About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Warum sind Bildwiederholrate und Reaktionszeit
beim Gaming so wichtig?

Für Genres wie Shooter und Rennspiele empfiehlt sich die Wahl eines Monitors mit hoher Bildwiederholrate (z. B. 480 Hz) und schneller Reaktionszeit (z. B. 0,03 ms). So bleibt die Darstellung auch in schnellen Szenen jederzeit klar und frei von Unschärfen – für maximale Übersicht.

LG UltraGear: bessere Performance bei schnellem Gameplay

UltraGear-Monitore mit OLED-Technologie bieten eine Bildwiederholrate von bis zu 480 Hz und eine ultraschnelle Reaktionszeit von 0,03 ms (GtG). So werden Unschärfe-Effekte und Geisterbilder reduziert, während Bewegungen weicher und präziser dargestellt werden. Für eine noch flüssigere Wiedergabe unterstützen UltraGear-Monitore zudem AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro, NVIDIA G-SYNC® und VESA AdaptiveSync™. So entsteht selbst bei intensiven Kämpfen oder schnellen Kameraschwenks ein ruckelfreies Spielerlebnis. Ob du um Plätze auf der Rangliste kämpfst oder fremde Welten erkundest – bleib konzentriert und behalte die Kontrolle.

Nebeneinander dargestellte Szenen verdeutlichen die Gaming-Performance eines LG UltraGear-Monitors: Links ein Vergleich auf einem Curved-Monitor zwischen 60 Hz und 480 Hz Bildwiederholrate sowie 0,03 ms Reaktionszeit in einer Weltraumszene, rechts der Unterschied mit aktiviertem und deaktiviertem Adaptive Sync in einem futuristischen Rennspiel, ergänzt durch die Logos von NVIDIA G-SYNC, VESA AdaptiveSync und AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

*Die Angabe zur Reaktionszeit von 0,03 ms (GtG) bezieht sich auf LG UlraGear-Modelle mit OLED.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern.

Wie hilft der Dual-Mode von LG UltraGear dabei, zwischen verschiedenen Bildwiederholraten zu wechseln?

Ausgewählte UltraGear-Monitore erlauben dir mit dem speziellen Dual-Mode den flexiblen Wechsel zwischen Bildwiederholraten. Der 45GX950A ermöglicht beispielsweise den Wechsel zwischen 5K2K bei 165 Hz und WFHD bei 330 Hz. Das Umschalten erfolgt über das Menü oder den entsprechenden Knopf direkt am Monitor – in Echtzeit, ohne Neustart. Genieße den Komfort von zwei Monitoren in einem und hole das Maximum aus jedem Spiel heraus.

Ein LG UltraGear Display veranschaulicht die Dual-Mode-Performance: Links eine Fantasy-Schlachtszene in WUHD-Auflösung (165 Hz), rechts ein Rallye-Rennwagen in WFHD-Auflösung (330 Hz) – ein Beispiel für flexible Optionen bei Bildwiederholrate und Auflösung.

*Diese Funktion bezieht sich auf die Spezifikationen des LG 45GX950A.

Warum setzt LG UltraGear auf die neuste DisplayPort-Technologie für maximale Gaming-Performance?

UltraGear-Monitore sind für flüssige Gaming-Performance optimiert. Dazu gehört auch die Unterstützung der neuesten DisplayPort-2.1-Technologie mit deutlich höheren Bandbreiten für unkomprimierte Auflösungen und ultraschnelle Bildwiederholraten. DisplayPort 2.1 unterstützt eine Bandbreite von bis zu 80 Gbit/s – mehr als doppelt so viel wie HDMI 2.1 (bis zu 48 Gbit/s) und weit mehr als HDMI 2.0 (18 Gbit/s). Dies ermöglicht höhere Bildraten bei 4K und darüber hinaus, mit geringerer Latenz und besserer Stabilität bei anspruchsvollen Spielen. HDMI 2.0 unterstützt 4K bei 60 Hz, während HDMI 2.1 mit 4K bei 120 Hz die aktuellsten Konsolen optimal unterstützt.

Nahaufnahme der rückseitigen Anschlüsse eines LG UltraGear Monitorstands, mit Fokus auf einen DisplayPort-2.1-Anschluss. Daneben ein Vergleichsdiagramm zu Bandbreiten: DP 2.1 mit 80 Gbps, HDMI 2.1 mit 48 Gbps und HDMI 2.0 mit 18 Gbps.

LG UltraGear Gaming-Monitore im Vergleich

Table Caption
Besonderheiten45GX950A32GX870A27GX790A27GX700A
45GX950A
32GX870A
27GX790A
27GX700A
BildwiederholratenDual-mode - WUHD 165Hz - WFHD 330HzDual-mode - UHD 240 Hz - Full-HD 480 Hz480 Hz240 Hz
Adaptive SyncNVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible - AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro - VESA Adaptive SyncNVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible - AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro - VESA Adaptive SyncNVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible - AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro - VESA Adaptive SyncNVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible - AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro - VESA Adaptive Sync
Reaktionszeit0.03ms (GtG)0,03ms (GtG)0,03ms (GtG)0,03ms (GtG)
AnschlüsseDisplayPort 2.1 x 1 (with DSC) - HDMI™ 2.1 x 2 - USB Type-C™ (PD 90W)1 x DisplayPort 2.1 (mit DSC) - 2 x HDMI™ 2.1 - USB Type-C™ (PD 90W) - USB 3.0 (2 down)1 x DisplayPort 2.1 (mit DSC) - 2 x HDMI™ 2.1 - USB 3.0 (1 up, 2 down)DisplayPort 1.4 x 1 (mit DSC) - HDMI™ 2.1 x 2 - USB 3.0 (1 up, 2 down)
Größe45-inch32 Zoll27 Zoll27 Zoll
AuflösungWUHD 5.160x2.160 WFHD 2.560x1.080UHD 3.840 x 2.160 / Full-HD 1.920 x 1.080QHD 2.560 x 1.440QHD 2.560 x 1.440
Panel-TypOLEDOLEDOLEDOLED
Mehr erfahrenMehr erfahren