Inteligentní přizpůsobení obsahu

Inteligentní přizpůsobení obsahu

Vytvořte si vlastní řešení pomocí nástrojů inteligentního přizpůsobení a softwaru pro správu obsahu od společnosti LG. Díky na míru šitému řešení mohou hotely zlepšit svou značku na novou úroveň.
• Pro:Centric Smart SDK (HTML5, Java, Flash)
• Předem nahraná aplikace
Inteligentní možnosti připojení

Inteligentní možnosti připojení

Široké možnosti zobrazení bez omezení a bez námahy. Díky funkci LG SmartShare lze provádět zrcadlení a sdílení obsahu mezi TV a dalšími inteligentními zařízeními neuvěřitelně snadno a uživatelsky přívětivě.
• SmartShare, ScreenShare – Wi-Fi Direct, Miracast, WiDi
• Bluetooth pro synchronizaci zvuku
Podpora ULTRA HD

Podpora ULTRA HD

Model STB-5500 podporuje dekódování videa a rozlišení výstupu ULTRA HD a automaticky upgraduje obsah v rozlišení Full HD na ULTRA HD. Díky tomu můžete doručit srozumitelná sdělení a do obsahu přidat animaci.
SoftAP

SoftAP

SoftAP znamená Software enabled Access Point (Softwarem řízený přístupový bod). Tato funkce „virtuální“ Wi-Fi spouštěná softwarem fungujícím na zařízení vytváří bezdrátový přístupový bod.
Připraven na rozšiřující modul

Připraven na rozšiřující modul

Model STB-5500 je navržen k rozšíření pomocí dodatečného
externího modulu. Snižuje tak nutnost použití kabelů a konektorů, což usnadňuje instalaci a správu.
Všechny specifikace

FUNKCE – PRO:CENTRIC

  • Typ

    Smart

  • Aplikace Pro:Centric

    PCA 3.7

  • Tuner

    1 tuner

  • HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML)

    GEM/FLASH/HTML

OBECNÉ FUNKCE

  • Chytré funkce

    Commercial Smart Home, webový prohlížeč, softAP, Magic Remote (připraveno)

  • Konektivita

    SmartShare, ScreenShare, Bluetooth pro synchronizaci zvuku

  • Pokročilé možnosti nastavení

    Automatické vypnutí / automatický režim spánku, Motion Eye Care, Chytrá úspora energie

  • Správa

    Vzdálená diagnostika, EzManager (pro počáteční konfiguraci)

  • Interaktivita

    HTNG / HDMI-CEC

  • Rozhraní RJP

    RS232C, HDMI

  • DRM (Digital Right Management)

    Pro:Idiom

OBECNÉ

  • Region

    Evropa / CIS

INFORMACE O SHODĚ

DALŠÍ INFORMACE O SHODĚ

Další technickou dokumentaci a materiály ke stažení naleznete na partnerském portálu LG B2B.