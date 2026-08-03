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TV 50'' | Ultra HD LED | Procesador Quad Core | AI ThinQ™ | 4K HDR Activo | Entretenimiento sin limites
Todas las especificaciones
DISPLAY
Tipo De Display
LED (LCD)
Tamaño De La Pantalla
50"
Resolución
UHD 4K (3840 x 2160)
Color
Normal Color Gamut
Brillo
50" 400 Nits
CALIDAD DE IMAGEN
HDR
4K Active HDR
HDR Effect
Sí
Procesador
Quad Core Processor
TIPO DE SEÑAL
Compatible Con Tv Análoga
Sí
DVB-T2
Sí
AUDIO
Salida de audio
20W
Canales
2.0 ch (2 Ch= 20W)
Dirección
Down Firing
Sonido
DTS Virtual:X
LG sound sync
Sí
Bluetooth Audio Playback
Sí
SMART CONVENIENCE
WebOS Smart TV
Sí
AI Home/AI Recommendation
Sí
Numero De CPU's
Quad
BENEFICIOS
360 VR
Sí
Magic Link
Sí
Screen Share
Sí
LG Content Store
Sí
Navegador
Sí
Quick Access
Sí
ENTRADAS
Salida Audio Optico Digital
Sí
HDMI
3
Audio Return Channel
HDMI 2
USB
2
LAN
Sí
WiFi
Sí
Bluetooth
Sí
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Sí
ACCESORIOS
Cable De Poder
Sí
Base
Sí
Control Remoto
Sí
Garantia 3 Años / Servicio On Site
Sí