG LATEST DIGITAL SIGNAGE AT ISE 2024

To enhance the customer experience, LG offers various cloud-based software solutions that facilitate the efficient management of its digital displays. The integrated LG Business Cloud platform lets users explore, subscribe to, and manage the cloud solutions available for LG digital signage and commercial TVs. Visitors can also check out LG SuperSign Cloud, which enables content creation and distribution for digital signage, the hospitality-enhancing LG Pro:Centric Cloud platform, and the LG ConnectedCare remote management solution.

LG also unveils its commercial display security system, LG Shield, to respond to more sophisticated cyber threats emerging from AI. LG Shield operates under webOS to protect against security threats, safeguarding central servers, apps and operating systems. Its security performance completed a global common criteria evaluation and has been granted EAL 2 certification and ISO/IEC DIS 18974.

“At ISE 2024, LG’s digital signage, cloud management platforms and collaborations with professional partners across diverse industries reveal an unmatched ability to deliver integrated solutions optimised for a wide variety of spaces,” said Paik Ki-mun, senior vice president and head of the Information Display business unit of LG Business Solutions Company. “We will continue to provide customer-focused smart life solutions that open up new and exciting ways to connect, engage and create.”