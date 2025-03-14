Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Überblick

LG xboom Grab by will.i.am

LG xboom Grab by will.i.am

Frontansicht
Frontansicht von links
Rückansicht
Draufsicht
Frontansicht von rechts
Frontansicht von links
Frontansicht von unten links
Rückansicht
Rückansicht Nahansicht
Vorderansicht von unten mit gelöstem Griff
Ansicht von unten mit losgebundenem Griff
halb-vertikale Vorderansicht mit gelöstem Griff
Nahaufnahme des Griffs
Frontansicht horizontal und vertikal kombinierbar

Hauptmerkmale

  • LG xboom Signature Sound, zusammen entwickelt mit will.i.am
  • AI Sound und AI Room Calibration passen den Klang genre- und umgebungsgerecht an
  • AI Lighting stimmt die Beleuchtung des Speakers auf die Musik ab
  • Bis zu 20 Stunden Akkulaufzeit
  • Outdoortauglich und getestet nach US-Militärstandards
  • Via Auracast lassen sich mehrere xboom Speaker miteinander verbinden
Mehr
will.i.am in weißem Outfit und Sonnenbrille hält xboom Grab direkt neben sein Gesicht.

xboom Signature Sound –
tuned by will.i.am

Entdecke den neuen xboom Grab, zusammen entwickelt mit will.i.am.

Erlebe Profi-Sound in einzigartigem Design.

will.i.am – LGs Experience Architect für xboom Grab

LG hat das Multitalent will.i.am beauftragt, xboom als Marke neu zu definieren, um dein Hörerlebnis mit einem völlig neuen Sound und Stil zu bereichern. Als neunfacher Grammy-Gewinner ist will.i.am zweifellos eine echte Ikone der Popkultur.

 

Alle Produkte der Reihe „xboom by will.i.am“ wurden von will.i.am professionell veredelt, um einen ausgewogenen Klang mit einem wärmeren Ton zu liefern. Dank seiner Musik- und Technologie-Expertise hat will.i.am den xboom Grab mitentwickelt, sodass der Speaker für einen immersiven und dynamischen Klang mit unglaublich lebendigen Beats sorgt.

Sound-UX: Schlägt andere Töne an

Erlebe die komplexe und außergewöhnliche Produkt-Sound-UX, die von will.i.am entwickelt wurde. Jeder Sound, der die Bedienung des neuen xboom begleitet - das Ein- und Ausschalten, das Verbinden über Bluetooth und das Einstellen der Lautstärke - wurde von dem Künstler entwickelt. 

will.i.am arbeitet im Studio und schaut auf einen Bildschirm, der unter einem Mikrofon angebracht ist.

Dynamischer Sound mit kräftigen Beats und voller Energie

Der 16-mm-Hochtöner von Peeless, einem renommierten dänischen Hersteller von High-End-Audiogeräten, sorgt für außergewöhnliche Klangqualität. Genieße einen lebendigen, dynamischen Klang, der sich perfekt für Outdoor-Aktivitäten eignet.

xboom Grab steht auf einem mit Moos bewachsenen Felsen. Auf der oberen rechten Seite ist das Military-Standardlogo angebracht.

Robust und zertifiziert nach Militärstandard

Entwickelt für Outdoor-Abenteuer: xboom Grab ist nach US-Militärstandards getstet und hat nachweislich alle 7 Haltbarkeitstests bestanden. Der Speaker ist robust genug, um unterschiedlichen Bedingungen in fast jeder Umgebung standzuhalten. 

*Die tatsächlichen Ergebnisse oder Leistungen können je nach Einsatzumgebung variieren. 

**Militärische Testdetails

- Test-Standard: MIL-STD-810H

- Test-Parameter: Regen, Vibration, Stöße, Wsserspritzer, Überschwemmung, Sandstaub und hohe Temperaturen

- Zertifizierungsergebnis: BESTANDEN

- Datum der Zertifizierung: 18. Dezember 2024“ 

Ein Tag voller Musik dank 20 Stunden Akkulaufzeit

Dieser kompakte Speaker hält den Tag mit dir durch! Grab spielt bis zu 20 Stunden mit einer vollen Ladung.

* Die angegebene Spielzeit basiert auf internen Tests bei 50 % Lautstärke, aktiviertem Bluetooth- und Sprachanhebungsmodus und ohne Beleuchtung.

** Die tatsächliche Spielzeit kann abweichen.

IP67 wasser- und staubbeständig

IP67-zertifiziert, um Wasser und Staub standzuhalten. Genieße Musik bedenkenlos überall, ob am Pool oder am Strand.

*Die tatsächlichen Ergebnisse oder Leistungen können je nach Einsatzumgebung variieren. 

**IP67 schützt vollständig gegen Staub und andere ähnliche Partikel und schützt auch vollständig gegen Eintauchen in bis zu 1 m Tiefe für 30 Minuten. 

xboom Grab & Go

Easy, praktisch, stilvoll: Der zylinderförmige Speaker ist leicht zu greifen und zu tragen - und sieht dabei cool aus. Dank der elastischen Riemen lässt er sich gut fixieren und aufhängen.

Auf der oberen linken Seite wird xboom Grab mit seiner Schlaufe am Handgelenk gehalten. Auf der oberen rechten Seite ist das xboom Grab auf dem Wasserflaschenhalter eines Fahrrads platziert. Unten links hält will.i.am in weißem Outfit das xboom Grab mit seiner rechten Hand. Rechts unten hält will.i.am im schwarzen Outfit mit seiner rechten Hand xboom Grab.

AI Sound

AI perfektioniert den Sound für jedes Genre

Wähle je nach Geschmack manuell zwischen Rhythmus-, Melodie- oder stimmorientierten Modi oder lasse die AI den optimalen Modus für dich einstellen. Die AI analysiert die Audiodaten und passt den Klang an das jeweilige Genre an. 

will.i.am hält den xboom Grab direkt neben sein Gesicht.

AI Calibration

AI Calibration für raumfüllenden Klang

AI kalibriert den Ton auf der Grundlage der Größe und Form des Raums, in dem du dich befindest. Liefert vollen, unverzerrten Klang, egal ob in einem großen oder einem kleinen Raum.

AI Lighting

AI-Beleuchtung, die sich mit dem Ton synchronisiert

AI erkennt das Genre deiner Musik und liefert die optimale Beleuchtung, die mit dem Sound synchronisiert ist. Wähle zwischen den Modi Ambient, Party und Voice - je nach Stimmung. Prüfe auch die informative Beleuchtung für den Status des Lautsprechers. 

Auf einem regenbogenfarbenen Kreis sind xboom Stage 301, Grab und Grab im Uhrzeigersinn angeordnet. Neben dem xboom Grab ist das Bild seiner Auracast-Schaltfläche in einem Kreis platziert.

Für noch mehr Stimmung:
Verbinde mehrere Lautsprecher
via Auracast™.

Erstelle einen Party-Link, um Geräte zu koppeln und Inhalte über

Auracast™ zu teilen. Sofortiger Zugriff durch einfaches Drücken einer

einzigen Taste. Tauche ein in eindringlichen Klang, der durch den

Anschluss verschiedener Lautsprecher verstärkt wird.

*Nur die Modelle Grab, Grab und Stage 301, die im Jahr 2025 veröffentlicht wurden, können miteinander verbunden werden.

**Die Darstellung dient nur zur Veranschaulichung. Die tatsächliche Größe kann abweichen.

Alle Spezifikationen

ALLGEMEINES

  • Anzahl der Kanäle

    2.1ch (2Way)

  • Ausgangsleistung

    20 W + 10 W

TREIBER

  • Passivmembran

    Ja (2)

  • Hochtöner (Tweeter)

    16 mm x 1

  • Hochtöner-Typ

    Dome

  • Tieftöner

    80 x 45 mm

AUDIO FORMAT

  • AAC

    Ja

  • SBC

    Ja

EQUALIZER

  • AI Sound

    Ja

  • Bass Boost

    Ja

  • Custom (App)

    Ja

  • Standard

    Ja

KONNEKTIVITÄT

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.3

BEDIENUNG

  • Multipoint

    Ja

  • Unterstützt Sprachassistenten (Google Assistant, Siri)

    Ja

  • IP-Schutzklasse (Spritzwasserschutz)

    IP67

  • Akku Anzeige

    Ja

  • App (Android/iOS)

    Ja

  • Beleuchtung

    Ja

  • Party Link (Dual mode)

    Ja

  • Party Link (Multi mode)

    Ja

  • Freisprecheinrichtung

    Ja

  • Software-Upgrade (FOTA)

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN (B X H X T)

  • Verpackung

    254,5 x 117,0 x 125,0 mm

  • Gerät

    211,0 x 71,6 x 70,0 mm

GEWICHT

  • Gesamtgewicht inkl. Verpackung

    1,1 kg

  • Gewicht

    0,7 kg

ZUBEHÖR

  • Garantiekarte

    Ja

  • Strap

    Ja

  • USB Typ C Kabel

    Ja

BARCODE-INFORMATION

  • EAN

    8806096327388

AKKU

  • Akkuladezeit

    3

  • Akkulaufzeit (Stunden)

    20

ENERGIEVERBRAUCH

  • Im eingeschalteten Zustand

    10 W

  • Im Standby

    0.3 W

STROMVERSORGUNG

  • USB Typ C

    Ja

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Händler finden

Entdecke dieses Produkt bei einem Händler deiner Wahl.

Online oder direkt in deiner Nähe.

