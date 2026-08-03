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HVAC
Contáctanos
Individual Controller

Control Individual

Fácil control de las unidades interiores con un diseño premium y compacto.

Control Individual

El diseño de lujo del controlador individual remoto de LG combina perfectamente con el diseño de interiores a través de una pantalla colorida con un diseño de botón sencillo y fácil de usar, todo lo cual facilita el control.

Visión GeneralGama de ModelosInformación de Compra
Visualización del nivel de calidad del aire6

Visualización Del Nivel de Calidad Del Aire

Revise fácilmente la calidad del aire interior sin necesidad de programas independientes. La interfaz intuitiva, expresada en color y números, detecta hasta PM 1.0.

Diseño Premium Con Interfaz Intuitiva

Premium Design with Intuitive Interface

El lujoso diseño del mando a distancia se adapta bien al diseño interior a través de una pantalla de color con una disposición de botones sencilla y fácil de usar, lo que facilita su control.

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Gestión de La Energía

Los usuarios pueden comprobar el consumo de energía y el informe de tiempo de funcionamiento (semanal, mensual, anual). Para una gestión eficiente, se dispone de varios ajustes de gestión de la energía, como el establecimiento de objetivos de energía, la indicación de alarmas emergentes, el control de límites de tiempo y el funcionamiento sin nadie en casa.

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Funciones Variables

Los usuarios pueden comprobar la información medioambiental como la temperatura, la humedad y la limpieza (CO2 para ERV), así como la programación integrada de los planes semanales, mensuales y anuales. También es programable con salida digital (opcional para el estándar III), encendiendo o apagando el equipo de terceros, como iluminación, calentador y ventilador.

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Control A Mano

Algunas de las características clave que ofrece MULTI V 5, como el control de carga inteligente, el funcionamiento con bajo nivel sonoro y la refrigeración confortable, así como otras funciones estándar, se pueden controlar en cualquier momento.

Control Anywhere, Anytime

Control En Cualquier Lugar y Momento

Mediante un módem Wi-Fi, controle y monitorice la purificación del aire desde la aplicación ThinQ.

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Línea de Controladores Individuales

Mediante un módem Wi-Fi, controle y monitorice la purificación del aire desde la aplicación ThinQ.

Fondo rojo abstracto con grandes formas de gradiente rosa superpuestas, creando un diseño moderno y minimalista

Fondo rojo abstracto con grandes formas de gradiente rosa superpuestas, creando un diseño moderno y minimalista

Conéctate con LG Business

Si deseas recibir un presupuesto para un producto que te interese o tienes cualquier otra pregunta, no dudes en comunicármelo.

Conéctate con LG Business Contáctanos
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Descarga de recursos

Descarga de recursos
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Soporte técnico

Soporte técnico
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Información técnica

Información técnica