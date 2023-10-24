About Cookies on This Site

LG K40 Smartphone

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

LG K40 Smartphone

K40

LG K40 Smartphone

(3)
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

PRODUKTTYP

Produkttyp

Dual SIM Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen

Software

Android O

Kategorie

Mittelklasse Smartphones

DESIGN

Formfaktor

153 x 71.9 x 8.3 mm

Gewicht

145g

DISPLAY

Technologie

LCD

Diagonale in Zoll

5.7”

Auflösung

HD (1440 x 720)

KAMERA

Hauptkamera

16MP Standard (F2.0/79.3˚ ~ 80˚/1.0um/1/3”)

Selfie-Kamera

8MP Standard (F2.0/83.3˚ ~ 88˚/1.12um/1/4”)

Feature & UX

PDAF, CIS module, Flash

PROZESSOR

Modell

MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6762)

Taktrate

1.5GHz

Anzahl Kerne

8

NETZE & VERBINDUNGEN

Mobilfunk

LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)

Wi-Fi

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

WiFi-Direkt

Ja

WiFi Concurrency

Ja

Bluetooth Version

5.0 BLE

GPS-Receiver

A-GPS, Glonass

NFC

Ja

DLNA

Ja

Miracast

Nein

Hotspot

Ja

Anschlüsse

USB-B 2.0, 3,5mm Klinkenanschluss, microSD Speicher-Slot, USB OTG

SENSOREN

Fingerabdrucksensor

Ja

Beschleunigungssensor

Ja

Näherungssensor

Ja

Umgebungslichtsensor

Ja

Gyrosensor

Nein

AUDIO

Anzahl der Mikrofone

2

AKKU

Art

Li-Polymer

Kapazität

3,000mAh

Wireless Charging

Nein

SPEICHER

Interner Speicher

32GB

Speicher erweiterbar

microSD Speicher-Slot für bis zu 2 TB

RAM

2GB

SUFFIX

Produkt-Code

LM-X420EMW

EAN

New Moroccan Blue

8806087037036

Bewertungen

