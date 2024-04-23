Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Smart TV LG OLED evo 4K C4 65 polegadas 2024

(6)
Vista frontal da LG OLED evo C4, OLED65C4PSA e emblema de onze anos como a OLED número um do mundo na tela,
MEMBERS DAY

Começou a maior promoção do ano

Descontos de 5% com o cupom de boas-vindas + 2% para membros LG e pagando no PIX + 10%  valido para todos os produtos do site.

Começou a maior promoção do ano SAIBA MAIS

Uma obra-prima aperfeiçoada com o passar do tempo

Anos de compromisso com a inovação não podem ser igualados da noite para o dia. O processador alpha, exclusivo da líder mundial em tecnologia OLED, eleva a experiência de visualização a novos patamares.

*Imagens de tela simuladas.

Um emblema dourado da LG é a marca de TV OLED número 1 do mundo há 11 anos, contra um fundo preto. Um holofote brilha sobre o emblema e estrelas abstratas douradas preenchem o céu acima dele.

A número um do mundo

11 anos no topo.

Nosso reinado como a OLED mundialmente favorita continua.

*"A LG OLED TV foi classificada como a marca de TV OLED número 1 em vendas por 11 anos consecutivos pela Omdia."

O que faz a LG OLED evo ser única?

Uma imagem do processador alpha 9 AI Gen 7 na parte superior de uma placa-mãe, emitindo raios de luz verdes. Uma imagem que mostra o Brightness Booster com a face lateral de um leopardo branco. Uma vista lateral da TV ultrafina com uma LG soundbar conectada instaladas na parede em uma sala de estar moderna. Uma imagem da TV OLED onde o menu OLED Care está selecionado na aba de Suporte que aparece no topo da tela.

Processador AI alpha9 Ger7

Somente o alpha para tornar a OLED tão nítida assim

O primeiro processador do mundo desenvolvido para a tecnologia OLED, em sua 7ª geração, redefine a experiência de assistir TV com aprimoramentos que adicionam detalhes transformadores e realistas.

Um vídeo abre com o processador alpha 9 AI 4K Gen 7 quase invisível em meio à escuridão. O chip se ilumina de verde, e raios de luz coloridos saem dele. Mais raios aparecem na placa-mãe, estendendo-se ainda mais, e pontos brancos como estrelas aparecem, criando a impressão de uma cena intergaláctica.

1,5x
Desempenho mais rápido de IA
4,5x
Gráficos aprimorados
2,2x
Velocidades de processamento

*A comparação é baseada em uma TV convencional com processador AI alpha 5.

**Imagens de tela simuladas.

Inteligência que refina a experiência OLED

Uma imagem da LG OLED em uma sala de estar moderna exibindo um espetáculo musical na tela. Ondas circulares azuis que representam a personalização envolvem a TV e o espaço ao redor. Uma imagem de uma mulher de olhos azuis penetrantes vestindo uma blusa laranja escuro, em um espaço pouco iluminado. Linhas vermelhas representando aprimoramentos de IA cobrem parte de seu rosto, que é brilhante e detalhado, enquanto o restante da imagem é opaco. Uma imagem de bolhas e ondas sonoras saindo da tela de uma TV OLED LG e preenchendo o espaço.

Personalização com AI

Calibração rápida para seu jeito de assistir TV

Uma imagem personalizada de acordo com seu gosto

Selecione suas imagens favoritas e o Assistente de Imagem Personalizada criará uma calibração personalizada exatamente de acordo com suas preferências, a partir de 85 milhões de possibilidades, e a salvará em seu perfil.
Um vídeo mostra uma TV OLED LG em um apartamento moderno na cidade. Uma sobreposição em grade aparece à frete da imagem como uma varredura do ambiente e, em seguida, ondas sonoras azuis se projetam da tela, preenchendo perfeitamente a sala com ondas sonoras.
AI Acoustic Tuning

O som ideal para seu ambiente

O sistema de som detecta a disposição do ambiente e a posição do ouvinte para criar a melhor configuração de áudio, perfeitamente ajustada à acústica específica do ambiente.
Uma imagem de uma TV OLED e uma Soundbar da LG em uma sala de estar moderna à noite. A imagem de uma aurora boreal é exibida com os níveis ideais de brilho.
Uma imagem de uma TV OLED e uma soundbar da LG em um espaço de convivência moderno durante o dia. A imagem de uma aurora boreal é exibida com os níveis ideais de brilho.

Brilho com Inteligência Artificial sob qualquer luminosidade

Seja durante o dia ou à noite, as Configurações de Brilho IA detectam a luminosidade em seu ambiente e ajustam automaticamente o brilho da imagem, proporcionando uma visualização nítida e clara.
Imagem AI Pro

Realismo insano com um charme autêntico

Super Resolução AI

A Inteligência Artificial ajusta a resolução com precisão

Os recursos Redução de Ruído AI e Super Resolução AI dão nitidez às imagens e transformam qualquer conteúdo em realismo extremo.

*Imagens de tela simuladas.

Som AI Pro

Ouça os mínimos detalhes do ambiente sonoro

Uma imagem de bolhas e ondas sonoras saindo da tela de uma TV OLED LG e preenchendo o espaço.

Surround virtual de 9.1.2 canais

O áudio realista que se espalha pelo seu ambiente

Mergulhe nas ondas sonoras de um sistema de som surround virtual 9.1.2 totalmente envolvente.

Uma imagem de um homem pilotando uma motocicleta em uma pista de terra com gráficos circulares brilhantes ao redor da motocicleta.

Intensificador de Som Dinâmico

Descubra um som impactante

Os aprimoramentos do processador com AI dão ao seu áudio

um aumento dinâmico potente.

Uma imagem de uma TV OLED LG mostrando músicos se apresentando, com gráficos circulares brilhantes ao redor dos microfones e instrumentos.

Controle de Som Adaptável

O som que combina com tudo o que você assiste

O Controle de Som Adaptável equilibra o áudio de acordo com o conteúdo em tempo real, proporcionando uma clareza sonora incrível.

*Imagens de tela simuladas.

**Deve ser ativado no menu do modo de áudio.

***O áudio pode variar de acordo com o ambiente em que se escuta.

Intensificador de Brilho

Imagens ainda mais brilhantes

O algoritmo de aumento de luminosidade aprimorado do Intensificador de Brilho ilumina a imagem com ainda mais clareza.

*30% mais brilho se aplica aos modelos C4 de 55, 65, 77 e 83 polegadas.

**O brilho varia de acordo com a série e o tamanho.

***Imagens de tela simuladas.

Uma imagem de um leopardo branco mostrando a lateral da sua face no lado esquerdo da imagem. A frase "Até 30% mais brilho" aparece à esquerda.

O contraste infinito como você nunca viu

As cenas ganham ainda mais vida, onde as sombras mais escuras e as luzes mais brilhantes se entrelaçam.

Uma imagem mostra uma cena urbana movimentada ao cair da noite, com cores fortes e alto contraste.

100% de fidelidade e volume de cores

As cenas brilham com cores realistas

Os 100% de volume de cores aumentam os tons vibrantes, enquanto os 100% de fidelidade de cores preservam as tonalidades sem distorções.

*O painel LG OLED é certificado pela Intertek para 100% de fidelidade de cores medida de acordo com a CIE DE2000 usando 125 padrões de cores.

**O volume da gama de cores (VGC) da tela equivale ou excede ao VGC do espaço cromático DCI-P3, conforme verificado independentemente pela Intertek.

A TV OLED está majestosamente localizada no lado direito da imagem e o fundo brilha como o céu noturno. Enquanto luzes brancas brilham na traseira da TV. O menu Suporte é exibido na tela e o menu OLED Care está selecionado.

OLED Care

Aumente a longevidade de sua OLED

Relaxe e aproveite mais com o recurso de cuidados integrado, que mantém sua tela como nova por mais tempo.

Uma imagem da LG OLED C4, voltada 45 graus para a esquerda, exibindo um belo pôr-do-sol com um barco em um lago, com a TV conectada a uma LG soundbar por meio do suporte Synergy em uma sala de estar moderna.

Design Ultra Slim

Elegância na simplicidade

Uma visão angular do canto inferior da LG OLED C4 mostrando na tela uma obra de arte abstrata de uma floresta. A TV está conectada a uma LG soundbar por meio do suporte Synergy e exibe na tela uma obra de arte abstrata de uma floresta. Uma imagem da LG OLED C4 e uma LG soundbar em uma sala de estar espaçosa, instalada na parede, com a apresentação de uma orquestra sendo reproduzida na tela.

Experimente a sensação do design ultrafino

Um design minimalista com molduras estreitas garante uma aparência discreta e elegante, sem tirar o seu foco.

*O tamanho da moldura difere de acordo com a série e o tamanho.

A melhor harmonia com o Áudio LG

A soundbar de primeira linha digna da melhor LG OLED

alt="Uma imagem do controle remoto apontado para uma TV OLED da LG mostrando as configurações de controle da soundbar no lado direito da tela."

Interface WOW

Simplicidade ao seu alcance

Acesse a interface WOW na TV LG para controlar a soundbar de forma simples, como modos, perfis e recursos úteis.

Uma imagem da TV OLED e uma soundbar da LG instaladas na parede de uma sala de estar com gráficos de formas brilhantes ao redor da sala.

WOW Orchestra

Todas as imagens em perfeita sintonia

O WOW Orchestra combina o som diferenciado da sua LG soundbar e da LG OLED em perfeita harmonia.

Uma imagem de uma TV OLED e uma soundbar da LG instaladas na parede com um gráfico branco com o símbolo de Wi-Fi no centro.

WOWCAST integrado

Assista à sua TV sem poluição visual.

Elimine os cabos e ouça plenamente todo o potencial da qualidade de áudio da sua LG soundbar com o WOWCAST.

*A soundbar pode ser adquirida separadamente, e o Controle de modo da soundbar pode variar de acordo com o modelo.

**O uso do controle remoto da TV LG é limitado a apenas determinados recursos.

***Observe que o serviço pode não estar disponível no momento da compra. É necessária uma conexão de rede para receber as atualizações.

****TVs compatíveis com WOW Interface, WOW Orchestra e WOWCAST: OLED G4, C4 e B4.

Ampla variedade de tamanhos

Dimensionada para se adequar a todos os estilos de vida

Encontre o tamanho certo para qualquer espaço e gosto com um portifólio que vai de 42" a 83".

Uma imagem comparando os vários tamanhos da LG OLED C4, mostrando os modelos de 42, 48, 55, 65, 77 e 83 polegadas.

webOS Re:New Program

Sua TV renovada todo ano

Mantenha-se atualizado com os recursos e tecnologias mais recentes com as quatro atualizações garantidas do webOS ao longo de cinco anos.

Uma imagem do logotipo do webOS Re:New Program apresentado sobre um fundo preto com a parte superior de uma esfera azul e roxa na parte inferior.

*O webOS Re:New Program oferece um total de quatro atualizações do webOS ao longo de cinco anos.
**O limite de atualização de cinco anos para o programa webOS Re:New é o lançamento global de um novo produto.
***A primeira atualização do webOS ocorrerá no ano subsequente da versão do webOS.
****Os clientes receberão cinco versões do webOS, incluindo a versão atual no momento da compra.
*****Atualizações estão disponíveis para os modelos de lançamento de 2022, incluindo todas as OLED e QNEDs 8K, e os modelos lançados após 2023 incluem UHD, NanoCell, QNED e OLED.

webOS 24

Personalize sua experiência com a TV

Uma TV feita para você com os recursos Meu Perfil, Assistente de Imagem Personalizada, Concierge AI e Quick Cards.

Uma imagem mostra a tela inicial do webOS 24 com as categorias Home Office, Jogos, Música, Home Hub e Esportes. A parte inferior da tela mostra recomendações personalizadas em "Principais opções para você".

*Os menus e aplicativos disponíveis podem variar de acordo com o país e ser diferentes no lançamento.
**As recomendações de palavras-chave variam de acordo com o aplicativo e horário e são fornecidas apenas em países que oferecem suporte a PNL em seu idioma nativo.
***Aplicável aos modelos OLED/QNED/Nanocell/UHD fabricados a partir do ano de 2023.
****Um total de quatro upgrades será fornecido no período de cinco anos, e os prazos podem variar dependendo da região ou do país.
*****Imagens de tela simuladas.

Aproveite os encantos do cinema e dos videogames.

Dolby Vision e Modo FILMMAKER

Cenas autênticas de filmes ganham vida

Transforme a noite do cinema. A imagem ultra nítida da Dolby Vision trabalhando em conjunto com o FILMMAKER MODE™ preserva o olhar do diretor, otimizando a qualidade da imagem e garantindo que não haja distorções ou excesso de processamento.

Uma imagem de um diretor em frente a um painel de controle editando o filme "Killers of the Flower Moon" em uma TV OLED da LG. Uma declaração de Martin Scorsese: "Para assistir em casa, todo filme deve ser visto em filmmaker mode", sobrepõe a imagem com o logotipo "Killers of the Flower Moon", o logotipo da Apple TV+ e um logotipo "em breve". Logotipo Dolby Vision Logotipo FILMMAKER MODE™

*Imagens de tela simuladas.
**O logotipo FILMMAKER MODE™ é uma marca comercial da UHD Aliance, Inc.

Dolby Atmos

Deixe-se envolver pela atmosfera sonora

Ouça a ação ao seu redor com clareza inigualável, precisão nos detalhes e a profundidade espacial do Dolby Atmos.

Uma imagem de uma sala de estar aconchegante à meia-luz. Uma cena sendo exibida na TV a qual um casal está usando um guarda-chuva e gráficos circulares brilhantes cercam o ambiente. O logotipo Dolby Atmos é exibido no canto inferior esquerdo.

*Imagens de tela simuladas.

O máximo em jogos

Onde ações rápidas nunca são interrompidas

Elimine falhas e atrasos com o AMD FreeSync Premium, compatibilidade com G-Sync, modo de 144 Hz e VRR integrado.

*Certificada com "Excelente desempenho em jogos" e tempos de resposta pela Intertek.

**O VRR abrange de 40 Hz a 144 Hz e é uma especificação certificada do HDMI 2.1.

***O modo de 144 Hz da C4 só funciona com jogos ou entradas de PC que suportem 144 Hz.

Controles exatamente onde você precisa

Use o Otimizador de Jogos e o Painel de Jogos sem pausar.

Uma imagem de duas cenas de jogos. Uma mostra um jogo FPS com o Painel de Jogos aparecendo sobre a tela durante o jogo. A outra tela mostra uma cena sombria e invernal com o menu do Otimizador de Jogos sobreposto à imagem do jogo.

*O Painel de Jogos é ativado somente quando o "Otimizador de Jogos" e o "Painel de Jogos" estão ativados.
**Imagens de tela simuladas.

Tenha acesso aos seus jogos favoritos na nuvem

Milhares de jogos ao seu alcance. Explore uma biblioteca épica de títulos de jogos na nuvem e jogue-os imediatamente via streaming, sem perder tempo com downloads ou atualizações.

Uma imagem da tela inicial do Boosteroid mostrando "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price" e outra imagem da tela inicial do GeForce NOW mostrando cinco miniaturas de jogos diferentes.

*As parcerias disponíveis podem variar de acordo com o país.
**Pode ser necessária uma assinatura do GeForce NOW.
***Pode ser necessária uma assinatura do Boosteroid.

Sustentabilidade

Saiba qual é a visão da LG OLED para o futuro

Escolha o que é melhor para o planeta com embalagens leves e ecológicas, além de credenciais de sustentabilidade global.

Uma imagem de uma embalagem da LG OLED em um fundo bege com ilustrações de árvores.

*Todos os modelos da LG OLED tem embalagens sustentáveis.

Especificação chave

  • Tipo de Painel

    4K OLED

  • Frequência Nativa

    120Hz Nativo

  • Ampla Gama de Cores

    OLED Cores

  • Processador

    Processador AI α9 4K Gen7

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • Compatível com G-Sync (Nvidia)

    Sim

  • Compatível com FreeSync (AMD)

    Sim

  • Dolby Atmos

    Sim

  • Dimensões sem base (LxAxP)

    1441 x 826 x 45,1

  • Peso sem base

    16,6

Todas as especificações

IMAGEM (DISPLAY)

  • Tipo de Painel

    4K OLED

  • Resolução

    4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160)

  • Frequência Nativa

    120Hz Nativo

  • Ampla Gama de Cores

    OLED Cores

IMAGEM (PROCESSAMENTO)

  • Processador

    Processador AI α9 4K Gen7

  • Upscaler AI

    α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Sim (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • Seleção de Gênero AI

    Sim (SDR/HDR)

  • AI Brightness Control

    Sim

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Sim

  • Dimming Technology

    Pixel Dimming

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • Modo de Imagem

    10 modos (Imagem Personalizada, Vivo, Padrão, Eco, Cinema, Esportes, Otimizador de Games, Filmmaker Mode, ISF Especialista (Espaço claro, dia), ISF Especialista (Espaço escuro, noite)

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

JOGOS

  • Compatível com G-Sync (Nvidia)

    Sim

  • Compatível com FreeSync (AMD)

    Sim

  • HGIG Mode

    Sim

  • Otimizador de Jogos

    Sim (Painel de Jogos)

  • ALLM (Modo de Baixa Latência Automático)

    Sim

  • VRR (Taxa de Atualização Variável)

    Sim (até 144 Hz)

ACESSIBILIDADE

  • Alto Contraste

    Sim

  • Escada de Cinza

    Sim

  • Cores Invertidas

    Sim

DIMENSÕES E PESOS

  • Dimensões sem base (LxAxP)

    1441 x 826 x 45,1

  • Dimensões com base (LxAxP)

    1441 x 880 x 230

  • Dimensões da embalagem (LxAxP)

    1600 x 950 x 200

  • Base da TV (LxAxP)

    470 x 230

  • Peso sem base

    16,6

  • Peso com base

    18,5

  • Peso da embalagem

    26,4

  • Suporte Vesa (LxA)

    300 x 200

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • Código de Barras

    8806091956040

ÁUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Sim

  • AI Sound

    α9 AI Sound Pro (Som virtual 9.1.2)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Sim (Nivelamento automático de volume)

  • WiSA Ready

    Sim (Até 2.1 Canais)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Sim

  • Modo audio Compartido

    Sim

  • Saída de Áudio Simultâneo

    Sim

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Sim (2 Way Playback)

  • Saída de Áudio

    40W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Sim

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (vide manual)

  • Direção do Som

    Inferior

  • Sistema de Som

    2.2 Canais

CONECTIVIDADE

  • Retorno de Canal de Áudio

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Sim (v. 5.1)

  • Ethernet

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Sim

  • SPDIF (Saída de Áudio Digital Óptica)

    1ea

  • Entrada HDMI

    4 (suporta 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM e Quick Media Switch)

  • Entrada de RF (Antena/Cabo)

    1ea

  • USB

    3ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Sim (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

  • Compatível com Apple Airplay2

    Sim

  • Sistema Operacional

    webOS 24

  • Configurações Família

    Sim

  • LG ThinQ® AI

    Sim

  • Compatível com Câmera USB

    Sim

  • Always Ready

    Sim

  • Amazon Alexa

    Sim (Built-In)

  • Web Browser Completo

    Sim

  • Controle de Voz Hands Free

    Sim

  • Reconhecimento Inteligente de Voz

    Sim

  • Controle Smart Magic

    Built-In (Integrado)

  • Multi View

    Sim

  • Compartilhamento entre Ambiente

    Sim (Rementente / Receptor)

  • App de Controle pelo Smartphone

    Sim (LG ThinQ)

ALIMENTAÇÃO

  • Voltagem

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Consumo de energia em stand by

    Abaixo de 0,5W

ACESSÓRIOS INCLUÍDOS

  • Controle Remoto

    Controle Smart Magic MR24

  • Cabo de Força

    Sim (Anexo)

  • Baterias do Controle Remoto

    Sim (2 unid. AA)

