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Smart TV LG QNED evo AI QNED80 75 polegadas 4K MiniLED

Smart TV LG QNED evo AI QNED80 75 polegadas 4K MiniLED

75QNED80BSG
Vista frontal de Smart TV LG QNED evo AI QNED80 75 polegadas 4K MiniLED 75QNED80BSG
A vista frontal da LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED, lançada em 2026, exibe uma imagem de formas multicoloridas e sobrepostas, apresentando a tecnologia Cores Dinâmicas QNED Pro, Mini LED, Processador AI Alpha 7 Ger9, webOS e uma tela de 85 polegadas.
A LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED, mostrada nas vistas frontal e lateral, destaca-se por sua tela de 85 polegadas com 1889 mm de largura, 1087 mm de altura (com o suporte), 1149 mm de altura, 67 mm de profundidade e uma base com dimensões de 1565 por 362 mm.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED com tela gigante, está instalada na parede de uma sala de estar, exibindo uma comemoração de vitória esportiva com cores vibrantes e qualidade de imagem refinada em toda a tela, enquanto uma família vibra junta.
A LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED com Cores Dinâmicas QNED Pro preenche a tela com explosões vívidas e fluidas de cores multicoloridas, com movimentos semelhantes a pinturas, exibindo cores vibrantes, certificadas para 100% de Volume de Cor.
A LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED destaca a tecnologia Mini LED e revela texturas de rocha mais nítidas e detalhes oceânicos mais claros do que o LED convencional em uma cena de penhasco costeiro dividido, oferecendo pretos mais profundos e contraste mais refinado para maior clareza e profundidade.
O Processador AI Alpha 7 Ger9 da LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED brilha no centro de uma placa de circuito amarela, destacando o processamento de IA mais inteligente e poderoso que aprimora a nitidez da imagem 4K com contraste e profundidade aprimorados.
A LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED com Super Upscaling para 4K e Mapeamento Dinâmico de Tons exibe uma cena subaquática de uma orca nadando, com a Inteligência Artificial reconhecendo a imagem e ampliando cada quadro para a resolução 4K.
O LG Shield, aplicado à LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED, é mostrado com um logotipo LG Shield no centro, ícones de segurança abaixo e um selo de premiação CES Innovation Awards 2026 acima, representando a proteção de dados e do sistema.
O selo de premiação CES Innovation Awards 2026 na categoria Inteligência Artificial reconhece a busca Multi-AI com Google Gemini e Microsoft Copilot.
A LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED apresenta o AI Hub para personalização, com um ícone de IA acima do controle remoto, cercado por rótulos para Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID com My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard e AI Sound Wizard.
A LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED com Alerta de Esportes, criada pelo AI Concierge, exibe uma partida de futebol ao vivo com um painel de IA na tela apresentando previsões, informações sobre os jogadores e dados da liga, mostrando como a IA analisa o jogo para prever os resultados da partida.
Vista frontal de Smart TV LG QNED evo AI QNED80 75 polegadas 4K MiniLED 75QNED80BSG
A vista frontal da LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED, lançada em 2026, exibe uma imagem de formas multicoloridas e sobrepostas, apresentando a tecnologia Cores Dinâmicas QNED Pro, Mini LED, Processador AI Alpha 7 Ger9, webOS e uma tela de 85 polegadas.
A LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED, mostrada nas vistas frontal e lateral, destaca-se por sua tela de 85 polegadas com 1889 mm de largura, 1087 mm de altura (com o suporte), 1149 mm de altura, 67 mm de profundidade e uma base com dimensões de 1565 por 362 mm.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED com tela gigante, está instalada na parede de uma sala de estar, exibindo uma comemoração de vitória esportiva com cores vibrantes e qualidade de imagem refinada em toda a tela, enquanto uma família vibra junta.
A LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED com Cores Dinâmicas QNED Pro preenche a tela com explosões vívidas e fluidas de cores multicoloridas, com movimentos semelhantes a pinturas, exibindo cores vibrantes, certificadas para 100% de Volume de Cor.
A LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED destaca a tecnologia Mini LED e revela texturas de rocha mais nítidas e detalhes oceânicos mais claros do que o LED convencional em uma cena de penhasco costeiro dividido, oferecendo pretos mais profundos e contraste mais refinado para maior clareza e profundidade.
O Processador AI Alpha 7 Ger9 da LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED brilha no centro de uma placa de circuito amarela, destacando o processamento de IA mais inteligente e poderoso que aprimora a nitidez da imagem 4K com contraste e profundidade aprimorados.
A LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED com Super Upscaling para 4K e Mapeamento Dinâmico de Tons exibe uma cena subaquática de uma orca nadando, com a Inteligência Artificial reconhecendo a imagem e ampliando cada quadro para a resolução 4K.
O LG Shield, aplicado à LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED, é mostrado com um logotipo LG Shield no centro, ícones de segurança abaixo e um selo de premiação CES Innovation Awards 2026 acima, representando a proteção de dados e do sistema.
O selo de premiação CES Innovation Awards 2026 na categoria Inteligência Artificial reconhece a busca Multi-AI com Google Gemini e Microsoft Copilot.
A LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED apresenta o AI Hub para personalização, com um ícone de IA acima do controle remoto, cercado por rótulos para Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID com My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard e AI Sound Wizard.
A LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED com Alerta de Esportes, criada pelo AI Concierge, exibe uma partida de futebol ao vivo com um painel de IA na tela apresentando previsões, informações sobre os jogadores e dados da liga, mostrando como a IA analisa o jogo para prever os resultados da partida.

Principais recursos

  • Experiência imersiva em uma TV Gigante
  • A tecnologia exclusiva de ampla gama de cores da LG oferece uma paleta de cores incrivelmente rica com a tecnologia Cores Dinâmicas QNED Pro
  • Clareza aprimorada e contraste excepcional com Mini LED
  • O premiado webOS oferece experiências avançadas de IA — com tecnologia Google Gemini e Microsoft Copilot
  • O botão AI desbloqueia o AI Hub para uma experiência inteligente e personalizada, protegida pelo LG Shield.
Mais

Por que escolher a LG QNED evo | Mini LED?

A LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED oferece uma experiência esportiva dinâmica em uma tela nítida, com painéis baseados em inteligência artificial que exibem previsões, informações sobre os jogadores e dados da liga enquanto o jogo é analisado em tempo real.

Esportes com a LG QNED evo

A LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED com Cores Dinâmicas QNED Pro preenche a tela com explosões vívidas e fluidas de cores multicoloridas, com movimentos semelhantes a pinturas, exibindo cores vibrantes e certificadas para 100% de Volume de Cor.

Cores Dinâmicas QNED Pro

A LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED destaca a tecnologia Mini LED em uma cena dividida de um penhasco costeiro, comparando-a com a tecnologia LED convencional, que oferece pretos mais profundos e um contraste mais refinado em texturas rochosas em camadas e detalhes do oceano, proporcionando maior clareza e profundidade.

Mini LED

A LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED com o premiado sistema operacional Multi AI webOS é apresentada em um fundo escuro com os logotipos do Microsoft Copilot e do Google Gemini, indicando suporte a serviços relacionados à inteligência artificial acessíveis pela interface da TV.

webOS premiado com Multi-AI

A LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED apresenta o AI Hub para personalização, com um ícone de IA acima do controle remoto, cercado por rótulos para Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID com My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard e AI Sound Wizard.

AI Hub para personalização

O logotipo do LG Shield é exibido em um fundo escuro com ícones de segurança, destacando a proteção do webOS para privacidade, segurança de dados e integridade do sistema.

Protegida por LG Shield

Como a LG QNED evo Mini LED traz experiência imersiva e cores vibrantes para cada cena?

A tecnologia Cores Dinâmicas QNED Pro da LG QNED evo, certificada para 100% de Volume de Cor, e nossa tecnologia Mini LED se unem para oferecer cores e detalhes ultrarrealistas. Desfrute de uma experiência imersiva, de esportes a filmes e muito mais, em uma tela ultragrande.

Telas Gigantes

Descubra um novo nível de imersão com uma TV Ultra Grande

Desfrute de esportes, filmes e jogos em uma TV LG QNED evo Ultra Grande de tela ampla. Com cores vibrantes e qualidade de imagem refinada, a ação se desenrola com escala e clareza impressionantes.

A TV ultra grande LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED está instalada na parede de uma sala de estar, exibindo uma comemoração de vitória esportiva com cores vibrantes e qualidade de imagem refinada em toda a tela, enquanto uma família sentada no sofá vibra junto.

A TV ultra grande LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED está instalada na parede de uma sala de estar, exibindo uma comemoração de vitória esportiva com cores vibrantes e qualidade de imagem refinada em toda a tela, enquanto uma família sentada no sofá vibra junto.

Cores Dinâmicas QNED Pro

A nanotecnologia de gama de cores da LG oferece 100% de volume de cor na sua TV

Veja cores mais dinâmicas e vibrantes em movimento com a nanotecnologia de gama de cores ampliada, que substitui o Quantum Dot, aprimorando a taxa de reprodução de cores da sua TV para expressar uma variedade de emoções com o Cores Dinâmicas QNED Pro.

A LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED com Cores Dinâmicas QNED Pro preenche a tela com explosões vívidas e fluidas de movimento multicolorido, semelhante a pintura, com transições suaves e uma ampla gama de cores que supera a dos displays de pontos quânticos típicos.

A LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED com Cores Dinâmicas QNED Pro preenche a tela com explosões vívidas e fluidas de movimento multicolorido, semelhante a pintura, com transições suaves e uma ampla gama de cores que supera a dos displays de pontos quânticos típicos.

*A QNED evo apresenta uma gama de cores mais ampla em comparação com a QNED.

100% de volume de cor certificada

*O Volume da Gama de Cores (CGV) da tela é equivalente ou superior ao CGV do espaço de cores DCI-P3, conforme verificado independentemente pela Intertek.

Mini LED

Brilho refinado com precisão

Descubra um contraste mais profundo e imagens mais brilhantes com a tecnologia Mini LED da LG, que oferece controle preciso da luz para cada cena.

A LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED destaca a tecnologia Mini LED com Precision Dimming Pro em uma cena dividida de uma montanha glacial iluminada pela aurora boreal, comparando o LED convencional com pretos mais profundos e contraste refinado para alcançar maior precisão e clareza.

A LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED destaca a tecnologia Mini LED com Precision Dimming Pro em uma cena dividida de uma montanha glacial iluminada pela aurora boreal, comparando o LED convencional com pretos mais profundos e contraste refinado para alcançar maior precisão e clareza.

*As imagens acima são simuladas para fins ilustrativos.

Processador AI Alpha 7 Ger9

Aprimorado para um processamento mais inteligente e poderoso

Impulsionado por GPU e CPU aprimorados, o Processador AI Alpha 7 Ger9 realiza otimização de imagem em nanoescala para oferecer nitidez 4K com contraste aprimorado e profundidade tridimensional.

O Processador AI Alpha 7 Ger9 da LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED brilha no centro de uma placa de circuito amarela, destacando o processamento de IA mais inteligente e poderoso que aprimora a nitidez da imagem 4K com contraste e profundidade aprimorados.

O Processador AI Alpha 7 Ger9 da LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED brilha no centro de uma placa de circuito amarela, destacando o processamento de IA mais inteligente e poderoso que aprimora a nitidez da imagem 4K com contraste e profundidade aprimorados.

Por que escolher a LG AI TV?

A LG AI TV otimiza a imagem e o som, tornando o seu dia a dia mais inteligente com o Hub de IA personalizado.

Saiba mais sobre a LG AI TV

Remasterização HDR com IA

Aprimore cada quadro para a qualidade HDR

A IA otimiza automaticamente a cor, o brilho e o contraste, elevando a qualidade da imagem SDR para níveis HDR, proporcionando visuais mais ricos e realistas.

Descubra 3 benefícios excepcionais do AI Hub

Google Gemini & Microsoft Copilot

Basta dizer o que você está procurando e selecionar o modelo de IA mais adequado. O sistema se conecta a vários modelos de IA para fornecer resultados mais abrangentes e relevantes.

Conteúdo personalizado recomendado para você

O AI Concierge sugere conteúdo e atualizações personalizados de acordo com seus interesses. O recurso "Nesta Cena" fornece recomendações e informações relevantes com base no que você está assistindo, enquanto a IA Generativa permite pesquisar e criar imagens.

My Page desbloqueada por reconhecimento de voz com IA

Ao acessar My Page, você pode ver tudo rapidamente, desde a previsão do tempo, calendário e widgets até os resultados dos seus esportes favoritos.

O selo de premiado do CES Innovation Awards 2026 é exibido em um fundo escuro. A Arquitetura Multi-AI foi reconhecida na categoria Inteligência Artificial.

O selo de premiado do CES Innovation Awards 2026 é exibido em um fundo escuro. A Arquitetura Multi-AI foi reconhecida na categoria Inteligência Artificial.

WebOS Multi-AI premiado

*É necessária conexão com a internet. *É possível vincular o Ai Chatbot ao atendimento ao cliente.

*Em países onde o PNL não é compatível, o acesso e o uso do aplicativo por voz podem não estar disponíveis.

O premiado webOS agora protegido pelo LG Shield

Prêmio de melhor sistema de Smart TVs por 8 anos consecutivos, incluindo 2025/26, pelo AV Forums Editor’s Choice

Prêmio de melhor sistema de Smart TVs por 8 anos consecutivos, incluindo 2025/26, pelo AV Forums Editor’s Choice

A melhor plataforma de Smart TV por 8 anos

O emblema do LG Shield é exibido em um fundo escuro com ícones de segurança, destacando a proteção do webOS para privacidade, segurança de dados e integridade do sistema. Um selo de premiação do CES Innovation Awards 2026 também é mostrado.

O emblema do LG Shield é exibido em um fundo escuro com ícones de segurança, destacando a proteção do webOS para privacidade, segurança de dados e integridade do sistema. Um selo de premiação do CES Innovation Awards 2026 também é mostrado.

LG Shield

Segurança que você pode confiar

 

As 7 tecnologias principais do LG Shield garantem a segurança dos seus dados com armazenamento e gerenciamento de dados seguros, algoritmos criptográficos seguros, integridade de software garantida, autenticação de usuário e controle de acesso, transmissão de dados segura, detecção e resposta a eventos de segurança e gerenciamento seguro de atualizações.

Segurança que você pode confiar Descubra mais sobre o LG Shield

webOS Re:New Program

Atualizações gratuitas por até 5 anos

*O webOS Re:New é um programa de atualização de software disponível apenas em modelos selecionados. O número de atualizações e a duração do suporte do Re:New podem variar de acordo com o produto, modelo ou região.

*O cronograma de atualizações, bem como os recursos, aplicativos e serviços, podem variar de acordo com o modelo e a região.

*Os recursos, conteúdos e serviços disponíveis estão sujeitos a alterações sem aviso prévio e podem variar de acordo com o produto, modelo ou região.

A proteção LG Quad é representada por quatro ícones de proteção sobre um fundo amarelo. Cada ícone indica proteção contra raios, proteção contra umidade, proteção contra surtos e proteção do webOS com LG Shield.

A proteção LG Quad é representada por quatro ícones de proteção sobre um fundo amarelo. Cada ícone indica proteção contra raios, proteção contra umidade, proteção contra surtos e proteção do webOS com LG Shield.

Proteção LG Quad

Sua TV LG foi projetada para durar com a LG Quad

Do hardware ao software, sua TV LG está protegida. Os capacitores integrados protegem contra altas voltagens, incluindo descargas atmosféricas, enquanto os semicondutores são projetados com proteção contra surtos. O gel de silicone e os revestimentos protetores protegem os chipsets da umidade e até mesmo seus dados permanecem seguros com o LG Shield.

Controle AI Magic

Navegue e aponte facilmente como um mouse para aproveitar o AI Hub.

Controle sua TV facilmente com o controle AI Magic. Com um sensor de movimento e uma roda de rolagem, clique, arraste e solte para usá-lo como um mouse ou simplesmente fale para usar comandos de voz.

A LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED apresenta o AI Hub para personalização, com um ícone de IA acima do controle remoto, cercado por rótulos para Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID com My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard e AI Sound Wizard.

Mergulhe em cada partida

Receba previsões de jogos pelo AI Concierge

A IA analisa as estatísticas e o desempenho do seu time para fornecer previsões de jogos. Torça com mais intensidade e aproveite para apoiar seu time com essas informações geradas por IA.

TruMotion para movimentos suaves em todas as cenas

A Seleção de Gênero por IA identifica o gênero do conteúdo e o TruMotion ajusta os níveis de trepidação para aplicar a quantidade certa de suavização, proporcionando uma experiência de visualização natural em filmes, esportes e muito mais.

Mantenha-se atualizado sobre seus times favoritos com o Alerta de Esportes

Acompanhe cada momento. Configure seus alertas e receba notificações sobre a programação dos jogos, placares e muito mais do seu time.

Entre em um mundo feito para vencer.

Gameplay definitiva

Jogue para vencer com taxas de atualização aprimoradas de até 120Hz

Experimente jogos mais rápidos. Com 60Hz, VRR e Motion Booster, que aumentam as taxas de atualização para reduzir o desfoque de movimento, e o primeiro controle com certificação BT ULL, desfrute de alto desempenho, ideal para jogos competitivos.

A LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED com Ultimate Gameplay exibe uma cena de corrida vibrante e em alta velocidade com uma imagem de comparação desfocada destacando o Motion Booster 288, além de suportar 144Hz, VRR, AMD FreeSync, ALLM, HGiG e GeForce NOW.

A LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED com Bluetooth de latência ultrabaixa exibe na tela um controle de jogos sem fio com a etiqueta “Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth”, indicando suporte otimizado para controles Bluetooth e, consequentemente, jogabilidade responsiva.
A LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED exibe o Portal de Games na tela do webOS, apresentando uma central de jogos com uma interface simplificada que fornece acesso a diversos aplicativos de jogos por meio de serviços de jogos em nuvem, como o NVIDIA GeForce NOW e aplicativos do webOS.
A LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED com Painel de Controle e Otimizador de Jogos exibe telas de jogos lado a lado e um menu na tela para ajustar configurações de jogabilidade, como taxa de atualização, latência e modos visuais em tempo real.
A LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED com Bluetooth de latência ultrabaixa exibe na tela um controle de jogos sem fio com a etiqueta “Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth”, indicando suporte otimizado para controles Bluetooth e, consequentemente, jogabilidade responsiva.
A LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED exibe o Portal de Games na tela do webOS, apresentando uma central de jogos com uma interface simplificada que fornece acesso a diversos aplicativos de jogos por meio de serviços de jogos em nuvem, como o NVIDIA GeForce NOW e aplicativos do webOS.
A LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED com Painel de Controle e Otimizador de Jogos exibe telas de jogos lado a lado e um menu na tela para ajustar configurações de jogabilidade, como taxa de atualização, latência e modos visuais em tempo real.

A primeira no mundo a suportar controles BT ULL

Experimente jogos na nuvem de baixíssima latência e alto desempenho com o suporte para controles Bluetooth de baixíssima latência, reduzindo o atraso de entrada para menos de 3 ms. Desfrute de um controle perfeito e responsivo, com a mesma sensação de uma conexão com fio, mesmo jogando na nuvem.

Seu centro completo para games— sem necessidade de console

Explore milhares de jogos do NVIDIA GeForce Now, aplicativos nativos do webOS e muito mais. Encontre facilmente jogos para controle remoto ou gamepad e até mesmo dispute com outros jogadores no Modo Desafio.

Ajuste facilmente as configurações do jogo com o Painel de Controle e o Otimizador de Jogos

Personalize sua experiência de jogo facilmente usando o Painel de Controle de Jogos para um controle rápido e em tempo real e o Otimizador de Jogos para ajustar suas configurações preferidas. Ajuste a taxa de atualização, a latência e os modos visuais para otimizar cada sessão de jogo com facilidade.

Design pensado para elevar seu espaço

Design Slim

Design fino que se integra à sua decoração

Criado com linhas minimalistas e detalhes refinados, o perfil elegante da sua TV adiciona um toque sofisticado à sua casa sem ser chamativo.

A LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED, com design fino, está instalada na parede de uma sala de estar ampla e iluminada, apresentando um perfil elegante que se integra perfeitamente à decoração, exibindo uma obra de arte abstrata ousada e colorida.

Descubra obras-primas ilimitadas com a LG Gallery+

LG Gallery+

Decore seu espaço com uma variedade de conteúdos à sua escolha.

O LG Gallery+ permite que você acesse mais de 100 obras de arte, vídeos de ambiente e outros conteúdos visuais para aprimorar seu espaço. Com atualizações regulares da biblioteca, personalize sua casa com conteúdo selecionado que reflita seu estilo.

*O conteúdo disponível pode variar conforme a região e está sujeito a alterações.

*É necessária uma assinatura do LG Gallery+ para acessar todo o conteúdo e recursos.

O LG Gallery+ com música de fundo e Music Lounge da LG OLED evo AI C6 exibe a cena do lago na floresta "Noite na Floresta" na tela, com um painel de interface do Music Lounge visível para música ambiente, reprodução via Bluetooth e controles.

LG OLED evo AI C6 is wall-mounted in a styled living space, featuring an ultra-slim design with narrow bezels, and it displays a riverside cityscape at sunset on screen.

Crie a atmosfera ideal com o BGM com música lounge

Crie a atmosfera perfeita com músicas que combinem com as imagens. Use músicas recomendadas de acordo com suas preferências ou conecte-se via Bluetooth para reproduzir suas próprias faixas.

A LG OLED evo AI C6 exibe uma grade do Google Fotos com fotos da família, enquanto um celular mostra uma lista de álbuns com a opção "Viagem em Família" ativada.

A LG OLED evo AI C6 exibe uma grade do Google Fotos com fotos da família, enquanto um celular mostra uma lista de álbuns com a opção "Viagem em Família" ativada.

Minhas Fotos

Acesse facilmente o Google Fotos e mostre suas memórias.

Conecte sua conta do Google Fotos à sua TV de forma prática, usando apenas seu celular. Personalize seu espaço sem esforço, usando conteúdo da sua própria biblioteca de fotos.

*O recurso funciona quando você está conectado à sua conta do Google Fotos e tem pelo menos 10 fotos no aplicativo.

A LG OLED evo AI C6 está montada na parede, em uma parede verde, acima de um console vermelho, exibindo um painel informativo com previsão do tempo, resultados esportivos, agendador de TV e central de controle.

LG OLED evo AI C6 shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

Painel de Informações

Mantenha-se atualizado com um painel personalizado completo.

Veja informações importantes rapidamente. Receba atualizações meteorológicas, alertas esportivos, visualize seu Google Agenda e até configure notificações para o Home Hub, suas reservas de visualização e muito mais.

Modo Galeria

Alterne entre a TV e obras de arte sem interrupções

Com o Modo Galeria ativado, sua TV continua economizando energia mesmo enquanto exibe suas obras de arte selecionadas, adicionando um toque de estilo e elegância ao seu ambiente.

Controle automático de brilho

Brilho ideal em qualquer iluminação

O Controle de Brilho ajusta automaticamente a tela com base na iluminação ambiente, garantindo uma visualização nítida e confortável em qualquer ambiente.

Sensor de Movimento

Responde à sua presença

A detecção de movimento permite que sua TV responda de forma inteligente, alternando entre os modos dependendo da sua presença.

*Os sensores de brilho podem variar conforme o modelo.

*Os sensores de movimento estão disponíveis apenas nos modelos W6 e G6.

LG Channels

Entretenimento sem fim e grátis

O LG Channels reúne diversos conteúdos de plataformas ao vivo e sob demanda em um único lugar, tornando mais fácil do que nunca encontrar o conteúdo que você adora.

*O suporte para determinados canais LG varia conforme a região.
*A quantidade total informada refere-se aos canais presentes no LG Channels e em seus parceiros Soul TV, Plex e Pluto TV. A disponibilidade de canais pode ser alterada a qualquer momento e é de responsabilidade dos parceiros.

A LG OLED evo AI C6 com Conectividade Inteligente exibe a interface do Home Hub na tela, mostrando as conexões com o Google Home e o LG ThinQ, com painéis para TV, dispositivos e aplicativos em um único layout de controle.

LG OLED evo AI C6 is wall-mounted in a styled living space, featuring an ultra-slim design with narrow bezels, and it displays a riverside cityscape at sunset on screen.

Conectividade Inteligente

Home Hub, sua plataforma completa para casa inteligente

O Home Hub reúne todos os seus dispositivos inteligentes. Conecte, controle e interaja perfeitamente com seus dispositivos IoT domésticos, incluindo o Google Home e muito mais.

*A LG é compatível com dispositivos Wi-Fi 'Matter'. Os serviços e recursos compatíveis com 'Matter' podem variar dependendo dos dispositivos conectados. A conexão inicial para ThinQ e Matter deve ser feita pelo aplicativo ThinQ para dispositivos móveis.

A soundbar LG eleva cada cena com um som surround mais completo

WOW Orchestra

Sistema de som surround completo da TV LG e da Soundbar sincronizados

Ao sincronizar a TV e a Soundbar como um só sistema, a profundidade e a direcionalidade são ampliadas para uma experiência surround mais completa.

A LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED com WOW Orchestra e WOWCAST exibe uma cena de concerto com uma soundbar abaixo da tela, enquanto ondas sonoras gráficas se estendem pela sala de estar para transmitir um som surround sem fio e sincronizado.

*A soundbar pode ser adquirida separadamente.

*O controle do modo de som pode variar conforme o modelo.

*Observe que o serviço pode não estar disponível no momento da compra. É necessária uma conexão de rede para atualizações.

*O uso do controle remoto da TV LG é limitado a determinados recursos.

A family with children and their grandparents sits together on a sofa in a bright living room, holding a remote while watching TV.

A family with children and their grandparents sits together on a sofa in a bright living room, holding a remote while watching TV.

Acessibilidade

Recursos de acessibilidade tornam a experiência de visualização mais inclusiva

As TVs LG são projetadas pensando na acessibilidade, com recursos como Filtro de Ajuste de Cor, Guia de Língua de Sinais e suporte para conectividade direta com dispositivos de áudio assistivo.

1)*Maximum screen size may vary by model and region.

 

2)*QNED evo features a wider color gamut as compared to QNED.

 

3)*Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.

 

4)*Compared to 2025 alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen2 based on internal spec comparison.

 

5)*AI Picture Pro will work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

*Images are upscaled to up to 4K-like quality. Results may vary depending on the source resolution.

 

6)*Must be activated through the Sound Mode menu. And sound may vary according to the listening environment. 

 

7)*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

 

8)*AI Search (Copilot) is available on webOS Re:New Program-enabled OLED/MRGB/QNED/NANO 4K UHD models, including models released from 2022 onwards.

*An internet connection is required, and partner AI services may be subject to change or require a subscription.

*This feature may vary by region and model and is not available in countries where LLM support is not provided.

 

9)*Some of these features may not be supported in certain regions or models.

*Menus displayed may be different upon release.

*Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

*‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG(Electronic Program Guide).

*‘On Now’ card is not available on Netflix and Other CP(Content Provider) apps, so the card will not be displayed.

*‘Generative AI’ card is available in certain regions or models.

 

10)*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

*Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards, as well as on MRGB and FHD TVs released from 2026.

*It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.

*The lock can be unlocked by someone with a similar voice, and if the voice changes due to health reasons or other factors, recognition may not work effectively.

*The widgets provided may vary by country and are subject to change or discontinuance without prior notice.

*My Page applies to 2026 OLED, MRGB, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs.

 

11)*Internet connection required.

*It is possible to link the AI Chatbot to customer service.

*In countries where NLP is not supported, voice-based app access and usage may not be available.

 

12)*webOS Re:New is a software upgrade program and is available on select models only. The number of upgrades and Re:New support duration may vary by product, model, or region.

*Upgrade schedule, as well as features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

*Available features, contents and services are subject to change without notice and may vary by product, model or region.

 

13)*Provides quick access to the TV's AI features but has no built-in AI processing.

*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

*Some features may require an internet connection.

*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

 

14)*‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG.

*The scope of support may vary by country.

*Information provided by AI Concierge is for general informational purposes only and may not be accurate. LG assumes no responsibility or liability for any actions or decisions made in reliance on such information.

 

15)*AMD FreeSync Premium validation based on low input lag, stutter reduction, and flicker-free performance.

*144Hz only works with games or PC inputs that support 144Hz.

*Support for HGiG may vary by country.

*In Motion Booster mode, resolution may decrease to ensure optimal performance.

*Motion Booster 288 delivers up to 288Hz refresh rate at optimized Full HD resolution for ultra-smooth gameplay.

 

16)*In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

*For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

 

17)*Support for cloud gaming services may vary.

*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.

*Gamepad is sold separately.

 

18)*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE with Dolby Vision is supported.

*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE works on models equipped with a light sensor.

 

19)*Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

*Service is available through a paid subscription. One-month free trial available with login and payment method registration. Subscription automatically renews to a paid plan unless canceled before the trial ends. Subscription may be cancelled at any time during the trial period.

 

20)*Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

*An LG Gallery+ subscription is required to access full content and features.

 

21)*16 different profiles are provided, with content recommendations generated by matching data to each type of profile.

 

22)*Generative AI feature is only available in certain regions or models.

*A subscription includes 20 credits per month. One credit lets you generate one image.

*Depending on device performance, file size, and network speed, LG Link's file transfer speed may vary.

*Some file extensions may not be supported by LG Link depending on your device specifications.

*LG Link can use an external storage device when used according to the device memory specifications.

 

23)*The feature works when logged in to your Google Photos account and you have at least 10 photos in the app.

 

24)*Brightness sensors may vary by model.

 

25)*Motion sensors are only available on the W6 and G6 models only.

 

26)*Support for certain LG Channels varies by region.

 

27)*LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.

 

28)*The Sound Suite model matched may vary depending on country, region, and TV model.

*Soundbar can be purchased separately. 

*Sound Mode Control may vary by model.

*When connected to a Soundbar, up to 13.1.7 channels are supported. Supported channel configurations may vary depending on the Soundbar model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

 

29)*Soundbar can be purchased separately.

*Sound Mode Control may vary by model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

 

30)*Power saving applies only when both Gallery Mode and Always Ready are enabled. If Always Ready is switched off, Gallery Mode will consume the same amount of power as when the TV is on.

 

31)*QNED85 100/86-inch TVs have been verified for compliance with eyesafe® 3.0 requirements, a program developed by eyesafe Inc. and tested by UL Solutions under specified conditions.

*Performance may vary depending on product model, settings, usage conditions, and environment.

 

32)*9.1.6 spatial audio is activated only when the Dolby Atmos content is playing.

*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.

Imprimir

Especificação chave

  • IMAGEM (DISPLAY) - Tipo de Painel

    4K QNED MiniLED

  • IMAGEM (DISPLAY) - Frequência Nativa

    60Hz Nativo

  • IMAGEM (DISPLAY) - Ampla Gama de Cores

    Dynamic QNED Color Pro (Volume de Cor 100% certificado)

  • IMAGEM (PROCESSAMENTO) - Processador

    Processador Alpha 7 com AI Gen9 4K

  • IMAGEM (PROCESSAMENTO) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • ÁUDIO - Saída de Áudio

    20W

  • ÁUDIO - Sistema de Som

    2.0 Canais

  • ÁUDIO - Dolby Atmos

    Sim

  • DIMENSÕES E PESOS - Dimensões sem base (LxAxP)

    1667 x 962 x 66,8

  • DIMENSÕES E PESOS - Peso sem base

    21,2

Todas as especificações

ACESSIBILIDADE

  • Alto Contraste

    Sim

  • Escada de Cinza

    Sim

  • Cores Invertidas

    Sim

ÁUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Sim

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Sim

  • LG Sound Sync

    Sim

  • Modo audio Compartido

    Sim

  • Saída de Áudio Simultâneo

    Sim

  • Saída de Áudio

    20W

  • WOW Orchestra

    Sim

  • Sistema de Som

    2.0 Canais

  • Direção do Som

    Inferior

  • Ajuste Acústico Adaptativo

    Sim

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • Código de Barras

    7893299969171

DIMENSÕES E PESOS

  • Dimensões sem base (LxAxP)

    1667 x 962 x 66,8

  • Dimensões com base (LxAxP)

    1667 x 1026 x 361

  • Dimensões da embalagem (LxAxP)

    1820 x 1085 x 162

  • Base da TV (LxAxP)

    1456 x 361

  • Peso sem base

    21,2

  • Peso com base

    21,6

  • Peso da embalagem

    29,2

  • Suporte Vesa (LxA)

    300 x 200

IMAGEM (DISPLAY)

  • Tipo de Painel

    4K QNED MiniLED

  • Resolução

    4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160)

  • Iluminação do painel

    Mini LED

  • Frequência Nativa

    60Hz Nativo

  • Ampla Gama de Cores

    Dynamic QNED Color Pro (Volume de Cor 100% certificado)

IMAGEM (PROCESSAMENTO)

  • Processador

    Processador Alpha 7 com AI Gen9 4K

  • Upscaler AI

    4K Super Upscaling

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Sim

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Sim

  • Modo de Imagem

    9 modos

  • Auto Calibração

    Sim

  • Controle Automático de Brilho

    Sim

  • AI HDR Remastering

    Sim

CONECTIVIDADE

  • Retorno de Canal de Áudio

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Sim (v 5.3)

  • Ethernet

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Sim

  • SPDIF (Saída de Áudio Digital Óptica)

    1ea

  • Entrada HDMI

    3 (suporta eARC, ALLM)

  • Entrada de RF (Antena/Cabo)

    1ea

  • USB

    1ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Sim (Wi-Fi 5)

JOGOS

  • HGIG Mode

    Sim

  • Otimizador de Jogos

    Sim (Painel de Jogos)

  • ALLM (Modo de Baixa Latência Automático)

    Sim

  • VRR (Taxa de Atualização Variável)

    Sim (até 60 Hz)

  • Motion Booster

    Motion Booster 120

SMART TV

  • Sistema Operacional

    webOS 26

  • Compatível com Câmera USB

    Sim

  • AI Chatbot

    Sim

  • Compatível com Apple Home

    Sim

  • Compatível com Apple Airplay

    Sim

  • App de Controle pelo Smartphone

    Sim (LG ThinQ)

  • Minha Página

    Sim

  • LG Shield

    Sim

  • LG Gallery+

    Sim (a disponibilidade do serviço pago varia conforme o país)

  • LG Channels

    Sim

  • Reconhecimento Inteligente de Voz

    Sim

  • Home Hub

    Sim (Google Home, LG ThinQ)

  • Google Cast

    Sim

  • Web Browser Completo

    Sim

  • Always Ready

    Sim

  • AI Voice ID

    Sim

  • Assistente de Imagem e Som com AI

    Sim

  • Controlador Magic Remote AI

    Built-In (Integrado)

ALIMENTAÇÃO

  • Voltagem

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Consumo de energia em stand by

    Abaixo de 0,5W

ACESSÓRIOS INCLUÍDOS

  • Controle Remoto

    Controlador Magic Remote AI MR26

  • Cabo de Força

    Sim (Destacável)

TRANSMISSÃO

  • Receptor analógico de sinal

    NTSC/PAL-M/PAL-N

  • Receptor digital de sinal

    ATSC1.0 (terrestre), DVB-T2/T (terrestre),ISDB-T (terrestre)

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