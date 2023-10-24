About Cookies on This Site

gram

Die LG gram Notebooks sind Produktivität zum Mitnehmen. Die leichten Laptops überzeugen nicht nur mit ihrem modernen, schlanken Design, sondern auch mit Leistungsfähigkeit und vielen anderen Qualitäten, die sie zum perfekten Begleiter für unterwegs machen.

HIGHLIGHT MARKEN-STORY CONTENT-HUB
HIGHLIGHT

Alles leicht wie immer

Erleben Sie ein Ultraleichtgewicht mit professionellem 16:10-Display, einem neuen Design und Intel® Evo™-Plattform.

CES 2021 Innovation Award Gewinner

Das LG gram 17 bietet die ultimative Portabilität mit dem geringsten Gewicht aller 17-Zoll-Notebooks. Es hat auch den größten Bildschirm der kompakten und dennoch leistungsstarken Notebook-Reihe LG gram mit einem großzügigen Seitenverhältnis von 16:10. Ideal für Produktivität und Unterhaltung!

Warum LG gram?

﻿Großes Display,
kleines Gewicht

Das Display mit einem Seitenverhältnis von 16:10 ist im vertikalen Bereich um 11 % größer als Displays im 16:9-Format – perfekt zum Eintauchen. Die Vorteile: weniger scrollen und eine deutliche Zeitersparnis.

Weniger Spiegelungen,
weniger Störungen

Das blendfreie Display verhindert tagsüber oder im Freien lästige Spiegelungen. So bleiben Sie jederzeit und überall produktiv.

Volle Power

Mit diesem Hochleistungsakku, der bis zu 20,5 Stunden2 Energie liefert, können Sie das Ladegerät getrost zuhause lassen.

Schlank und leicht

Das LG gram ist unglaublich flach und leicht und damit ideal für unterwegs.

