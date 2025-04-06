Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Vorderansicht mit eingeschalteter Beleuchtung. Auf dem Panel der dynamischen Pixel-Beleuchtung ist der Text XBOOM zu sehen.
Linke Seite vorwärts mit eingeschalteter Beleuchtung. Auf dem Panel der dynamischen Pixel-Beleuchtung ist der Text Happy zu sehen.
Rechte Seite vorwärts mit eingeschalteter Beleuchtung. Auf dem Panel der dynamischen Pixel-Beleuchtung wird ein tanzender Kaktus angezeigt.
Vorderansicht der linken Seite. XBOOM-Logo ist beigefügt.
Vorderansicht der rechten Seite. XBOOM-Logo ist beigefügt.
Produkt aus horizontalem Winkel. Sämtliche Beleuchtung eingeschaltet.
Rückansicht im 45-Grad-Winkel. Gezeigt werden Schaltflächen, ein Teleskopgriff und Räder.
Vorderansicht der Rückseite.
Ansicht von oben im 45-Grad-Winkel. Gezeigt werden Schaltflächen und das LG Logo.
Nahaufnahme von Multi Color Ring Lighting und Dynamic Pixel Lighting.
Nahaufnahme eines 45-Grad-Winkels. Der Teleskopgriff ist ausgezogen.
Vorderansicht des Produkt. Der Teleskopgriff ist ausgezogen.
Nahaufnahme eines Rades.
Nahaufnahme eines Bedienfeldes.
Nahaufnahme der Unterseite mit Standfuß.

Hauptmerkmale

  • 250 W Leistung und 8-Zoll-Subwoofer – Fülle den Raum mit gewaltigem Sound
  • Dynamische Pixel-Beleuchtung und Multi Color Ring Lighting – Für mehr Stimmung auf deiner Party
  • Teleskopgriff und Räder – Bleibe mobil
  • 18 Stunden Akkulaufzeit – Musikgenuss jederzeit
  • Mikrofon- und Gitarrenanschluss – Einfach mitsingen
  • IPX4 – Verträgt etwas Spritzwasser
Mehr
Award-Logo „Digital Trends recommends“

Award

Digital Trends

Karaoke-Party auf Rädern
Der LG XBOOM DXL7T steht auf der Bühne, die Beleuchtung mit rot-orangem Farbverlauf ist eingeschaltet. Hinter der Bühne genießen Menschen die Musik.

Kräftiger Klang
Maximale Lautstärke

Bring mit dem LG XBOOM DXL7T die Party in Schwung.

Bietet umfassenden Sound und verschiedene Unterhaltungsmöglichkeiten.

Kurzer Design-Film des LG XBOOM DXL7T. Video abspielen.

*Die Abbildungen können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

Der LG XBOOM DXL7T ist im unendlichen Raum zu sehen. An der Wand sind quadratische Klanggrafiken abgebildet. Der 8-Zoll-Subwoofer in der Mitte des Lautsprechers ist vergrößert dargestellt, um den herausragenden Klang von 250 W zu unterstreichen. Klangwellen kommen aus dem Subwoofer heraus.



Ein riesiger Subwoofer

Perfekt für starke Bässe

Der LG XBOOM DXL7T hat einen riesigen 8-Zoll-Subwoofer. Er bietet leistungsstarken Bass für satten Klang auf jeder Party.

Dynamischer Bassoptimierer

Spürbarer Bass auch bei geringer Lautstärke

Höre jederzeit den wummernden Bass. Mit dem dynamischen Bassoptimierer genießt du ausgewogenen Klang ohne Verzerrungen.

*Der Klang kann je nach Klangquelle variieren.

2,5-Zoll-Doppelhochtöner

Deutlicher, klarer Klang

Höre sowohl drinnen als auch draußen hohe Frequenzen deutlich. Er verfügt über zwei 2,5-Zoll-Tweeter, die für einen besseren Klang sorgen.

*Bild zur Veranschaulichung simuliert.

Vorderansicht des Lautsprechers. Zu jedem Teil der Beleuchtung ist eine Zeile vorhanden. Double Strobe Lightings oben und unten. In der Mitte ist Multi Color Ring Lighting mit rosa und türkisem Farbverlauf eingeschaltet. Darüber befindet sich Dynamic Pixel Lighting mit einem Kaktus.

XBOOM Party Lightings

Mach deine Party zum Erlebnis

LG XBOOM Party Lightings bringt jede Party zum Leuchten. Erstelle deine eigene Party-Lichtshow und bringe deine Gäste mit Text oder Animationen zum Staunen. Die blinkenden Double Strobe Lightings werden die Menge in ihren Bann ziehen.

Nahaufnahme von Dynamic Pixel Lighting. Der Tanz wird angezeigt. Text. Unten ist orangefarbene Color Ring Lighting eingeschaltet. Hinter dem Lautsprecher tanzen Menschen am Strand.

Pixel Art Display

Stimmung zum Ausdruck bringen im Textmodus

Der LG XBOOM DXL7T verfügt über ein LED-Panel zur Anzeige von Text. Gib deine Nachricht einfach über die XBOOM App ein.

*IPX4-Test in Süßwasser. Lautsprecher nicht in Wasser tauchen. In der Nähe von Wasser wie Pools oder Meer mit Vorsicht verwenden.

Unter einer lila Farbverlaufsfläche angezeigt befindet sich Text auf einer diagonalen schwarzen Farbfläche. Der Lautsprecher ist dazwischen platziert und zeigt Dynamic Pixel Lighting und Multi Color Ring Lighting.

Pixel Art Display

Jede Menge Spaß mit Pixel Art

Das Pixel Art Display verfügt auch über Animationsvoreinstellungen. Auf dem LED-Panel lassen sich bunte Muster, visuelle EQ oder Zeichen anzeigen.

*Die Abbildungen können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

Express More

Multi Color Ring Lighting

Partystimmung mit Ring Lighting

Der LG XBOOM DXL7T zeigt eine Beat-gesteuerte Lichtshow – Multi Color Ring Lighting. Das Licht passt sich deiner Musik an und bringt Dynamik auf deine Party!

Passe deine Partybeleuchtung an

Verwende My Pick in der XBOOM App, um deine ganz eigene Partybeleuchtung zu kreieren. Du kannst auch eine Animation auswählen oder eine Nachricht für deine Gäste eingeben.

Bildschirmaufnahme der XBOOM APP. Die Beleuchtung lässt sich über die App individuell anpassen.

*Die Abbildungen können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

Illustrierte Bilder des LG XBOOM DXL7T. Oben genießen die Leute eine Poolparty, hinter ihnen befinden sich zwei LG XBOOM DXL7T-Lautsprecher und Klanggrafiken. Links ist eine Draufsicht auf den Lautsprecher und seinen Teleskopgriff zu sehen, rechts ist eine Frau abgebildet, die den Lautsprecher dank der Räder leicht transportieren kann. Rückansicht des Lautsprechers und Menschen, die am Strand Spaß haben, Nahaufnahme des Rades. Die Abbildung zeigt die Silhouetten von Menschen, die den Sonnenuntergang bei Musik genießen.

*Alle Abbildungen dienen nur als Beispiel. Das tatsächliche Produkt kann aufgrund von Produktverbesserungen abweichen. 

*IPX4-Test in Süßwasser. Lautsprecher nicht in Wasser tauchen. In der Nähe von Wasser wie Pools oder Meer mit Vorsicht verwenden.

Eine Frau singt.

Mikrofon- und Gitarrenanschluss

Veranstalte dein eigenes Konzert

Mit dem LG XBOOM DXL7T verwandelst du jede Veranstaltung in eine Karaokeparty. Einfach Mikrofon anschließen und drauflos singen. Du kannst auch eine Gitarre anschließen und ein eigenes akustisches Konzert veranstalten.

Es sind Leute zu sehen, die ein akustisches Konzert mit dem LG XBOOM DXL7T genießen. Unter dem Bild werden vier Symbole für Gitarren-, Mikrofon-, USB- und Bluetoothanschluss angezeigt.

Karaoke Star

Laut und deutlich mitsingen

Stelle die Musik- und Mikrofonlautstärke separat ein, blende den Gesang mit dem Voice Canceller aus und stimme die Musik mit dem Key Changer auf deine Stimme ab. Erledigt? Dann kannst du nach Herzenslust lossingen.

Ein paar Leute singen Karaoke im Wohnzimmer. Zwischen ihnen steht ein DXL7T auf dem Boden mit eingeschalteter Beleuchtung. Auf dem LED-Panel wird das Wort „Karaoke“ angezeigt.

*Mikrofon nicht inbegriffen. 

*Vocal Sound ist die Mikrofonlautstärke für deine eigene Stimme.

Überallhin mitnehmen,
jederzeit genießen

Mit dem LG XBOOM DXL7T kannst du deine Musik jederzeit und überall mit anderen teilen. Er ist für den Einsatz im Freien konzipiert, sodass du ihn bedenkenlos fast überallhin mitnehmen kannst.

Grab & Go

Mit dem Griff und den Rollen ist der Transport des LG XBOOM DXL7T extrem einfach geworden. Außerdem lässt er sich nach hinten klappen, sodass du ihn wie ein Gepäckstück ziehen kannst.

Wasserabweisend gemäß IPX4

Der LG XBOOM DXL7T ist gemäß IPX4 wasserdicht, d. h. er kann einigen Wasserspritzern standhalten.

*IPX4-Test in Süßwasser. Lautsprecher nicht in Wasser tauchen. In der Nähe von Wasser wie Pools oder Meer mit Vorsicht verwenden.

20 Stunden Akkulaufzeit

Der LG XBOOM DXL7T bietet eine lange Akkulaufzeit, sodass du jederzeit Musik hören kannst.

*Die Akkulaufzeit von 20 Stunden basiert auf einer Nutzung bei einer Lautstärke von 50 % ohne Licht. Die Akkulaufzeit variiert abhängig von Nutzung, Einstellungen und Umgebungsbedingungen.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

ALLGEMEINES

  • Anzahl der Kanäle

    2.1ch (2Way)

  • Ausgangsleistung

    250 W

EQUALIZER

  • Sound Boost

    Ja

  • Standard

    Ja

  • Custom EQ (App)

    Ja

UNTERSTÜTZTE BLUETOOTH AUDIOFORMATE

  • SBC

    Ja

  • AAC

    Ja

KONNEKTIVITÄT

  • USB

    1

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.1

STROMVERSORGUNG

  • Netzteil

    Ja

AKKU

  • Akkuladezeit

    3.5

  • Akkulaufzeit (Stunden)

    20

ENERGIEVERBRAUCH

  • Im eingeschalteten Zustand

    65 W

  • Im Standby

    0.5 W

BEDIENUNG

  • Multipoint

    Ja

  • Wireless Party Link (Dual mode)

    Ja

  • Wireless Party Link (Multi mode)

    Ja

  • Software-Upgrade (FOTA)

    Ja

  • App (Android/iOS)

    Ja

  • Beleuchtung

    Ja

  • IP-Schutzklasse (Spritzwasserschutz)

    IPX4

  • Akku Anzeige

    Ja

  • Vorbereitung Security Lock

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN (B X H X T)

  • Gerät

    310 x 700 x 316 mm

  • Verpackung

    812 x 436 x 380 mm

GERÄT

  • Tieftöner

    8" x 1

  • Hochtöner (Tweeter)

    2.5" x 2

  • Hochtöner-Typ

    Cone

GEWICHT

  • Gewicht

    15,5 kg

  • Gesamtgewicht inkl. Verpackung

    18,5 kg

ZUBEHÖR

  • Garantiekarte

    Ja

  • Netzadapter

    Ja

BARCODE-INFORMATION

  • EAN

    8806096397985

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Bewertungen

Händler finden

Entdecke dieses Produkt bei einem Händler deiner Wahl.

Online oder direkt in deiner Nähe.

