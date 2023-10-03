About Cookies on This Site

NanoCell Hospital TV

65UR772M0UB

NanoCell Hospital TV

(2)

UL-Listed Hospital TVs with NanoCell Technology

There is a TV set on the wall of the hospital lobby for waiting people.

* All images are for illustrative purposes only.

Real 4K Made by Pure Colours

The NanoCell hospital TV delivers a broad spectrum of colour and lifelike accuracy with advanced NanoCell technology. Providing more brilliant and clear 4K, its visual experience will make viewers captivated.

A TV is screening more realistic and vivid colour compared to the background.

* Conventional refers to LG’s UHD TVs without NanoCell technology.
** Image simulated.

Nano Bezel Adds Sophisticated Ambiance

Bigger yet keeping a sleek look. With its minimal Nano Bezel, the UR772M series is designed to blend into any interior while creating a great immersion with a large screen size.

A TV's bezel is so thin that it reduces the difference between the screen and the real thing, so the zebras on the screen look lively.

Hospital-Focused Functions

A patient is lying in bed and listening through a pillow speaker connected to UR772M, and a nurse is taking care of the patient next to them.

Pillow Speaker Ready

The NanoCell hospital TV is equipped with the interface compatible with a pillow speaker* which controls sound and videos on TV directly from a patient’s bedside.

* Pillow speaker is not provided by LG. (sold separately)

Nurse Call System Ready

Through nurse call system provided by a pillow speaker connected to LG hospital TV, staff can be called immediately for emergency.

UL Hospital Grade Listed

The UR772M series is designed for the healthcare and hospital environment, meeting safety requirements by UL.

Group Telemedicine Ready

LG NanoCell Hospital TV is ready for web-based telemedicine. Without an additional video conferencing equipment, SI can develop and deploy their web applications for 1:1 or 2:1 remote meeting. If necessary, controlling of camera* angle and zoom during a meeting is also possible.

Patients and nurses in the hospital room are communicating remotely with the doctor via TV.

* Supporting camera : Logitech C310, MS lifecamHD-3000.
** The feature above requires a separate web application.

Pro:Centric
Hospital Management Solution

The hospital content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to edit their interface easily by providing customized interface and efficiently manages all TVs in the hospital.

A man is remotely managing some contents and settings of the TVs installed in the hospital using Pro:Centric Direct Solution through the server.

* The actual screen may be slightly different.
** Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.

A patient in the hospital room is watching VOD on a TV hanging on the wall without a set-top box.

Embedded b-LAN

LG NanoCell Hospital TV supports embedded broadband local area network (b-LAN), enabling PPV (Pay Per View) and VOD service without the need for a set-top box.
Using Pro:Idiom can prevent illegal copying of content.

Pro:Idiom

The UR772M provides embedded Pro:Idiom decryption, unlocking access to high-value digital content with Pro:Idiom DRM (Digital Right Management) which prevents illegal copying of the content.

Soft AP

Software-enabled Access Point (SoftAP) is a "virtual" Wi-Fi feature that uses TV as a wireless hotspot, enabling patients to connect their own devices to the SoftAP.

The patient lying on the bed connect his laptop wirelessly to the TV through the "virtual" Wi-Fi feature.

* SoftAP should be set in the installation menu after the TV is turned on.
** Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.

A woman is controlling TV by speaking to a remote control which has voice recognition.

Voice Recognition

Thanks to the embedded Natural Language Processing on webOS 6.0, Voice recognition* allows users to easily control LG hospital TV simply using their voices.

* Magic Motion Remote is required. (sold separately)
Each remote control only controls a designated TV without tangling each other.

Multi IR

Multi IR* function eliminates the signal interference of remote controls that occurs between multiple TVs in one place. LG NanoCell hospital TV supports this, so users can freely control their own TVs without disturbing the others.

* Separately purchased multi-IR remote controller
Print

All Spec

DESIGN

Stand Type

No Stand

Front Colour

Ashed Blue

DISPLAY

Inch

65"

Resolution

3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

Refresh Rate

60Hz

VIDEO

HDR (Dolby Vision / 10 Pro / HLG)

No / Yes / Yes

AUDIO

Speaker (Sound Output)

10W + 10W

Speaker System

2.0 ch

LG Sound Sync

Yes (Required Bluetooth)

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Digital (Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

ATSC, Clear QAM, Analog NTSC

Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

NTSC

Global IPTV Support

Yes

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

Solution Type

Pro:Centric (Smart, Cloud, Direct, V), Quick Menu 5.0

Server

PCS500R, PCS400R

DRM

Pro:Idiom (S/W Type), Pro:Idiom (Mobile, Lite)

FEATURE

Smart

webOS 6.0, Smart Home (Launcher Bar), Gallery Mode, Web Browser, Pre-loaded App, SDP Server Compatibility, Magic Remote Compatibility (Ready, MR18HA), SoftAP, Wi-Fi, Screen Share (Miracast), Smart Share, Bluetooth Audio Playback, Voice Recognition (Standalone / Solution), IoT, USB Cloning, SI Compatible (MPI, RS-232C), IR Out (RS-232C, MPI), Moving Picture Playback (SD / HD / Plus HD), Video Tag (2 Supported)

Hospitality

Installer Menu, One Channel Map (LCM), IP Channel Manager, Instant ON, V-Lan Tag, Remote App, b-LAN Embedded, Healthcare Headphone Mode

JACK INTERFACE

Set Side

HDMI In 2 (2.0), RS-232C (Phone Jack 4 Pin), TV Link Configuration (Phone Jack 4 Pin)

Set Rear

HDMI In (HDCP 2.0), USB 2.0, RF In (Dual b-LAN), Digital Audio Out (Optical), RJ45 (Ethernet), MPI Port (RJ12 Jack), Pillow Speaker Interface (6 Pin)

DIMENSION

VESA Compatible

300 × 300 mm

W x H x D / Weight (without stand)

1,454 x 838 x 57.7 mm / 21.5 kg

W × H × D / Weight (Shipping)

1,600 × 970 × 172 mm / 27.5 kg

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

Power Consumption (Typ. / Max.)

102 W / 205 W

Standby Power Consumption

0.5W Under

REQUIRED LISTING(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

UL

EMC

FCC

GENERAL

Region

North America

What people are saying