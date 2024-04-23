Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Mais opções, muito mais motivos para adorar

A LG QNED agora vem com tamanhos maiores, especificações superiores e mais opções do que nunca. Quer você esteja procurando a melhor TV Mini-LED da categoria, uma TV 4K impressionante ou uma TV para games, filmes, esportes e outros conteúdos, há uma LG QNED sob medida esperando por você.

Table Caption
Características QNED85 QNED80 QNED75
Na QNED85, há uma imagem aquarelada com tons difusos de verde e vermelho.
Na QNED80, há uma imagem aquarelada com tons difusos de rosa e verde.
Na QNED75, há uma imagem aquarelada com tons difusos de roxo e turquesa.
Monitor 75” / 65” 4K 86“ / 75“ / 65" / 55" / 50" 65” / 55”
MiniLED miniLED - -
Precision Dimming Precision Dimming Precision Dimming (86") / Local Dimming (75/65/55/50") Local Dimming
Cor QNED Color Pro / Volume de Cor 100% Cores QNED Cores QNED
Ultracontraste Ultracontraste Ultracontraste Ultracontraste
Audio 2.2 canais / 40 W / Dolby Atmos / AI Sound Pro 2.2 canais / 40 W (86") / 2.0 canais / 20 W (75/65/55/50") / AI Sound Pro 2.0 canais / 20 W / AI Sound Pro
Processador Suporte de parede, suporte opcional Suporte de parede, suporte opcional Suporte de parede, suporte opcional
HDR Processador α7 AI4K Gen6 Processador α7 AI4K Gen6 Processador α5 AI 4K Gen6
Largura de banda Dolby Vision / HDR10 Pro HDR10 Pro HDR10 Pro
Recursos HDMI HDMI 2.1 HDMI 2.1 HDMI2.0
VRR ALLM / eARC ALLM / eARC ALLM / eARC
Games AMD FreeSync Premium / VRR AMD FreeSync Premium / VRR -
Smart Painel e otimizador de jogos / HGiG Painel e otimizador de jogos / HGiG Painel e otimizador de jogos / HGiG
Controle de voz Amazon Alexa / Apple AirPlay2 e Home Amazon Alexa / Apple AirPlay2 e Home Amazon Alexa / Apple AirPlay2 e Home
Plataforma Controle remoto Controle remoto Controle remoto
Compartilhamento entre cômodos webOS 23 webOS 23 webOS 23
ONDE COMPRAR ONDE COMPRAR ONDE COMPRAR