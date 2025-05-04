We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
O que é uma boa qualidade de imagem na TV?
A LG é pioneira em grandes avanços na tecnologia de TV e qualidade de imagem. Explore nossa linha diversificada de TVs LG OLED, LG QNED, LG NanoCell, 4K e 8K, todas oferecendo uma experiência de visualização excepcional.