REINVENTING THE FUTURE: LG LATEST DIGITAL SIGNAGE AT ISE 2024

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SEOUL, Jan. 30, 2024— LG Electronics (LG) is showcasing its digital signage solutions at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2024 in Barcelona, Spain, from January 30 to February 2. LG will unveil its range of display solutions tailored to the needs of retail, corporate, education and hospitality, including its Micro LED, All-in-One LED, Transparent OLED and cloud management platforms.
Inside ISE 2024’s largest booth, the LG MAGNIT lineup of micro LED displays feature across several zones that demonstrate a different usage scene, including a digitalised control room, meeting space, luxury suite and virtual production studio. The company’s micro LED technology enables large-scale screens that can be tailored to meet customers’ specific demands and installation environments. In addition to advanced picture quality with colour accuracy across a wide viewing angle, LG micro LED tech has undergone testing for surface flame spread and electromagnetic compatibility.