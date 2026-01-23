About Cookies on This Site

Das LG TV-Produktangebot entdecken

Wie wählen Sie den LG TV aus, der am besten zu Ihren Bedürfnissen passt?

TVs vergleichen und das perfekte Modell für den eigenen Lebensstil finden.

Die Stärken von OLED, QNED, NanoCell und UHD auf einen Blick entdecken – und den TV finden, der am besten passt.

Alle Kühlschränke Übersicht

Seitenansicht einer Küche mit einem eingebauten schwarzen InstaView Kühl-Gefrierschrank.
Side-by-Side Kühlschränke
Side-by-Side Kühlschränke bieten große Kapazität, energieeffiziente Leistung mit InstaView™ und Wasser- & Eisspendern.
#Große Kapazität #InstaView™
Modernes Kücheninterieur mit einem blautönigen Kühl-Gefrierschrank
French-Door- & Multi-Door
French-Door- und Multi-Door-Kühlschränke bieten energiesparende Kühlung mit flexibler Lagerung und Zugang.
#French-Door & Multi-Door #Energiesparende Kühlung
Ein Bild des Kühl-Gefrierschranks in einer gelbtonigen Küche
Kühl-Gefrierkombinationen
Kühl-Gefrierkombinationen mit großer Kapazität, intelligenten Funktionen und reversiblen Türen für eine nahtlose Küchenintegration.
#Platzsparend #Nahtlose Küchenintegration
※ Diese Übersicht dient als Referenz für die wichtigsten Funktionen der Serie. Die tatsächlichen Spezifikationen und Optionen können je nach Modell variieren.

Alle Kühlschränke Lineup

Side-by-Side

French-Door & Multi-Door

Kühl-Gefrierkombination

Highlights

Kühlschrank- / Gefrierschrank-Kapazität
416LKühlen
219LGefrieren
364LKühlen
274LGefrieren
279LKühlen
139LGefrieren
Gesamtkapazität (in Liter)
635L
638L
418L
Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)
913 × 1790 × 735

913 × 1790 × 735

914 × 1792 × 729

914 × 1792 × 729

595 × 2030 × 675

595 × 2030 × 675

InstaView™

Mit InstaView™ können Sie durch zweimaliges Klopfen auf die Glasscheibe den Inhalt sehen, ohne die Tür zu öffnen – so bleibt die Kälte drin und Ihre Lebensmittel länger frisch.

InstaView™
InstaView™
InstaView™
Door-in-Door™

Door-in-Door™ ermöglicht schnellen Zugriff auf häufig genutzte Produkte wie Getränke oder Snacks – ohne den gesamten Kühlraum zu öffnen und Kälte zu verlieren.

Door-in-Door™
Door-in-Door™
Nicht verfügbar
Eistyp

Je nach Modell bieten LG Kühlschränke verschiedene Eisarten: Würfeleis, Crushed Ice oder Craft Ice. Craft Ice sind runde Eiskugeln, die besonders langsam schmelzen und Ihre Getränke stilvoll kühlen.

Craft Ice

Craft Ice

Craft Ice

Craft Ice

Nicht verfügbar
Oberfläche (Tür)
Matte Black Steel
Essence Black Steel
Prime Silver
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Mit LG ThinQ™ steuern Sie Ihren Kühlschrank per Smartphone-App – Temperatur anpassen, offene Türen erkennen oder den Energieverbrauch im Blick behalten, egal wo Sie gerade sind.

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Funktionen

Linear Cooling

Linear Cooling sorgt für eine gleichmäßige Temperatur im gesamten Kühlraum und reduziert Temperaturschwankungen – so bleiben Ihre Lebensmittel länger frisch und behalten ihre Feuchtigkeit.

Nicht verfügbar
Nicht verfügbar
Linear Cooling
Pure N Fresh™

Pure N Fresh™ filtert unangenehme Gerüche und hält die Luft im Kühlschrank sauber und frisch – damit sich Geschmack und Aroma Ihrer Lebensmittel nicht vermischen.

Nicht verfügbar
Pure N Fresh™
Pure N Fresh™
Eisbereiter

Automatische Eisbereiter produzieren Eis kontinuierlich für Sie. Manuelle Eisbereiter erfordern das Befüllen der Eiswürfelformen mit Wasser zum Einfrieren.

Automatisch

Automatisch

Automatisch

Automatisch

Manuell

Manuell

Slim SpacePlus

Slim SpacePlus™ ist das schlanke Eissystem von LG, das weniger Platz im Gefrierfach beansprucht und mehr Raum für Ihre Lebensmittel lässt.

Slim SpacePlus™ Eissystem

Slim SpacePlus™ Eissystem

Slim SpacePlus™ Eissystem

Slim SpacePlus™ Eissystem

Nicht verfügbar
Klappbares Regal

Das klappbare Regal lässt sich je nach Bedarf zusammenklappen und bietet so flexiblen Stauraum für größere oder sperrige Gegenstände.

Nicht verfügbar
Klappbares Regal
Nicht verfügbar
  • *Alle obigen Bilder sind simuliert.
  • *Die Funktionen können je nach Modell oder Kapazität variieren. Bitte beachten Sie die einzelnen Produktseiten für detaillierte Spezifikationen.
  • *Die Unterstützung einiger Funktionen kann je nach Region und Land variieren.
  • *Produktbilder dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.
