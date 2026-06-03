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Welche Größe und welches Bildformat
sollte mein Gaming-Monitor haben?

Das LG UltraGear-Lineup umfasst Monitore mit unterschiedlichsten Größen und Bildformaten für jeden Spielstil. Wir helfen dir dabei, den perfekten Monitor für dich zu finden! Wichtig zu beachten: Bei der Wahl von Größe und Format ist nicht nur der verfügbare Platz auf dem Schreibtisch entscheidend, sondern auch, wie du deine Games erleben willst!

LG UltraGear: Welche Größe passt zu welchen Spielen?

LG UltraGear-Monitore bieten eine große Bandbreite an Bilddiagonalen – so ist auch der perfekte Monitor für dich dabei. Bei immersiven Premium-Spielen wie Open-World-Abenteuern, Rennsimulationen oder filmreifen Rollenspielen ziehen dich Bildschirme mit 32 bis 45 Zoll beispielsweise tiefer ins Geschehen. Besonders temporeiche Shooter oder Multiplayer-Spiele profitieren von kompakteren Displays mit 24 bis 27 Zoll, auf denen du alle Infos leicht im Blick behältst, ohne die Augen zu sehr bewegen zu müssen. Finde den UltraGear-Monitor mit der Bilddiagonale, die am besten zu dir und deinen Games passt!

Eine animierte Szene zeigt einen 27-Zoll-LG-UltraGear-Monitor für FPS- und MOBA-Gaming. Auf dem Display ist eine futuristische First-Person-Shooter-Szene mit einem Gewehr zu sehen, das auf ein holografisches Display über einer Cyberpunk-Stadt gerichtet ist.

*FPS: First-Person Shooter, MOBA: Multiplayer Online Battle Arena

Warum bietet LG UltraGear das ideale Seitenverhältnis für jeden Spielstil?

Das 21:9-Ultrawide-Format bietet die perfekte Balance aus immersiver Spielerfahrung und Platzbedarf auf dem Schreibtisch. Vor allem bei MOBAs, Rollenspielen oder Open-World-Abenteuern zeigt dieses Format einfach mehr vom Spiel. Der Curved-Formfaktor sorgt dafür, dass auch die Bildränder gut zu sehen sind. Das Lineup der LG UltraGear-Monitore im 21:9-Format gibt es in vielen Größen – auch für dein Setup!

Eine Weltraumschlacht auf einem LG UltraGear-Monitor zeigt den Vergleich unterschiedlicher Bildformate: Links die schmalere 16:9-Ansicht, rechts die breitere 21:9-Darstellung, die mehr von den gigantischen Raumschiffen und umliegenden Asteroiden zeigt.

Warum ist die 800R-Krümmung von LG UltraGear ideal fürs Gaming?

UltraGear-Monitore mit einer Krümmung von 800R sorgen für einen gleichmäßigen Abstand zum Bildschirm in deinem gesamten Sichtfeld. Das reduziert Bildverzerrungen und erhöht den Komfort. Curved-Monitore erweitern das Sichtfeld, da du das Gameplay auch in deinem peripheren Sehfeld wahrnimmst. Dadurch steigert sich die Immersion in filmreifen Spielen oder Rennsimulationen, während gleichzeitig die Augen entspannter bleiben. Flache Displays hingegen sorgen für mehr Übersichtlichkeit bei Shootern oder Strategiespielen, bei denen es auf punktgenaue Präzision ankommt. LG UltraGear-Monitore gibt es mit unterschiedlichen Krümmungen – finde die richtige für dein Gameplay!

Draufsicht-Vergleich eines Gamers an einem Schreibtisch mit zwei Monitoren: Links ein gebogenes 800R-Display für immersives Gaming mit erweitertem Sichtfeld, rechts ein flaches Display für kompetitives Gaming mit geradem, fokussiertem Blick.

*Die Beschreibung von Curved-Monitoren basiert auf Modellen mit einer 800R-Krümmung.

LG UltraGear Gaming-Monitore im Vergleich

Table Caption
Besonderheiten45GX950A45/39/34GX900A32GX870A27GX790A27GX700A
45GX950A
45/39/34GX900A
32GX870A
27GX790A
27GX700A
Am besten geeignet fürOpen World / Rennsimulationen / Action AdventuresOpen World / Rennsimulationen / Action AdventuresRollenspiele / Action AdventuresShooter / MOBAsShooter / MOBAs
Größe45 Zoll45 / 39 / 34 Zoll32 Zoll27 Zoll27 Zoll
Bildformat21:921:916:916:916:9
Krümmung800R800R---
AuflösungDual-Mode - WUHD 5.120 x 2.160 - WFHD 2.560 x 1.080WQHD 3.440 x 1.440Dual-Mode - UHD 3.840 x 2.160 - FHD 1.920 x 1.080QHD 2.560 x 1.440QHD 2.560 x 1.440
Panel-TypOLEDOLEDOLEDOLEDOLED
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