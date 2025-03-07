Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Kühl-Gefrierkombination (A-12%, 419L, 203cm hoch) mit 88 kWh/a & Smart Inverter Compressor® | GBB92MBBSP
GBB92MBBSP.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Kühl-Gefrierkombination (A-12%, 419L, 203cm hoch) mit 88 kWh/a & Smart Inverter Compressor® | GBB92MBBSP

GBB92MBBSP.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt
GBB92MBBSP

Kühl-Gefrierkombination (A-12%, 419L, 203cm hoch) mit 88 kWh/a & Smart Inverter Compressor® | GBB92MBBSP

()
Hauptmerkmale

  • Total No Frost: 0% Frost, 0% Abtauen – im Kühl- und Gefrierbereich!
  • LINEARCooling®: Temperaturunterschied im Kühlschrank reduziert auf ±0,5 °C
  • LGs einzigartiges DoorCooling+®: viel schnellere und gleichmäßigere Kühlung
  • Express Cooling und Express Freeze: schnell und effektiv
  • Metallapplikationen auf Schubladen und Ablagefächern
  • Smart Inverter Compressor®: leise, effizient und zuverlässig mit 10 Jahren Garantie

    *Zusätzlich zu den 2 Jahren gesetzlicher Gewährleistung bestehen weitere 8 Jahre Materialgarantie auf den LG Inverter Linear Compressor (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung).
Mehr
Beste Energieeffizienz

Beste Energieeffizienz

 Sparen Sie bei Ihrer Stromrechnung mit unserem neuen Modell, das 12% effizienter ist als die Standard Energieklasse "A".

*Bestes Energieeffizienzmodell unter den kombinierten Kühl- und Gefriergeräten in der EU ab 25. August 2023. Energieeffizienzindex gemäß der Verordnung (EU) 2019/2016 definiert.

**12% niedrigerer Energieeffizienzindex als der Grenzwert für die Energieeffizienzklasse A gemäß der EU-Verordnung 2019/2016

Leben Sie in Ruhe mit einem leiseren Kompressor

Leben Sie in Ruhe mit einem leiseren Kompressor

Genießen Sie die Geräuscharmut des LG Smart Inverter Compressors mit seiner raffinierten Funktionsweise und seiner Laufruhe.

Verwöhnen Sie Ihre Sinne mit NatureFRESH™

NatureFRESH®

Verwöhnen Sie Ihre Sinne mit NatureFRESH®

Genießen Sie frische Lebensmittel. Verwöhnen Sie Ihre Sinne mit einem köstlichen Geschmackserlebnis.

LINEARCooling®

Halten Sie Ihre Nahrungsmittel länger frisch

LINEARCooling®

Halten Sie Ihre Nahrungsmittel länger frisch

Der Inverter-Linearkompressor von LG bewahrt das Aussehen und den Geschmack von Frischeprodukten länger, indem Temperaturschwankungen im Kühlbereich reduziert werden.

Halten Sie Ihre Nahrungsmittel länger frisch

Halten Sie Ihre Nahrungsmittel länger frisch

Halten Sie Ihre Nahrungsmittel länger frisch

24 Stunden gleichmäßige Kühlung

24 Stunden gleichmäßige Kühlung

Präzise Temperaturregelung.

*Auf UL-Testresult. interner LG-Verfahren zur Mess. der max. Temp.-Flukt. im Kühlfach d. LGE-Modelle Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0,5℃), French Door GF-L570PL(±0,5℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0,5℃), Top Freezer B607S(±0,5℃), Top Freezer B606S(±1,0℃) basierend.
*Ohne Inhalt, mit norm. Temp.-Einstellung. Resultat kann im Echtbetrieb variieren.

10 Jahre Garantie1

Energieeffizient und langlebig

 

Der LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ hebt die Energieeffizienz auf die nächste Stufe und hilft Ihnen, mehr zu sparen und 10 Jahre lang Ruhe zu haben.

*Der Hersteller LG Electronics Inc. (Garantiegeber) gewährt auf das beworbene Produkt eine Garantie von 10 Jahren auf den LG Smart Inverter Compressor® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung). Es beginnt die Frist für die Berechnung der Garantiedauer mit Rechnungsdatum. Der räumliche Geltungsbereich des Garantieschutzes ist das Gebiet der Bundesrepublik Deutschland.

 

Im Garantiefall wenden Sie sich bitte an den Deutschlandvertrieb des Garantiegebers:

LG Consumer Information Center (Service Hotline)

0800 45 444 45

 

Die Abbildung des Produkts dient nur zur Veranschaulichung und kann vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

Leben Sie in Frieden mit einem leiseren Kompressor

Leben Sie in Frieden mit einem leiseren Kompressor

Erleben Sie weniger Lärm mit einem intelligenten Inverter-Kompressor von LG, der mit weniger Bewegungen gleichmäßig läuft.

NatureFRESH - für besonders frische Lebensmittel

NatureFRESH - für besonders frische Lebensmittel

NatureFRESH von LG umfasst je nach Modell 3 Ausstattungmerkmale, mit deren Hilfe Lebensmittel länger frischgehalten werden können: FRESH Balancer, FRESH Converter und NatureFRESH Cooling.
FRESH Balancer

FRESH Balancer

Eine konstante Luftfeuchtigkeit ist entscheidend, um Obst und Gemüse im Kühlschrank länger frisch zu halten. Das FRESH Balancer Fach ist daher mit einem Wahlschalter ausgestattet, um je nach Bedarf die optimale Luftfeuchtigkeit für Obst oder Gemüse zu regulieren und so für längere Frische zu sorgen.
FRESH Converter

FRESH Converter

Für langanhaltende Frische benötigen verschiedene Lebensmittel unterschiedliche Lagertemperaturen. Daher ist das LG FRESH Converter Fach flexibel einsetzbar: Die Temperatur kann je nach Bedarf ausgewählt werden, um Fleisch, Fisch oder Gemüse zu lagern.
Ultimativer Komfort für Ihre Küche

Ultimativer Komfort für Ihre Küche

Der Innenraum der Kühlgeräte ist auf mehr Stauraum und einfacheren Zugriff auf alle Lebensmittel ausgerichtet. Highlights sind der variable Glaszwischenboden, das große Flaschenregal und eine Big Box für größere Lebensmittel im Gefrierbereich.
Großes Flaschenregal

Großes Flaschenregal

Ein großes Flaschenregal ermöglicht die Lagerung von bis zu 5 Flaschen gleichzeitig.
Alle Spezifikationen

BASISAUSSTATTUNG

  • Produktart

    Kühl-/Gefrierkombination

  • Standard/Tresentiefe

    Arbeitsplattentiefe

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    A

KAPAZITÄT

  • Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)

    381

  • Kapazität Gefrierbereich (in Liter)

    107

  • Kapazität Kühlbereich (in Liter)

    233

  • Volumen Kaltlagerfach (in Liter)

    41

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE

  • Internes LED-Display

    Ja [Inneres Punkt-Display]

  • Express Freeze

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT

  • Packungsgewicht (kg)

    114

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

    595 x 2.030 x 675

  • Produktgewicht (in kg)

    111

  • Tiefe ohne Tür

    608

  • Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Gehäuses

    2.030

  • Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Scharniers oder der Türkante

    2.030

  • Verpackungsabmessung (LxBxH, mm)

    634 x 2.135 x 745

MERKMALE

  • DoorCooling+®

    Ja

  • LINEARCooling®

    Ja

EIS- & WASSERSYSTEM

  • Eiswürfelbereiter

    Herkömmliche Eiswürfelschale

  • Wasserspender

    Nein

  • Ice Maker (automatisch)

    Nein

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

  • Tür (Material)

    PCM

  • Frontfarbe

    Metal Sorbet

  • Metal Fresh® (Metallrückwand)

    F/R Metall

  • Grifftyp

    Fach (verkleidet)

LEISTUNG

  • Kompressortyp

    Smart Inverter Compressor®

  • Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh/a)

    97

  • Klimaklasse

    Nein

  • Luftschallemissionen in dB(A)

    32

  • Luftschallemissionsklasse

    B

KÜHLFACH

  • Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

    4

  • Beleuchtung Kühlteil

    LED oben

  • Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

    3

  • Gemüsefach

    Ja (2)

  • Großes Wein- und Flaschenregal

    vollständige

  • Fresh Zone

    Nein

  • Multi-Airflow

    Ja

  • Klappbares Regal

    Variables Ablagefach für XXL-Stauraum

  • Pure N Fresh

    Nein

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

  • Smart Diagnosis®

    Ja

  • ThinQ® (WLAN)

    Nein

EAN CODE

  • EAN

    8806096350638

GEFRIERFACH

  • Beleuchtung Gefrierteil

    LED oben

  • Schublade Gefrierschrank (Anzahl)

    3 transparente

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Bewertungen

Händler finden

Entdecke dieses Produkt bei einem Händler deiner Wahl.

Online oder direkt in deiner Nähe.

