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Fine-pitch Essential Series
Contáctanos

Fine-pitch Essential Series

Contáctanos

Fine-pitch Essential Series

LSBB009-GD
LG Fine-pitch Essential Series, LSBB009-GD
LG Fine-pitch Essential Series, LSBB009-GD
LG Fine-pitch Essential Series, LSBB009-GD
LG Fine-pitch Essential Series, LSBB009-GD
LG Fine-pitch Essential Series, LSBB009-GD
LG Fine-pitch Essential Series, LSBB009-GD
LG Fine-pitch Essential Series, LSBB009-GD
LG Fine-pitch Essential Series, LSBB009-GD
LG Fine-pitch Essential Series, LSBB009-GD
LG Fine-pitch Essential Series, LSBB009-GD
LG Fine-pitch Essential Series, LSBB009-GD
LG Fine-pitch Essential Series, LSBB009-GD
LG Fine-pitch Essential Series, LSBB009-GD
LG Fine-pitch Essential Series, LSBB009-GD
LG Fine-pitch Essential Series, LSBB009-GD
LG Fine-pitch Essential Series, LSBB009-GD
LG Fine-pitch Essential Series, LSBB009-GD
LG Fine-pitch Essential Series, LSBB009-GD
LG Fine-pitch Essential Series, LSBB009-GD
LG Fine-pitch Essential Series, LSBB009-GD
LG Fine-pitch Essential Series, LSBB009-GD
LG Fine-pitch Essential Series, LSBB009-GD

Características principales:

  • Paso de píxeles: 0,94 mm
  • Brillo: 600 nit
  • Indicador de estado de detección de señal
  • Facilidad de servicio frontal
  • Gabinete liviano de fácil manejo
  • Compatibilidad con soluciones de software de LG
Más

Fine-pitch Essential Series

Supervisa los gráficos en las pantallas LED instaladas en la pared de la sala de control.

* Todas las imágenes de esta página web son solo para fines ilustrativos.

Muestra los indicadores de estado y un botón para la verificación del estado del LED.

Indicador de estado de detección de señal

Los indicadores de estado y el botón se encuentran en el marco principal de la estructura del gabinete y se puede acceder a ellos desde la parte delantera y trasera.

* Visite el manual de usuario de LSBB para obtener más detalles sobre los indicadores de estado y el botón.

Controlar los 6 ejes X / Y / Z entre paneles con una herramienta uniforme.

Fácil alineación en dirección Z

Se puede utilizar una herramienta uniforme para el ajuste de 6 ejes X / Y / Z entre paneles. El módulo se puede ajustar fácilmente en la dirección Z y la planitud se puede optimizar nuevamente.
LSBB series is demonstrating its convenient installation from the front side.

Facilidad de servicio frontal

El producto ofrece acceso frontal, lo que libera a los clientes de la necesidad de espacio de acceso posterior.
Muestra que el gabinete es ligero con un globo.

Gabinete liviano de fácil manejo

Es liviano y fácil de instalar, lo que reduce de manera efectiva el riesgo de daños durante la instalación. Un conjunto completo de pantallas LED sigue siendo liviano, lo que reduce la tensión en la estructura que sostiene las pantallas.
En el caso de “Sin redundancia”, se borra incluso más que el error, pero en el caso de “Con redundancia” solo se borra y se muestra el error.

Redundancia de señal / energía

Con un controlador adicional y una unidad de potencia, un controlador de respaldo se activa si ocurre un error de transmisión de señal, evitando un error de apagón de pantalla (Redundancia de señal). El producto también ofrece redundancia de energía como una opción. * Se proporcionan dos unidades de energía en un solo gabinete de LED, una se activa para proporcionar energía cuando la otra falla.

* En el caso de la redundancia de energía, hay opciones adicionales disponibles como complementos al realizar el pedido y generarán costos adicionales.

El empleado de LG está monitoreando de forma remota la serie LSBB instalada en un lugar diferente mediante el uso de una solución de monitoreo LG basada en la nube. El controlador del sistema con webOS permite que la serie LSBB sea compatible con las soluciones de software de LG.

Compatibilidad con soluciones de software de LG

Impulsada por el controlador del sistema de alto rendimiento de LG, la serie LSBB es compatible con las soluciones de software de LG, como SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant y ConnectedCare, que ayudan a los clientes a operar su propio negocio sin problemas.

* La disponibilidad del servicio 'LG ConnectedCare' varía según la región y debe comprarse por separado. Por lo tanto, comuníquese con el representante de ventas de LG en su región para obtener más detalles.
* Los elementos que LG ConnectedCare puede monitorear: placa principal (temperatura, estado de la señal, versión de FPGA, estado de la conexión Ethernet), tarjeta receptora (temperatura. , LED de potencia)

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN

  • Nombre del modelo

    LSBB009-GD

PARÁMETROS FÍSICOS

  • Configuración de píxeles

    Single SMD

  • Distancia entre píxeles

    0.94

  • Resolución del módulo (An. x Al.)

    160x360

  • Medidas del módulo (An. x Al., mm)

    150x337.5

  • Peso por módulo (kg)

    0.5

  • N.º de módulos por bastidor (An. x Al.)

    4x1

  • Resolución del bastidor (An. x Al.)

    640x360

  • Medidas del bastidor (An. x Al. x Pr.) (mm)

    600x337.5x56

  • Superficie del bastidor (m2)

    0.2

  • Peso por bastidor (kg/unidad)

    6.9

  • Peso por metro cuadrado (kg/m2)

    35

  • Densidad física de píxeles (píxeles/㎡)

    1,137,777

  • Planitud del bastidor (mm)

    ±0.5

  • Material del bastidor

    Die-casting Aluminum

  • Acceso al servicio

    Front

ESPECIFICACIONES ÓPTICAS

  • Brillo máx. (después de la calibración, nits)

    600

  • Temperatura del color (K)

    3,200~9,300

  • Ángulo de visión (horizontal)

    160

  • Ángulo de visión (vertical)

    140

  • Uniformidad del brillo

    0.97

  • Uniformidad del color

    ±0.003Cx,Cy

  • Relación de contraste

    5,000:1

  • Profundidad de procesamiento (bit)

    16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

ESPECIFICACIONES ELÉCTRICAS

  • Consumo energético (W/Bastidor, máx.)

    140

  • Consumo energético (W/Bastidor, medio)

    46

  • Consumo energético (W/m2, máx.)

    700

  • Disipación del calor (BTU/h/Bastidor, Máx.)

    478

  • Disipación del calor (BTU/h/Bastidor, medio)

    157

  • Disipación del calor (BTU/h/m2, Máx.)

    2,388

  • Alimentación (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frecuencia de fotogramas (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Tasa de actualización (Hz)

    3,840

ESPECIFICACIONES OPERATIVAS

  • Temperatura de funcionamiento (℃)

    -20℃ to +40℃

  • Humedad de funcionamiento

    10~80%RH

  • Índice IP Frontal

    IP50

  • Índice IP Trasero

    IP50

  • Vida útil del LED (brillo medio)

    100,000

ESTÁNDAR

  • Certificación

    CE, FCC, cTUVus, CB

ENTORNO

  • Entorno

    RoHS, REACH

CONTROLADOR

  • Controlador

    CVBA

CORTE DE ESQUINA A 90 GRADOS

  • Corte de esquina a 90 grados

    X