About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
NanoCell Hospital TV

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

NanoCell Hospital TV

55UR772M0UB

NanoCell Hospital TV

(2)
Front view with infill image

UL-Listed Hospital TVs with NanoCell Technology

There is a TV set on the wall of the hospital lobby for waiting people.

*All images are for illustrative purposes only.

Real 4K Made by Pure Colours

The NanoCell hospital TV delivers a broad spectrum of colour and lifelike accuracy with advanced NanoCell technology. Providing more brilliant and clear 4K, its visual experience will make viewers captivated.

A TV is screening more realistic and vivid color compared to the background.

*Conventional refers to LG’s UHD TVs without NanoCell technology.
**Image simulated.

Nano Bezel Adds Sophisticated Ambiance

Bigger yet keeping a sleek look. With its minimal Nano Bezel, the UR772M series is designed to blend into any interior while creating a great immersion with a large screen size.

A TV's bezel is so thin that it reduces the difference between the screen and the real thing, so the zebras on the screen look lively.

Hospital-Focused Functions

A patient is lying in bed and listening through a pillow speaker connected to UR772M, and a nurse is taking care of the patient next to them.

Pillow Speaker Ready

The NanoCell hospital TV is equipped with the interface compatible with a pillow speaker* which controls sound and videos on TV directly from a patient’s bedside.
* Pillow speaker is not provided by LG. (sold separately)

Nurse Call System Ready

Through nurse call system provided by a pillow speaker connected to LG hospital TV, staff can be called immediately for emergency.

UL Hospital Grade Listed

The UR772M series is designed for the healthcare and hospital environment, meeting safety requirements by UL.

Group Telemedicine Ready

LG NanoCell Hospital TV is ready for web-based telemedicine. Without an additional video conferencing equipment, SI can develop and deploy their web applications for 1:1 or 2:1 remote meeting. If necessary, controlling of camera* angle and zoom during a meeting is also possible.

Patients and nurses in the hospital room are communicating remotely with the doctor via TV.

*Supporting camera : Logitech C310, MS lifecamHD-3000.
**The feature above requires a separate web application.

Pro:Centric
Hospital Management Solution

The hospital content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to edit their interface easily by providing customized interface and efficiently manages all TVs in the hospital.

A man is remotely managing some contents and settings of the TVs installed in the hospital using Pro:Centric Direct Solution through the server.

*The actual screen may be slightly different.
**Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.

A patient in the hospital room is watching VOD on a TV hanging on the wall without a set-top box.

Embedded b-LAN

LG NanoCell Hospital TV supports embedded broadband local area network (b-LAN), enabling PPV (Pay Per View) and VOD service without the need for a set-top box.
Using Pro:Idiom can prevent illegal copying of content.

Pro:Idiom

The UR772M provides embedded Pro:Idiom decryption, unlocking access to high-value digital content with Pro:Idiom DRM (Digital Right Management) which prevents illegal copying of the content.

Soft AP

Software-enabled Access Point (SoftAP) is a "virtual" Wi-Fi feature that uses TV as a wireless hotspot, enabling patients to connect their own devices to the SoftAP.

The patient lying on the bed connect his laptop wirelessly to the TV through the "virtual" Wi-Fi feature.

*SoftAP should be set in the installation menu after the TV is turned on.
**Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.

A woman is controlling TV by speaking to a remote control which has voice recognition.

Voice Recognition

Thanks to the embedded Natural Language Processing on webOS 6.0, Voice recognition* allows users to easily control LG hospital TV simply using their voices.

* Magic Motion Remote is required. (sold separately)
Each remote control only controls a designated TV without tangling each other.

Multi IR

Multi IR* function eliminates the signal interference of remote controls that occurs between multiple TVs in one place. LG NanoCell hospital TV supports this, so users can freely control their own TVs without disturbing the others.

* Separately purchased multi-IR remote controller
Print

All Spec

INFO

Category

Pro:Centric Smart

STANDARD

EMC

FCC

Safety

UL Hospital

ACCESSORIES

Power Cable

YES (1.8M / Angle type)

VIDEO

HDR_HDR 10 Pro

YES

HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

YES

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

NTSC

Digital

ATSC / Clear QAM

MECHANICAL

Kensington Lock

YES

VESA Compatible

300 x 300mm

POWER SPEC.

Power Consumption(Typ)

81W

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 120V 50/60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

Power Consumption(Max)

160W

AUDIO (SOUND)

AI Acoustic Tuning

YES (Ready,mmR Required)

AI Sound

YES

LG Sound Sync

YES

Speaker (Audio Output)

20W

DISPLAY

Brightness (Typ.)

330 nit

Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Size (Inch)

55

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

Pro:Centric Direct

YES

Pro:Centric Server

YES

Pro:Centric Smart

YES

Pro:Centric V

YES

Pro:Idiom (DRM)

YES

Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

YES

Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

YES

webRTC (Real Time Communication)

YES

Pro:Centric Cloud

YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

6.9/6.9/6.9/18.4mm

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9mm

Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

1360 x 810 x 162mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

1235 x 715 x 57.5mm

Weight in Shipping

18.8kg

Weight without Stand

14.0kg

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

Diagnostics

YES (IP Remote)

Energy Saving mode

YES

EzManager

YES

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

YES

HTNG-CEC (Version)

YES (1.4)

Insert Image

YES

Instant ON

YES

IR Out

YES (RS-232C, MPI)

Lock mode

YES (Limited)

Mobile Remote

YES

Multi IR Code

YES

Port Block

YES

Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

YES (1.4)

SNMP

YES

USB Cloning

YES

Wake on RF

YES

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

YES

WOL

YES

b-LAN

YES

RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

YES

One Channel Map

YES (LCM)

SMART FUNCTION

Bluetooth

YES

Bluetooth Audio Playback

YES

DIAL

YES

HDMI-ARC

YES (HDMI2)

Screen Share

YES

Soft AP

YES

webOS version

webOS 6.0

Web Browser

YES

Wi-Fi

YES

IoT

YES

Magic Remote Compatibility

YES (Ready)

Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

YES

Gallery Mode

YES

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

BEACON

YES

NTP sync timer

YES

Video Tag

YES (2 Video)

CONNECTIVITIES

HDMI In

YES (3ea)

LG SVC only (Phone jack type)

YES

MPI Port (RJ12 jack)

YES

RF In

YES (1ea)

RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

1 (Ethernet)

USB (Ver.)

YES (1ea / 2.0)

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

YES

Pillow Speaker interface (6pin)

YES

TV link Configuration (Phone jack type)

YES

RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

YES (Phone jack)

DESIGN

Front Color

Ashed Blue

Stand Type

No Stand (Wall Mount Only)

Tool Name

NANO75

VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)

Pillow Speaker

YES

What people are saying