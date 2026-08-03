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TV 50'' | Ultra HD LED | Procesador Quad Core | AI ThinQ™ | 4K HDR Activo | Entretenimiento sin limites

TV 50'' | Ultra HD LED | Procesador Quad Core | AI ThinQ™ | 4K HDR Activo | Entretenimiento sin limites

TV 50'' | Ultra HD LED | Procesador Quad Core | AI ThinQ™ | 4K HDR Activo | Entretenimiento sin limites

50UN731C0DC
LG TV 50'' | Ultra HD LED | Procesador Quad Core | AI ThinQ™ | 4K HDR Activo | Entretenimiento sin limites, 50UN731C0DC
LG TV 50'' | Ultra HD LED | Procesador Quad Core | AI ThinQ™ | 4K HDR Activo | Entretenimiento sin limites, 50UN731C0DC
LG TV 50'' | Ultra HD LED | Procesador Quad Core | AI ThinQ™ | 4K HDR Activo | Entretenimiento sin limites, 50UN731C0DC
LG TV 50'' | Ultra HD LED | Procesador Quad Core | AI ThinQ™ | 4K HDR Activo | Entretenimiento sin limites, 50UN731C0DC
LG TV 50'' | Ultra HD LED | Procesador Quad Core | AI ThinQ™ | 4K HDR Activo | Entretenimiento sin limites, 50UN731C0DC
LG TV 50'' | Ultra HD LED | Procesador Quad Core | AI ThinQ™ | 4K HDR Activo | Entretenimiento sin limites, 50UN731C0DC
LG TV 50'' | Ultra HD LED | Procesador Quad Core | AI ThinQ™ | 4K HDR Activo | Entretenimiento sin limites, 50UN731C0DC
LG TV 50'' | Ultra HD LED | Procesador Quad Core | AI ThinQ™ | 4K HDR Activo | Entretenimiento sin limites, 50UN731C0DC
LG TV 50'' | Ultra HD LED | Procesador Quad Core | AI ThinQ™ | 4K HDR Activo | Entretenimiento sin limites, 50UN731C0DC
LG TV 50'' | Ultra HD LED | Procesador Quad Core | AI ThinQ™ | 4K HDR Activo | Entretenimiento sin limites, 50UN731C0DC
LG TV 50'' | Ultra HD LED | Procesador Quad Core | AI ThinQ™ | 4K HDR Activo | Entretenimiento sin limites, 50UN731C0DC
LG TV 50'' | Ultra HD LED | Procesador Quad Core | AI ThinQ™ | 4K HDR Activo | Entretenimiento sin limites, 50UN731C0DC
LG TV 50'' | Ultra HD LED | Procesador Quad Core | AI ThinQ™ | 4K HDR Activo | Entretenimiento sin limites, 50UN731C0DC
LG TV 50'' | Ultra HD LED | Procesador Quad Core | AI ThinQ™ | 4K HDR Activo | Entretenimiento sin limites, 50UN731C0DC
LG TV 50'' | Ultra HD LED | Procesador Quad Core | AI ThinQ™ | 4K HDR Activo | Entretenimiento sin limites, 50UN731C0DC
LG TV 50'' | Ultra HD LED | Procesador Quad Core | AI ThinQ™ | 4K HDR Activo | Entretenimiento sin limites, 50UN731C0DC
LG TV 50'' | Ultra HD LED | Procesador Quad Core | AI ThinQ™ | 4K HDR Activo | Entretenimiento sin limites, 50UN731C0DC
LG TV 50'' | Ultra HD LED | Procesador Quad Core | AI ThinQ™ | 4K HDR Activo | Entretenimiento sin limites, 50UN731C0DC
LG TV 50'' | Ultra HD LED | Procesador Quad Core | AI ThinQ™ | 4K HDR Activo | Entretenimiento sin limites, 50UN731C0DC
LG TV 50'' | Ultra HD LED | Procesador Quad Core | AI ThinQ™ | 4K HDR Activo | Entretenimiento sin limites, 50UN731C0DC
LG TV 50'' | Ultra HD LED | Procesador Quad Core | AI ThinQ™ | 4K HDR Activo | Entretenimiento sin limites, 50UN731C0DC
LG TV 50'' | Ultra HD LED | Procesador Quad Core | AI ThinQ™ | 4K HDR Activo | Entretenimiento sin limites, 50UN731C0DC
LG TV 50'' | Ultra HD LED | Procesador Quad Core | AI ThinQ™ | 4K HDR Activo | Entretenimiento sin limites, 50UN731C0DC
LG TV 50'' | Ultra HD LED | Procesador Quad Core | AI ThinQ™ | 4K HDR Activo | Entretenimiento sin limites, 50UN731C0DC
LG TV 50'' | Ultra HD LED | Procesador Quad Core | AI ThinQ™ | 4K HDR Activo | Entretenimiento sin limites, 50UN731C0DC
LG TV 50'' | Ultra HD LED | Procesador Quad Core | AI ThinQ™ | 4K HDR Activo | Entretenimiento sin limites, 50UN731C0DC

Características principales:

  • Panel de Hoga
  • 4K HDR Activo
  • Alerta HGiG y Deportes
  • Magic Remote Control Incluido
Más

Todas las especificaciones

DISPLAY

  • Tipo De Display

    LED (LCD)

  • Tamaño De La Pantalla

    50"

  • Resolución

    UHD 4K (3840 x 2160)

  • Color

    Normal Color Gamut

  • Brillo

    50" 400 Nits

CALIDAD DE IMAGEN

  • HDR

    4K Active HDR

  • HDR Effect

  • Procesador

    Quad Core Processor

TIPO DE SEÑAL

  • Compatible Con Tv Análoga

  • DVB-T2

AUDIO

  • Salida de audio

    20W

  • Canales

    2.0 ch (2 Ch= 20W)

  • Dirección

    Down Firing

  • Sonido

    DTS Virtual:X

  • LG sound sync

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

SMART CONVENIENCE

  • WebOS Smart TV

  • AI Home/AI Recommendation

  • Numero De CPU's

    Quad

BENEFICIOS

  • 360 VR

  • Magic Link

  • Screen Share

  • LG Content Store

  • Navegador

  • Quick Access

ENTRADAS

  • Salida Audio Optico Digital

  • HDMI

    3

  • Audio Return Channel

    HDMI 2

  • USB

    2

  • LAN

  • WiFi

  • Bluetooth

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

ACCESORIOS

  • Cable De Poder

  • Base

  • Control Remoto

  • Garantia 3 Años / Servicio On Site