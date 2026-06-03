We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Switch ermöglicht den schnellen Wechsel zwischen unterschiedlichen Bildschirm-Layouts. webOS erlaubt Streaming ohne angeschlossenen PC. Der hohe PPI-Wert und die feine Subpixel-Struktur stellen Text gestochen scharf dar. Die Unterstützung für USB-C, HDMI und DisplayPort macht es leicht, sowohl Arbeits- als auch Gaming-Hardware zu nutzen.