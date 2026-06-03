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Für Genres wie Shooter und Rennspiele empfiehlt sich die Wahl eines Monitors mit hoher Bildwiederholrate (z. B. 480 Hz) und schneller Reaktionszeit (z. B. 0,03 ms). So bleibt die Darstellung auch in schnellen Szenen jederzeit klar und frei von Unschärfen – für maximale Übersicht.