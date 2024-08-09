Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Máquina de Lavar LG 16kg Branca com Inteligência Artificial AIDD™ e porta com fechamento suave

Máquina de Lavar LG 16kg Branca com Inteligência Artificial AIDD™ e porta com fechamento suave

WT16WV6

Máquina de Lavar LG 16kg Branca com Inteligência Artificial AIDD™ e porta com fechamento suave

A evolução da sua lavanderia

Nova Lavadora LG

A evolução da sua lavanderia 

Com Inteligência Artificial que preserva suas roupas 

Inteligência Artficial AIDD

Inteligência Artficial AIDD 

Cuidados inteligentes com 24% mais proteção, otimizando o movimento conforme o peso e o tipo de tecido 

Agitador DualHelix

Agitador DualHelix

O novo Agitador DualHelix oferece uma lavagem profunda e eficiente com o agitador DualHelix e sistema DirectDrive, garantindo proteção e limpeza das suas roupas. 

TurboDrum

TurboDrum permite uma lavagem mais potente e remove a sujeira mais difícil através de um forte fluxo de água combinado com tambor e agitador girando em direções opostas. 

TurboDrum

Maior Filtro de Fiapos

Maior Filtro de Fiapos

Um filtro de fiapos maior mantém suas roupas e o tambor mais limpos, já que poeira e sujeira são removidas das suas roupas. 

Porta de Vidro com Fechamento Suave

Porta de Vidro com Fechamento Suave 

A Porta com fechamento suave e automático ajuda a evitar acidentes e garantir a seurança durante a a lavagem. 

Alta Capacidade em Tamanho Compacto

Alta Capacidade em Tamanho Compacto

Lave mais roupas em uma única lavagem com uma lavadora que maximiza seu espaço interno, sem ocupar mais espaço na sua lavanderia. 

True Balance

True Balance

Amortecedores e um sensor absorvem as vibrações durante a lavagem, proporcionando um funcionamento mais silencioso. 

Scent+

Scent+

Sua roupa ficará com um aroma mais fresco e duradouro quando o amaciante penetrar profundamente nos tecidos durante o ciclo de lavagem com a função Scent+ 

10 anos de garantia no motor

10 anos de garantia no motor

O motor Inverter DirectDrive é confiável, silencioso e vem com uma garantia de 10 anos. 

Dimensões

WT16WV6
Capacidade máxima de lavagem (kg)
16
Dimensões do produto (L x A x P, mm)
632 x 1018 x 670
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Sim
Emparelhamento Inteligente
Não

Todas as especificações

MATERIAL E ACABAMENTO

  • Cor do produto

    Branco

  • Tipo de tampa

    Vidro temperado

CAPACIDADE

  • Capacidade máxima de lavagem (kg)

    16

CONTROLE E VISOR

  • Temporizador de adiamento

    3-19 horas

  • Tipo de tela

    LED + botões físicos

  • Indicação de trava da porta

    Sim

  • Indicador de figura

    18:88

RECURSOS

  • 6 Motion DD

    Sim

  • AI DD

    Sim

  • Tipo

    Lavadora Top Load

  • Sinal de fim de ciclo

    Sim

  • Adicionar item

    Não

  • ezDispense

    Não

  • Reinício automático

    Sim

  • Inverter Direct Drive

    Sim

  • Sistema de detecção de espuma

    Não

  • LoadSense

    Sim

  • Steam

    Não

  • Pés niveladores

    Sim

  • Tambor de aço inoxidável

    Não

  • Com tambor interno

    Sim

  • Sensor de Vibração

    Não

  • Alimentação de água (quente/fria)

    Apenas frio

  • Nível da água

    Automático/manual

  • JetSpray

    Não

  • Filtro de fiapos

    Sim

  • Punch + 3

    Não

  • Tambor de aço semi-inoxidável

    Sim

  • Motor Smart Inverter

    Não

  • Smart Motion

    Não

  • Porta com fechamento suave

    Sim

  • TurboWash

    Não

  • TurboDrum

    Não

  • TurboWash 3D

    Não

  • WaveForce

    Não

OPÇÕES ADICIONAIS

  • Wi-Fi

    Sim

  • Adicionar item

    Não

  • Bloqueio Infantil

    Sim

  • Pré-lavar

    Não

  • Início Remoto

    Sim

  • Exaguar + Centrifgar

    Sim

  • Centrifugar

    5 níveis

  • Steam

    Não

  • Temp.

    Não

  • Limpeza do Tambor

    Sim

  • TurboWash

    Não

  • Lavar

    Sim

  • Secagem a Ar

    Não

  • Aqua Reserva

    Não

  • Lavagem Fria

    Sim

  • Enchimento Profundo

    Não

  • Enxágue Extra

    Não

  • Água Quente

    Não

  • Enxaguar

    5 vezes

  • Pôr de Molho

    Sim

  • Apenas Centrifugar

    Sim

  • Cuidado com Manchas

    Não

  • Onda Forte

    Sim

  • Adiamento

    Não

  • Secagem do tambor

    Não

  • Nível da água

    10 níveis

  • Acréscimo de Água

    Não

PROGRAMAS

  • Lavagem Inteligente

    Sim

  • Antialérgico

    Não

  • Desgaste do bebê

    Não

  • Roupas Coloridas

    Não

  • Delicados

    Sim

  • Download de Ciclo

    Sim

  • Drenar+Centrifugação

    Não

  • Edredom

    Sim

  • Economia Eco

    Não

  • Limpeza extra

    Não

  • Normal

    Sim

  • Pré-lavar+Normal

    Não

  • Lavagem de velocidade

    Sim

  • Enxágue+Centrifugação

    Não

  • Cuidado Escolar

    Não

  • Pequena Carga

    Não

  • Enxágue Inteligente

    Não

  • Roupas Esportivas

    Não

  • Tira Manchas

    Não

  • Onda Forte

    Sim

  • Roupa de Banho

    Não

  • Limpeza do Tambor

    Sim

  • Lã (Lavagem a Mão/Lã)

    Não

TECNOLOGIA INTELIGENTE

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Sim

  • Download de Ciclo

    Sim

  • Monitoramento de energia

    Sim

  • Início Remoto e Monitor de Ciclo

    Sim

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Sim

  • Instrutor de Limpeza do Tambor

    Sim

  • Emparelhamento Inteligente

    Não

DIMENSÕES/PESOS

  • Dimensões do produto (L x A x P, mm)

    632 x 1018 x 670

  • Peso (kg)

    45,5

  • Altura do produto com a tampa aberta (mm)

    1333

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • Código de Barras

    8806096130186

