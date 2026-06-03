About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Eignen sich UltraGear-Monitore für Gaming und Arbeit?

LG Switch ermöglicht den schnellen Wechsel zwischen unterschiedlichen Bildschirm-Layouts. webOS erlaubt Streaming ohne angeschlossenen PC. Der hohe PPI-Wert und die feine Subpixel-Struktur stellen Text gestochen scharf dar. Die Unterstützung für USB-C, HDMI und DisplayPort macht es leicht, sowohl Arbeits- als auch Gaming-Hardware zu nutzen.

Wie verbessert LG Switch das Multitasking für Arbeit und Gaming?

LG Switch verbessert das Multitasking durch die Kombination von Funktionen wie Personalized Picture Wizard, Screen Split und Video Call. Stimme die Anzeigeeinstellungen für verschiedene Aufgaben genau ab, spiele und arbeite gleichzeitig mit anpassbaren Bildschirm-Layouts und nimm durch den praktischen Schnellzugriff ohne Umwege an Videoanrufen teil. All das, ohne zu unterbrechen, was du gerade tust. LG Switch ermöglicht ein besseres Nutzererlebnis bei Unterhaltung und Produktivität.

Futuristisches Desktop-Gaming-Setup mit großem Monitor, der einen Sci-Fi-Charakter in Rüstung zeigt. Auf dem Schreibtisch befinden sich ein Controller, Lautsprecher, eine mechanische Tastatur und Actionfiguren. Am unteren Bildrand sind mehrere UL- und Eyesafe-Zertifizierungen für Flimmerfreiheit, Blendfreiheit, reduziertes blaues Licht und Augensicherheit dargestellt.

Wie sorgt LG UltraGear OLED für schärferen und besser lesbaren Text?

LG UltraGear-Monitore mit OLED nutzen eine hohe Pixeldichte (PPI) und eine verbesserte Subpixelstruktur für gestochen scharfen, gut lesbaren Text. Egal ob beim Lesen von Dokumenten, beim Schreiben von E-Mails oder beim Surfen im Internet – Zeichen bleiben auch bei kleinen Schriftgrößen klar lesbar. Diese Display-Technologien sorgen für mehr Klarheit durch eine verbesserte Kantenschärfe und die Reduzierung von Bildrauschen. So bleibst du auch bei langen Arbeits- oder Lernphasen konzentriert. Beim Gaming ist die Darstellung trotzdem klar.

Ein Gaming-Szenenvergleich zeigt links die Textschärfe bei 70 PPI gegenüber 125 PPI, während rechts die verbesserte Subpixel-Struktur von RWBG zu RGWB dargestellt wird, mit erhöhter Schärfe und Lesbarkeit.

*Diese Funktion bezieht sich auf die Spezifikationen des LG 45GX950A.

*Das Bild dient zur Veranschaulichung und vergleicht die Subpixelstrukturen von RWBG und RGWB, die je nach Anzeige und Inhalt die wahrgenommene Textklarheit beeinflussen können.

Was macht LG UltraGear so praktisch für den Anschluss mehrerer Geräte?

LG UltraGear-Monitore bieten viele Anschlussmöglichkeiten wie USB-C, HDMI und DisplayPort, damit du alle deine Geräte verbinden kannst – von Spielekonsolen bis zu Laptops. Ausgewählte Monitore bieten zudem USB-Hub-Funktionalität, um Peripheriegeräte wie Tastatur und Maus direkt an den Monitor anzuschließen. So wechselst du ganz einfach zwischen Arbeit und Gaming – ohne umstecken zu müssen.

Draufsicht auf einen LG UltraGear Curved Monitor, der mit einem Laptop, einer Gaming-Tastatur, einer Maus und Kopfhörern verbunden ist. Symbole zeigen die vielfältigen Anschlussmöglichkeiten wie USB-C, DisplayPort und HDMI.

Wie verbessert webOS die alltägliche Nutzung über den Gaming-Monitor hinaus?

Streame Videos, surfe im Internet oder nutze ausgewählte Apps – selbst wenn kein PC oder Konsole angeschlossen sind. Möglich machen das LG UltraGear-Monitore mit webOS. So genießt du viele Inhalte auf stromsparende Art, ohne dass dein komplettes Equipment laufen muss. Perfekt für kurze Pausen zwischen Gaming-Sessions oder beim Arbeiten. So sparst du Zeit und Energie.

Ein LG UltraGear Curved Monitor zeigt eine smarte Benutzeroberfläche mit App-Icons für Streaming, Gaming, Musik und Produktivität sowie einer Inhaltsleiste mit beliebten Spielen und Entertainment-Angeboten.

LG UltraGear Gaming-Monitore im Vergleich

Table Caption
Besonderheiten45GX950A45/39/34GX900A32G810SA45/39/34GX90SA
45GX950A
45/39/34GX900A
32G810SA
45/39/34GX90SA
Größe45 Zoll45/39/34 Zoll32 Zoll45/39/34 Zoll
AuflösungWUHD 5.160 x 2.160 / WFHD 2.560 x 1.080WQHD 3.440 x 1.440UHD 3.840 x 2.160WQHD 3.440 x 1.440
Panel-TypOLEDOLEDIPSOLED
Anschlüsse1 x DisplayPort 2.1 (mit DSC) - 2 x HDMI™ 2.1 - USB Type-C™ (PD 90W)DisplayPort 1.4 x 1 (mit DSC) - HDMI™ 2.1 x 2 - USB Type-C™ (PD 65W)1 x DisplayPort 1.4 (mit DSC) - 2 x HDMI™ 2.1 - USB Type-C™ (PD 65W) - USB 2.0 (1 up, 2 down)1 x DisplayPort 1.4 (mit DSC) - 2 x HDMI™ 2.1 - USB Type-C™ (PD 65W) - USB 2.0 (2 down)
webOS--webOS 24webOS 24
Mehr erfahrenMehr erfahrenMehr erfahrenMehr erfahren