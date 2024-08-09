Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Combo Smart TV LG QNED AI 4K QNED80 55 polegadas 2024 + Soundbar LG S70TR

Combo Smart TV LG QNED AI 4K QNED80 55 polegadas 2024 + Soundbar LG S70TR

55QNED80TSA.S70TR

Combo Smart TV LG QNED AI 4K QNED80 55 polegadas 2024 + Soundbar LG S70TR

()
Principais recursos

  • Paleta incrivelmente rica e vibrante com Cores QNED
  • Processador AI Alpha 5 4K Gen 7
  • Detalhes nítidos e precisos com o recurso Advanced Local Dimming
  • Experiência sonora completa com Dolby Atmos e alto-falante central de disparo
  • Tenha o seu próprio cinema em casa com os alto-falantes traseiros
  • Controle simples através da sua TV com WOW Interface, além de som sinfônico com WOW
Mais
Produtos neste pacote: 2
Vista frontal do 55QNED80TSA com texto do LG QNED 4K, 2024 e logotipo do webOS Re:New Program na tela

55QNED80TSA

Smart TV LG QNED AI 4K QNED80 55 polegadas 2024
Front view of LG Soundbar S75TR, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers

S70TR

Home Theater Soundbar LG S70TR – Dolby Atmos, 500W RMS, 5.1.1 Canais, DTS X, Caixas Traseiras, AI Sound Pro, WOW Sinergy, Bluetooth 5.1, HDMI

Surpreenda-se com a nova QNED

Cores vivas e nitidez impressionante na majestosa LG QNED. O nosso novo processador e o local dimming aprimoram os conteúdos para que cada pixel permaneça extremamente nítido.

*Imagem de tela simulada.

Descubra as inovações da LG QNED AI

Duas imagens quadradas são exibidas em uma fileira horizontal. Na primeira imagem à esquerda, o chip do Processador alpha 5 AI 4K Gen 7 é mostrado com uma luz amarela emanando de baixo. Na segunda imagem à direita, as TVs LG QNED89, QNED90 e QNED99 são mostradas em ordem da esquerda para a direita. Cada TV mostra respingos de cores e as palavras "TV Ultra Grande" são exibidas acima das TVs.

Processador AI α5 4K Ger7

Sinta a emoção de cada conteúdo com os aprimoramentos da inteligência artificial.

Saiba mais

Processador LG Alpha 5 AI Gen 7 com uma luz laranja.

O processador inteligente alpha 5 Ger7 otimiza automaticamente a qualidade de imagem e som para uma imersão total.

*Imagem de tela simulada.

Audio ideal digno de sua TV LG QNED

Complete a experiência TV LG QNED com o soundbar que complementa lindamente seu design e desempenho sonoro.

Paisagens sonoras encantadoras cercam você

LG Soundbar e LG QNED TV encostados na parede com o QNED Matching Bracket em uma sala cinza e madeira em perspectiva angular, exibindo um homem tocando violão em frente ao oceano. LG Soundbar e LG TV em uma sala de estar tocando uma orquestra. Ondas brancas de gotículas representando ondas sonoras disparam para cima e para frente a partir da barra de som e são projetadas na TV, enquanto o subwoofer cria um efeito sonoro na parte inferior. LG Soundbar e LG TV em uma sala escura apresentando uma apresentação musical. Gotículas brancas representando ondas sonoras disparam para cima e para frente a partir da barra de som, enquanto o subwoofer cria um efeito sonoro na parte inferior.

*Imagens de tela simuladas.

Soundbar LG completa a sua experiência de TV

Design perfeito para as TVs LG QNED

Um complemento harmonioso

Aprecie a harmonia visual da sua TV LG QNED e do novo design de crista do seu soundbar LG para interiores refinados.

LG Soundbar e LG QNED TV encostados na parede com o QNED Matching Bracket em uma sala cinza e madeira em perspectiva angular, enquanto a LG QNED TV exibe um homem tocando violão. LG Soundbar e LG QNED TV contra uma parede creme com o suporte de TV correspondente QNED. A TV está passando o vídeo de uma mulher cantando em um estúdio de gravação. Abaixo da TV, há um moderno suporte geométrico de madeira. LG Soundbar e TV LG QNED na parede com o suporte de TV correspondente QNED em um espaço aconchegante e pouco iluminado com brinquedos infantis. A TV está passando um vídeo de um garotinho tocando violoncelo.

Um concerto aconchegante está passando em uma TV LG com um LG Soundbar embaixo.

WOW Interface

Simplicidade: na ponta dos seus dedos

Acesse o WOW Interface através da sua TV LG para um controle fácil e simples do seu soundbar, como alterar modos de som, perfis e acessar outros recursos úteis.

LG TV, LG Soundbar e um subwoofer estão em uma sala de estar reproduzindo uma apresentação musical. Gotas brancas criam ondas de som que disparam para cima e para frente a partir da barra de som e são projetadas na TV. Um subwoofer está criando um efeito sonoro na parte inferior.

WOW Orchestra

Um dueto entre seu soundbar LG e sua TV LG

O som, o alcance e as qualidades tonais únicas do seu soundbar LG e da sua TV LG unem-se em harmonia para uma experiência sonora envolvente e impactante.

*Imagens de tela simuladas.

**O uso do LG TV Remote é limitado apenas a determinados recursos.

***TVs compatíveis com interface WOW: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/ 75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. As TVs compatíveis com FHD 63 podem variar de acordo com o ano de lançamento.

****TVs compatíveis com orquestra WOW: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85 /80. As TVs compatíveis podem variar de acordo com o ano de lançamento. Suporte QNED 80 limitado aos modelos 2022 e 2023.

*****Observe que os serviços podem não estar disponíveis no momento da compra. Uma conexão de rede é necessária para atualizações.

******A interface WOW pode variar dependendo do modelo da barra de som.

Imprimir

Especificação chave

Tipo de Painel

4K QNED

Frequência Nativa

60Hz Nativo

Ampla Gama de Cores

QNED Cores

Processador

Processador AI α5 4K Gen7

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Saída de Áudio

20W

Sistema de Som

2.0 Canais

Dimensões sem base (LxAxP)

1236 x 716 x 29,7

Peso sem base

14,9

Todas as especificações

IMAGEM (DISPLAY)

Tipo de Painel

4K QNED

Resolução

4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160)

Iluminação do painel

Edge

Frequência Nativa

60Hz Nativo

Ampla Gama de Cores

QNED Cores

IMAGEM (PROCESSAMENTO)

Processador

Processador AI α5 4K Gen7

Upscaler AI

4K Upscaling

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Sim

AI Brightness Control

Sim

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Sim

Dimming Technology

Local Dimming

Modo de Imagem

9 modos (Vívido, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Esportes, Otimizador de Jogos, Filmmaker, ISF Especialista (Modo Claro Dia), ISF Especialista (Modo Escuro Noite)

JOGOS

HGIG Mode

Sim

Otimizador de Jogos

Sim (Painel de Jogos)

ALLM (Modo de Baixa Latência Automático)

Sim

ACESSIBILIDADE

Alto Contraste

Sim

Escada de Cinza

Sim

Cores Invertidas

Sim

DIMENSÕES E PESOS

Dimensões sem base (LxAxP)

1236 x 716 x 29,7

Dimensões com base (LxAxP)

1236 x 783 x 257

Dimensões da embalagem (LxAxP)

1360 x 810 x 152

Base da TV (LxAxP)

1074 x 257

Peso sem base

14,9

Peso com base

15,3

Peso da embalagem

19,6

Suporte Vesa (LxA)

300 x 300

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de Barras

7893299946219

ÁUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Sim (Nivelamento automático de volume)

LG Sound Sync

Sim

Modo audio Compartido

Sim

Saída de Áudio Simultâneo

Sim

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Sim (2 Way Playback)

Saída de Áudio

20W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Sim

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (vide manual)

Direção do Som

Inferior

Sistema de Som

2.0 Canais

CONECTIVIDADE

Retorno de Canal de Áudio

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Sim (v. 5.1)

Ethernet

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Sim

SPDIF (Saída de Áudio Digital Óptica)

1ea

Entrada HDMI

3 (suporta eARC, ALLM)

Entrada de RF (Antena/Cabo)

1ea

USB

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Sim (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

Compatível com Apple Airplay2

Sim

Sistema Operacional

webOS 24

Configurações Família

Sim

LG ThinQ® AI

Sim

Compatível com Câmera USB

Sim

Amazon Alexa

Sim (Built-In)

Web Browser Completo

Sim

Reconhecimento Inteligente de Voz

Sim

Controle Smart Magic

Built-In (Integrado)

Compartilhamento entre Ambiente

Sim (Receptor)

App de Controle pelo Smartphone

Sim (LG ThinQ)

ALIMENTAÇÃO

Voltagem

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energia em stand by

Abaixo de 0,5W

ACESSÓRIOS INCLUÍDOS

Controle Remoto

Controle Smart Magic MR24

Cabo de Força

Sim (Destacável)

Baterias do Controle Remoto

Sim (2 unid. AA)

Imprimir

Todas as especificações

ACESSÓRIO

Cabo HDMI

Sim

Controle remoto

Sim

Suporte para montagem na parede

Sim

Cartão de garantia

Sim

FORMATO DE ÁUDIO

AAC

Sim

Dolby Atmos

Sim

Dolby Digital

Sim

DTS Digital Surround

Sim

DTS:X

Sim

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de barras

7893299946448

CONECTIVIDADE

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Sim

Versão Bluetooth

5.1

Entrada HDMI

1

Saída HDMI

1

óptico

1

Sinal traseiro sem fio

Sim

CONFORTO

Aplicativo remoto - sistema operacional iOS/Android

Sim

Controle do modo de Soundbar

Sim

Compartilhamento do modo de som da TV

Sim

WOW Interface

Sim

WOW Orquestra

Sim

DIMENSÃO (LXAXD)

Principal

950 x 63 x 115 mm

Alto-falante traseiro

100,0 x 176,5 x 120,0 mm

Subwoofer

200 x 377 x 285 mm

EM GERAL

Número de canais

5.1.1

Números de alto-falantes

9 EA

Potência de saída

500 W

COMPATÍVEL COM HDMI

120Hz

Sim

Canal de retorno de áudio (ARC)

Sim

Canal de retorno de áudio (e-ARC)

Sim

CEC (Simplink)

Sim

Dolby Vision

Sim

HDR10

Sim

Passagem

Sim

Passagem (4K)

Sim

taxa de atualização variável / modo de baixa latência

Sim

ÁUDIO DE ALTA RESOLUÇÃO

Amostragem

24bit/96kHz

POTÊNCIA

Consumo de energia (Principal)

33 W

Consumo de energia (alto-falante traseiro)

20 W

Consumo de energia (subwoofer)

33 W

Consumo de energia desligada (principal)

0.5 W ↓

Consumo de energia desligada (alto-falante traseiro)

0.5 W ↓

Consumo de Energia Desligado (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

EFEITO SONORO

AI Sound Pro

Sim

Grave de som / Grave de som +

Sim

Cinema

Sim

Som nítido

Sim

Jogo

Sim

Música

Sim

Esportes

Sim

Padrão

Sim

PESO

Peso bruto

15,4 kg

Principal

3,0 kg

Alto-falante traseiro (2EA)

2,1 kg

Subwoofer

5,7 kg

O que as pessoas estão dizendo

