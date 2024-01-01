About Cookies on This Site

Nástěnná jednotka, Artcool Mirror, 5 kBTU

Funkce

Galerie

Specifikace

Podpora

Zdroj

Najít prodejce

Nástěnná jednotka, Artcool Mirror, 5 kBTU

ARNU05GSJR4

Nástěnná jednotka, Artcool Mirror, 5 kBTU

(0)
'Boční pohled z −45 stupňů

Ovládání přes Wi-Fi prostřednictvím ThinQ

  •  Pomocí aplikace „ThinQ“ získáte přístup ke klimatizaci kdykoli a odkudkoli.

Automatické čištění

  • Přístroj má samočisticí funkci, která před čištěním vnitřního prostoru vysuší tepelný výměník.

Ionizátor

  • Výkonný ionizátor chrání před nepříjemnými pachy a zabraňuje hromadění bakterií Escherichia coli a stafylokoků na površích díky více než 3 milionům iontů*, které vytvářejí svěžejší a čistší prostředí.

Proud chladu

  • Klimatizace LG poskytují optimalizované vysokorychlostní proudění vzduchu, které zajistí rychlejší ochlazení místností a zároveň rovnoměrnou distribuci chladného vzduchu ve všech směrech.

* Specifikace se mohou u jednotlivých modelů lišit.
* V závislosti na experimentálních podmínkách.

Tisk

Všechny specifikace

KAPACITA CHLAZENÍ

  • Jmenovitá (kW)

    1.60

KAPACITA VYTÁPĚNÍ

  • Jmenovitá (kW)

    1.80

VNITŘNÍ VENTILÁTOR

  • Průtok vzduchu (chlazení, (SH)/H/M/L) (m³/min)

    - / 6.8 / 6.5 / 5.9

HMOTNOST

  • Čistá hmotnost (kg)

    9.2

AKUSTICKÝ TLAK (VNITŘNÍ JEDNOTKA)

  • Chlazení ((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

    - / 30 / 29 / 28

  • Vytápění ((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

    - / 30 / 29 / 28

PRODUKTU

  • Typ

    Wall Mounted

SPOJOVACÍ POTRUBÍ

  • Kapalina (mm (palce))

    Φ6.35 (1/4)

  • Plyn (mm (palce))

    Φ12.7 (1/2)

AKUSTICKÝ VÝKON (VNITŘNÍ JEDNOTKA)

  • Chlazení ((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

    - / 45 / 43 / 42

  • Vytápění ((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

    - / 45 / 43 / 42

ROZMĚRY

  • Čisté rozměry (Š × V × H) (mm)

    837 x 308 x 192

ZDROJ NAPÁJENÍ

  • 1.

    50/60 Hz 220-240 V~

INFORMACE O SHODĚ

DALŠÍ INFORMACE O SHODĚ

Další technickou dokumentaci a materiály ke stažení naleznete na partnerském portálu LG B2B.