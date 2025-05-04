Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Sala de estar com TV montada na parede. A tela mostra uma imagem de alta qualidade de uma baleia saltando para fora da água.

O que é uma boa qualidade de imagem na TV?

A LG é pioneira em grandes avanços na tecnologia de TV e qualidade de imagem. Explore nossa linha diversificada de TVs LG OLED, LG QNED, LG NanoCell, 4K e 8K, todas oferecendo uma experiência de visualização excepcional.

O que significam 4K e 8K?

Esta é a resolução medida pela densidade de pixels na tela. 4K tem 3840x2160 pixels, enquanto 8K tem 7680x4320 pixels.

Comparação lado a lado de uma imagem de uma cordilheira com uma grade representando o número de pixels por tipo de resolução de tela. O FHD tem a menor quantidade de pixels, enquanto o 4K e o 8K têm muito mais detalhes.

O que é TV 4K? E qual é a qualidade da resolução 4K?

As TVs 4K têm 8,3 milhões de pixels, quatro vezes mais do que uma TV Full HD. Isso resulta em uma experiência de visualização com detalhes incríveis, mesmo em telas maiores. Em breve, o 4K substituirá o 1080p como novo padrão. O UHD (Ultra High Definition) é idêntico ao 4K.¹ ² ³ ⁴

Tela de TV 4K indicando que tem 3840 por 2160 pixels. Dentro dele há um quadrado menor com a sigla FHD. Isso mostra a diferença na qualidade e densidade de pixels entre FHD e 4K.

Que tipo de conteúdo 4K está disponível?

Aproveite uma ampla variedade de conteúdos em 4K de plataformas OTT populares, como Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, YouTube e muito mais. Desde filmes de grande bilheteria a séries de TV, documentários e esportes ao vivo, agora há conteúdo 4K amplamente disponível. Até mesmo filmes clássicos podem ser aprimorados para uma qualidade próxima a 4K com nossa tecnologia AI Super Upscaling.¹ ² ⁴ ⁵

O que é 4K AI Super Upscaling?

A LG OLED evo com AI Super Upscaling oferece imagens mais nítidas e detalhadas, utilizando o desempenho aprimorado do processador AI alpha 11 NPU. Essa avançada tecnologia analisa imagens em detalhes, otimizando a qualidade do conteúdo OTT, para que você tenha uma experiência de visualização significativamente melhor.¹ ² ⁴ ⁵

O que é TV 8K?

As TVs 8K têm mais de 33 milhões de pixels. Mas, apesar dessa alta resolução, ainda não há muitos conteúdos em 8K disponíveis no mercado.

Como escolher entre uma TV 4K e uma TV 8K?

Ao escolher entre uma TV 4K e uma TV 8K, é importante considerar suas necessidades pessoais e seu ambiente de visualização.

 

• As TVs 8K têm uma resolução incrível se você deseja experimentar a melhor qualidade de imagem possível. No entanto, conteúdos em 8K podem não estar tão amplamente disponíveis.

 

• As TVs 4K oferecem uma qualidade impressionante e, mais importante ainda, o conteúdo 4K é muito mais acessível em plataformas OTT e de streaming, tornando-as uma escolha mais inteligente no momento. Com a tecnologia AI Super Upscaling 4K da LG, até mesmo conteúdos que não são 4K podem ser apreciados com qualidade semelhante à 4K.² ⁴ ⁵ ⁶

Descubra as TVs 4K e encontre a opção perfeita para você

Compare facilmente os recursos lado a lado para escolher a melhor TV para você.² ³

Table Caption
Features OLED M5 OLED G5 QNED85 QNED99
Imagem do produto LG OLED M5
OLED M5
Imagem do produto LG OLED G5
OLED G5
Imagem do produto LG QNED85
QNED85
Imagem do produto LG QNED99
QNED99
Tela LG SIGNATURE OLED (97 polegadas) LG OLED evo (83, 77, 65 polegadas) LG OLED evo LG QNED evo LG QNED 8K MiniLED
Tamanho Até 97 polegadas (97, 83, 77, 65 polegadas) Até 97 polegadas (97, 83, 77, 65, 55, 48 polegadas) Até 100 polegadas (100, 86, 75, 65, 55, 50 polegadas) Até 86 polegadas (86, 75 polegadas)
Resolução 4K 4K 4K 8K
Processador Processador AI alpha 11 Gen2 Processador AI alpha 11 Gen2 Processador AI alpha 8 Gen2 Processador AI alpha 9 Gen4
Saiba mais Saiba mais

Dicas inteligentes para escolher sua TV

Qual é o tamanho certo de TV para o seu espaço? >


Qual é a melhor TV para o seu estilo de vida? >

Como as AI TVs melhoram as Smart TVs? >

Explore todos os guias para compra de TVs >

¹Imagens de tela simuladas.

 

²Os recursos podem variar de acordo com o modelo e o tamanho da tela. Consulte a página de cada produto para obter especificações detalhadas.

 

³O suporte para esse recurso pode variar de acordo com a região e o país.

 

⁴A qualidade da imagem do conteúdo ampliado variará com base na resolução da fonte.

 

⁵Os serviços personalizados podem variar de acordo com as políticas de aplicativos de terceiros.

 

⁶A LG QNED99 é 8K.