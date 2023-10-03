NanoCell Hospital TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
UL-Listed Hospital TVs with NanoCell Technology
There is a TV set on the wall of the hospital lobby for waiting people.
Real 4K Made by Pure Colours
A TV is screening more realistic and vivid color compared to the background.
Nano Bezel Adds Sophisticated Ambiance
A TV's bezel is so thin that it reduces the difference between the screen and the real thing, so the zebras on the screen look lively.
Hospital-Focused Functions
A patient is lying in bed and listening through a pillow speaker connected to UR772M, and a nurse is taking care of the patient next to them.
Pillow Speaker Ready
Nurse Call System Ready
UL Hospital Grade Listed
Group Telemedicine Ready
Patients and nurses in the hospital room are communicating remotely with the doctor via TV.
Pro:Centric
Hospital Management Solution
A man is remotely managing some contents and settings of the TVs installed in the hospital using Pro:Centric Direct Solution through the server.
Soft AP
The patient lying on the bed connect his laptop wirelessly to the TV through the "virtual" Wi-Fi feature.
