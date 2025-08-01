Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Ar condicionado Multi Split Inverter 2 ambientes (Hiwall 1X 9.000BTUS, 1X18.000BTUS) Quente/Frio WiFi integrado

Recursos

Galeria

Especificações

Avaliações

Onde comprar

Suporte

Ar condicionado Multi Split Inverter 2 ambientes (Hiwall 1X 9.000BTUS, 1X18.000BTUS) Quente/Frio WiFi integrado

Ar condicionado Multi Split Inverter 2 ambientes (Hiwall 1X 9.000BTUS, 1X18.000BTUS) Quente/Frio WiFi integrado

E2Q2112.OBS
  • bundle image
  • bundle image
  • front image ac
  • front with ac dual
  • outer door fan
bundle image
bundle image
front image ac
front with ac dual
outer door fan

Principais recursos

  • Capacidade máxima de combinação de até 33.000 BTU/h
  • Tecnologia 100% Inverter
  • Diversidade de unidades internas
  • DC Inverter
  • Vasta Gama de Combinação de Unidades
  • Economia de Energia
Mais
Combinação de capacidade de unidades internas1

Combinação de capacidade de unidades internas

Tri Split com combinação máxima de unidades internas de 157%

Tecnologia Inverter1

Tecnologia Inverter

A avançada tecnologia inverter LG leva a uma performance superior com um baixo consumo de energia. Isso acarreta em uma maior economia durante a vida útil do sistema.

Controle e Sistemas de Automação1

Controle e Sistemas de Automação

O Multi Inverter da LG pode ser conectado a diversos tipos de controles, que possibilitam flexibilidade e controle total. Além do controle individualizado, o Multi Inverter possibilita conectá-lo aos sistemas de automação e controlador central.

Simples instalação e manutenção1

Simples instalação e manutenção

A avançada tecnologia inverter LG leva a uma performance superior com um baixo consumo de energia.
Imprimir

Todas as especificações

PRATICIDADE

  • Controle remoto

    SIM

  • Diagnóstico Inteligente

    SIM

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    SIM

  • Programação

    SIM

UNIDADE EXTERNA

  • Dimensões do Chassi - L x A x P (mm)

    770 x 545 x 288

  • Faixa de Corrente no Resfriamento (A)

    1,80 / 11,10

  • Faixa de Potência no Resfriamento (kW)

    0,39~2,39

  • Faixa de Resfriamento (BTU/h)

    5.400~24.000

  • Dimensões Externas - L x A x P (mm)

    920 x 588 x 388

  • Faixa de Aquecimento (BTU/h)

    6.000~24.000

  • Capacidade Máxima de Combinação (BTU/h)

    33000

  • Desnível Máximo entre Evap. - Cond. (m)

    15

  • Desnível Máximo entre Evaporadoras (m)

    7,5

  • Comprimento Máximo da Tubulação por Linha (m)

    20

  • Peso (kg)

    33

  • Conexões da Tubulação de Gás (mm - pol)

    Ø 9.52 (3/8)

  • Conexões da Tubulação de Líquido (mm - pol)

    Ø 6.35 (1/4)

  • Comprimento Máximo Total da Tubulação (m)

    40

  • Fluido Refrigerante

    R32

  • Comprimento Padrão da Tubulação por Linha (m)

    7,5

UNIDADE INTERNA

  • Unidade Interna#1 Capacidade de Refrigeração (BTU/h)

    9.000

  • Unidade Interna#1 Conexões da Tubulação de Gás (mm - pol)

    Ø 9.52 (3/8)

  • Unidade Interna#1 Conexões da Tubulação de Líquido (mm - pol)

    Ø 6.35 (1/4)

  • Unidade Interna#1 Máxima Vazão de Ar Unidade Interna (m³/min)

    7,1

  • Unidade Interna#1 Modelo

    AMNW09GSAA1

  • Unidade Interna#1 Peso do Painel (kg)

    754 x 308 x 189

  • Unidade Interna#1 Peso (kg)

    6,8

  • Unidade Interna#1 Controle Remoto sem Fio

    SIM

  • Unidade Interna#1 Conexão Wi-fi

    SIM

  • Unidade Interna#2 Medidas do Chassi L x A x P (mm)

    998 x 345 x 210

  • Unidade Interna#2 Capacidade de Refrigeração (BTU/h)

    18.000

  • Unidade Interna#2 Conexões da Tubulação de Gás (mm - pol)

    Ø 12.7 (1/2)*

  • Unidade Interna#2 Conexões da Tubulação de Líquido (mm - pol)

    Ø 6.35 (1/4)

  • Unidade Interna#2 Máxima Vazão de Ar Unidade Interna (m³/min)

    14,2

  • Unidade Interna#2 Modelo

    AMNW18GSKA1

  • Unidade Interna#2 Peso (kg)

    9,8

  • Unidade Interna#2 Controle Remoto sem Fio

    SIM

  • Unidade Interna#2 Conexão Wi-fi

    SIM

O que as pessoas estão dizendo

Encontre uma loja perto de você

Experimente este produto perto de você.

Principais Ofertas

Precisa de Ajuda?

Estamos aqui para te ajudar com o que você precisar.

Obtenha suporte

Torne-Se um Membro da LG

Aproveite todos os benefícios da comunidade de membros LG, que vão de descontos especiais a serviços e ofertas exclusivas.

Entrar Cadastre-se

Cupom de Boas-Vindas

Garanta 5% de desconto na sua primeira compra ao se inscrever como membro LG

Preços Exclusivos

Receba ofertas exclusivas de lançamentos de produtos em primeira mão

Entrega Grátis

Em todas as compras realizadas na LG.com.br

Entre em Contato