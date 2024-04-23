Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Smart TV LG Full HD 43'' WiFi Bluetooth HDR Inteligência Artificial AI ThinQ 43LM6370PSB

43LM6370PSB

front view image with infill image
Full HD

Um novo nível de Full HD

As TVs LG Full HD reproduzem imagens com mais precisão, melhor resolução e cores mais vivas

A imagem apresenta a vista superior de uma densa floresta natural, com um rio correndo no meio dela. É uma imagem que descreve o FHD.

Qualidade de imagem

Uma exibição nitidamente melhor

As TVs LG FHD são feitas para impressionar, com imagens duas vezes mais nítidas que os modelos HD. E, com os recursos de cor dinâmica e HDR ativo, seu conteúdo favorito ficará mais natural e vibrante.

Este cartão descreve a qualidade da imagem. É a imagem de um pôr do sol colorido num lago cercado pela floresta.

Cores dinâmicas

A cor em seu estado mais natural

O avançado processamento de imagem ajusta as cores para gerar imagens mais ricas e naturais. Aprecie a beleza das cores reais da natureza na tela da sua TV.
HDR Ativo

Até os mínimos detalhes

A TV LG FHD oferece cores vibrantes e muitos detalhes com HDR ativo. Curta seus filmes favoritos com a mesma qualidade do original em vários formatos HDR10 e HLG

*O LP50 não suporta HDR Ativo.

Qualidade sonora

O melhor som para todos os gêneros

As TVs LG FHD vêm equipadas com Dolby Audio para você mergulhar em uma experiência sonora mais rica e realista, em todos os gêneros de filmes e programas de TV.

Este cartão descreve a qualidade sonora. É a imagem uma garota sorrindo alegremente numa comemoração.

Virtual Surround Plus

Som feito para preencher o ambiente

Com os alto-falantes embutidos na TV, você pode experimentar um som rico e multidimensional. Realce sua experiência de visualização com o som vindo de todas as direções.

*O LP50 não suporta Virtual Surround Plus.

**Pode variar por produto e país.

Dolby Audio

Uma experiência sonora cinematográfica

Com o Dolby Audio na sua TV, experimente em casa um som mais claro e imersivo, com qualidade de cinema.

Design simples, mas sofisticado

Moldura fina e acabamento elegante para harmonizar com o seu ambiente e melhorar a experiência de visualização.

No ambiente de uma sala básica e moderna, a TV mostra a vista superior de um rio correndo por uma densa floresta.

*O produto real pode diferir da imagem exibida.
Processador Quad Core

Como as imagens ganham vida

Quatro processadores rápidos e precisos eliminam o ruído e criam cores e contrastes mais dinâmicos. As imagens de baixa resolução são ampliadas e reproduzidas com mais nitidez e vivacidade.

Este cartão descreve o processador quad core. A imagem tem um canteiro de flores colorido ao redor de um castelo.

*O LP50 não suporta Processador Quad Core.
ThinQ AI

Pensa que conhece smart TVs? Pense novamente.

A LG ThinQ está aqui para maximizar sua experiência de TV. Escolha seu assistente de voz favorito e controle a TV com a voz, com uma nova tela inicial para proporcionar mais conveniência e controle.
Saiba mais

Uma tela de TV mostrando vários conteúdos listados e recomendados pela IA da LG ThinQ

*O LP50 não suporta ThinQ AI.
Comando de voz

Sua central de praticidade.

A LG ThinQ possibilita comando e controle por meio do reconhecimento de voz natural*. Você pode controlar a TV LG FHD com a voz e acessar o entretenimento mais rapidamente.

*Os menus e aplicativos suportados podem variar por país.

**Os menus exibidos podem ser diferentes dependendo da versão.

***A disponibilidade do Comando de Voz pode variar por produto e país.

****O reconhecimento de voz só funciona com oSmart Magic quando o bluetooth está ligado.

*****Somente ThinQ AI.

 

 

*A tonalidade dos produtos pode sofrer variação.

 

Todas as especificações

GERAL

  • Tamanho da tela

    43"

  • Resolução

    FHD

  • Tipo de Painel

    LCD/LED

  • Processador

    Quad Core Processor 4K

FUNCIONALIDADES

  • Sistema Operacional

    webOS 4.5

  • ThinQ AI

    Sim

  • Painel de Controle

    Sim

  • OCF

    Sim

  • Conteúdos 360 VR

    Sim

  • Music Player

    Sim

  • LG Content Store

    Sim

  • Miracast Overlay

    Sim

IMAGEM

  • Frequência Nativa (Hz)

    60Hz

  • DTV

    Sim

  • HDR10

    Sim

  • Upscaler

    FHD Upscaler

ÁUDIO

  • Canais

    2.0

  • Potência (RMS)

    10W

CONEXÕES

  • Entrada HDMI 2.0

    3

  • Entradas HDMI

    3

  • Entrada USB

    2

  • Entrada RF

    1

  • Saída Digital Óptica

    1

  • Bluetooth In/Out

    Sim

ITENS INCLUSOS

  • Controle Remoto

    Convencional

  • Cabo de força

    Sim

  • Parafusos

    Sim

  • Manual em Português

    Sim

INFORMAÇÕES TÉCNICAS

  • Produto c/Base (Kg)

    8.1

  • Produto s/Base (Kg)

    8

  • Peso com Caixa (Kg)

    10.2

  • Dimensão c/base (LxAxP) (mm)

    973 x 623 x 216

  • Dimensão s/base (LxAxP) (mm)

    973 x 572 x 85

  • Dimensão Caixa (LxAxP) (mm)

    1060 x 667 x 151

  • Alimentação

    AC 100-240V ~ 50/60Hz

  • Consumo Médio (W)

    680W

  • Consumo Standby (W)

    >1

  • Furação VESA

    200 x 200

  • Cor da borda

    Dark Iron Gray

  • Cor da base TV

    Rocky Black ou Light Black

  • Formato da Base

    2 Pole

  • Código de Barras (EAN)

    7893299916632

Principais Ofertas

